మద్యానికి డబ్బు ఇవ్వలేదని ముక్కు కొరికేశాడు..

శుక్రవారం, 6 ఏప్రియల్ 2018 (19:41 IST)

nose bit

సాధారణంగా తాగి వచ్చి భార్యను కొట్టేవాళ్లని చూశాం. తాగుడుకు బానిసలైన వాళ్లు మద్యం కొనుక్కునేందుకు డబ్బులు లేకపోతే ఇంట్లో ఉన్నవారిపై దాడులు చేసిన ఘటనలు చూశాం. కానీ, ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లోని కన్నౌజ్ జిల్లాలో మాత్రం మద్యానికి బానిసైన వ్యక్తి విచిత్రంగా ప్రవర్తించాడు. డబ్బులు ఇవ్వనందుకు తోటి సోదరుడిపై దాడి చేసి అతని ముక్కును కొరికేశాడు. బాధితుడిని వెంటనే ఆసుపత్రికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. 
 
తాజాగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చిన వివరాలను పరిశీలిస్తే, శ్రీకాంత్ అనే వ్యక్తి ఆల్కహాల్ కొసం డబ్బులివ్వాలని తన సోదరుడిని డిమాండ్ చేశాడు. అతడు తిరస్కరించడంతో కోపానికి గురైన శ్రీకాంత్ మద్యం మత్తులో సోదరుడి ముక్కు కొరికేశాడు. ఈ క్రమంలో తన నివాసంలో తల్లిదండ్రులు, మామపై కూడా దాడి చేశాడు. దీంతో అతన్ని అరెస్టు చేసినట్టు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. 

 



