మద్యానికి డబ్బు ఇవ్వలేదని ముక్కు కొరికేశాడు..

తాజాగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చిన వివరాలను పరిశీలిస్తే, శ్రీకాంత్ అనే వ్యక్తి ఆల్కహాల్ కొసం డబ్బులివ్వాలని తన సోదరుడిని డిమాండ్ చేశాడు. అతడు తిరస్కరించడంతో కోపానికి గురైన శ్రీకాంత్ మద్యం మత్తులో సోదరుడి ముక్కు కొరికేశాడు. ఈ క్రమంలో తన నివాసంలో తల్లిదండ్రులు, మామపై కూడా దాడి చేశాడు. దీంతో అతన్ని అరెస్టు చేసినట్టు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు.





allegedly his on the nose, in an inebriated condition in Kannauj, because the victim refused to give him money for alcohol. Accused also bit the family members who came to rescue his brother. Police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/mAQQEUa2AS