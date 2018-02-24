మనిషి కాదు... రాక్షసుడు.. బాలిక పొట్టపై కాలుపెట్టి... (వీడియో)

బుల్లితెర హాట్ యాంకర్ రష్మీ గౌతర్ ఓ హృదయ విదారక వీడియోను తన ట్విట్టర్ ఖాతాలో షేర్ చేసింది. ఈ వీడియోను చూసిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ ఆగ్రహంతో రగిలిపోతారు. ఓ బాలికపై ఓ వ్యక్తి అత్యంత క్రూరంగా ప్రవర్తిస్తున్నాడు. ఆ బాలికను కిందపడేసి పొట్టపై కాలుతో తొక్కుతూ నానా చిత్రహింసలకు గురిచేశాడు. ఈ వీడియోను రష్మీ షేర్ చేసింది.

తన సందేశంలో ఈ వీడియో తనకెవరో ఫార్వడ్ చేశారని, దీనిని షేర్ చేయాలని తనకు అనిపించిందని ఆమె చెప్పింది. వీడియో చూస్తుంటే... ఆ అమ్మాయి ఇష్టానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా అతను ఇంత దారుణంగా ఆమెను హింసిస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోందని భావిస్తున్నట్లు ఆమె తెలిపింది. తానిప్పటి వరకు ఎక్కడా ఇలాంటి సంఘటనకు సంబంధించిన వార్త కళ్లారా చూడనేలేదని పేర్కొంది.

అందుకే దీనిని షేర్ చేస్తున్నానని, తాను చేసింది కరెక్టేనని భావిస్తున్నట్లు ఈ క్రేజీ యాంకర్ పేర్కొంది. ప్రస్తుతం సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌‌గా మారిన ఈ వీడియోను చూసిన నెటిజన్లు దీనిని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నారు. ఈ వీడియోలో ఇంత దారుణానికి పాల్పడుతున్న వ్యక్తిని, అందుకు సహకరించిన వారిని, అక్కడే ఉండి కళ్లప్పగిచ్చి ప్రేక్షక పాత్ర వహించిన వారినీ కఠినంగా శిక్షించాలని కోరుతున్నారు.





This was a forward sent to me the clearly looks sedated and it’s oblivious she is being held against her wish i Dont see any news abt this incident anywhere I was expected to share this I hope I have done the right thing pic.twitter.com/tbE1SaxisS