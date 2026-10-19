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Written By ఠాగూర్ ఠాగూర్
Last Updated : Monday, 19 October 2026 (15:24 IST)

పవిత్ర మక్కా నగరంలో ముద్దుపెట్టుకున్న జంట - మరణశిక్ష విధింపు (వీడియో)

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Written By: ఠాగూర్
Published: Mon, 19 Oct 2026 (15:24 IST)
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పవిత్ర మక్కా నగరంలో ముద్దుపెట్టుకున్న ఓ జంటకు సౌదీ అరేబియా పాలకులు మరణశిక్ష విధించారు. ఈ ఘటన స్థానికంగా కలకలం రేపింది. మక్కా పవిత్రతను ఉల్లంఘించినందుకుగాను, సౌదీ అరేబియా ప్రభుత్వం ఈ జంటకు ఈ తరహా శిక్షలను అమలు చేసింది. ఈ జంటను నజ్రుల్ ఇస్లాం, సితి అక్తర్‌గా గుర్తిచారు. ఈ రెండు జంటలూ బంగ్లాదేశ్ పౌరులు కాగా, చాలాకాలంగా సౌదీ అరేబియాలో నివసిస్తున్నారు. 
 
మక్కా నగరంలో ముద్దుపెట్టుకోవడంతో వారిపై ఫాహిషా (లైంగిక అసభ్య చర్య) కింద అభియోగాలు మోపినట్టు సమాచారం. భవిష్యత్‌లో ఎవరైనా ఇలాంటి చర్యకు పాల్పడితే అదే తరహా శిక్షను ఎదుర్కోవాల్సి వస్తుందని సౌదీ అరేబియా అంతర్గత వ్యవహార మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ పేర్కొంది. ఈ మరణ శిక్షల వ్యహారాన్ని ముందుగా సౌదీలోని బంగ్లాదేశ్ కాన్సులేట్‌కు తెలియజేయలేదన్నది సమాచారం. 

 
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ఠాగూర్
ఠాగూర్ పులపాక ప్రముఖ దినపత్రిక ఈనాడు, చెన్నై కార్యాలయంలో 'న్యూస్ కాంట్రిబ్యూటర్‌'గా జర్నలిజం ఓనమాలు నేర్చుకున్నారు. హైదరాబాద్ కార్యాలయంలో 'ఆంధ్రజ్యోతి' సబ్-ఎడిటర్ పని చేశారు. 2007 నుంచి 'వెబ్ దునియా'లో అసిస్టెంట్ ఎడిటర్‌‌గా విధులు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు..... మరింత చదవండి
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కోలుకున్న ఎల్కే.అద్వానీ - ఆస్పత్రి నుంచి డిశ్చార్జ్

Sai Dharam Tej: నవంబరులో సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ వివాహం.. గోప్యంగా వధువు వివరాలు..?

Sai Dharam Tej: నవంబరులో సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ వివాహం.. గోప్యంగా వధువు వివరాలు..?యువ కథానాయకుడు సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ త్వరలో వివాహం చేసుకోబోతున్నారు. 2026 నవంబర్‌లో తన వివాహం జరగనున్నట్లు ఆయన గతంలోనే వెల్లడించారు. అయితే, వధువుకు సంబంధించిన వివరాలను గోప్యంగా ఉంచారు. వివాహానికి ముందు సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ స్వయంగా అధికారిక ప్రకటన చేయనున్నారు. గతంలో తన ప్రేయసితో విడిపోయిన తర్వాత తాను చాలా కష్టమైన కాలాన్ని ఎదుర్కొన్నానని ఆయన గతంలోనే పేర్కొన్నారు. సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ దాదాపు రెండేళ్లుగా సంబరాల ఏటి గట్టు అనే చిత్రం కోసం పని చేస్తున్నారు. రోహిత్ కె.పి. దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ సినిమాను హనుమాన్ నిర్మాతలు నిరంజన్ రెడ్డి, చైతన్య రెడ్డి నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

RC 17 Update: రామ్ చరణ్, సుకుమార్‌ల ఆర్‌సి17 పూజా కార్యక్రమం అక్టోబర్ 26 లేదా 27 తేదీలలో

RC 17 Update: రామ్ చరణ్, సుకుమార్‌ల ఆర్‌సి17 పూజా కార్యక్రమం అక్టోబర్ 26 లేదా 27 తేదీలలోమైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్, పాన్-ఇండియా యాక్షన్ డ్రామా అయిన #RC17ను అక్టోబర్ 26 లేదా 27 తేదీలలో అధికారికంగా ప్రారంభించనున్నట్లు నిర్మాతలు ప్రకటించారు. దీని రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ ఈ ఏడాది చివర్లో లేదా 2027 ప్రారంభంలో ప్లాన్ చేయబడింది. గతంలో విజయాలు సాధించి, చిత్ర బృందంతో మంచి సంబంధాలు ఉన్నప్పటికీ, దర్శకుడు సుకుమార్ లండన్ నుండి తిరిగి వచ్చిన తర్వాత సంగీత దర్శకుడిని ఖరారు చేయనున్నారు.

గ్రామీణ నేపథ్యంతో రాయవలస చిత్రం భారీ ఎత్తున విడుదలకు సన్నాహాలు

గ్రామీణ నేపథ్యంతో రాయవలస చిత్రం భారీ ఎత్తున విడుదలకు సన్నాహాలుగోపీ కృష్ణ జె నిర్మాతగా, ఎన్నారై డైరెక్టర్ రాధిక జయంతి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన చిత్రం ‘రాయవలస’. ఈ చిత్రంలో కార్తీక్ జయంతి, శ్రీషా నులు ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. అమెరికా నుంచి కార్తీక్ జయంతి టాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్రీలోకి అడుగు పెడుతున్నారు. ‘రాయవలస’తో కార్తీక్ జయంతి తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు హీరోగా రాబోతోన్నారు. రీసెంట్‌గా విడుదల చేసిన ‘రింగుడు రింగుడు’ సాంగ్ యూట్యూబ్‌లో వన్ మిలియన్‌కి పైగా వ్యూస్ సాధించి చార్ట్ బస్టర్‌గా నిలిచిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

సన్ ఆఫ్ కనకదుర్గమ్మ లో లయ పోస్టర్ రిలీజ్ చేసిన అశ్వనీదత్, స్వప్న దత్

సన్ ఆఫ్ కనకదుర్గమ్మ లో లయ పోస్టర్ రిలీజ్ చేసిన అశ్వనీదత్, స్వప్న దత్యాక్షన్, అడ్వెంచర్, యాక్షన్ జానర్‌లో సరికొత్త కథతో లయ, అనురూప్ కటారి, ఆకాంక్ష త్యాగరాజన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో రాగ మూవీస్ & తిలోత్తమ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బ్యానర్ మీద వాణి శంకర్, తిలోత్తమ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం ‘సన్ ఆఫ్ కనకదుర్గమ్మ’. ఈ మూవీకి దుర్గ ఫణిదర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాకి కాకర్ల గోవర్దనరావు కథను అందించారు. దసరా సందర్భంగా ‘సన్ ఆఫ్ కనకదుర్గమ్మ’ చిత్రం నుంచి ఓ పవర్ ఫుల్ పోస్టర్‌ను టీం రిలీజ్ చేసింది.

Fauji glimpse Update: ప్రభాస్ పుట్టినరోజు సర్‌ప్రైజ్: ఫౌజీ గ్లింప్స్ వీడియో రిలీజ్

Fauji glimpse Update: ప్రభాస్ పుట్టినరోజు సర్‌ప్రైజ్: ఫౌజీ గ్లింప్స్ వీడియో రిలీజ్రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ నటిస్తున్న షౌజీ సినిమా గురించి అప్ డేట్ ఇవ్వబోతున్నట్లు మైత్రీమూవీ మేకర్స్ నిర్మాతల్లో ఒకరైన రవిశంకర్ తెలియజేశారు. ఆయన మాట్లాడుతూ, ఇది పూర్తి టీజర్ కాదు—ఇది సినిమా పీరియడ్ సెట్టింగ్‌ను ప్రభాస్ సైనికుడి పాత్రను పరిచయం చేస్తుంది. ఇది ప్రభాస్ పుట్టినరోజు ఈనెల 23న విడుదలవుతుంది దీనిని పెద్ద తెరపై చూడాలంటే మేం తీసిన హారర్ చిత్రం 418 ది ఫిల్మ్‌తో పాటు థియేటర్లలో ప్రదర్శించబడుతుంది.