పవిత్ర మక్కా నగరంలో ముద్దుపెట్టుకున్న జంట - మరణశిక్ష విధింపు (వీడియో)

పవిత్ర మక్కా నగరంలో ముద్దుపెట్టుకున్న ఓ జంటకు సౌదీ అరేబియా పాలకులు మరణశిక్ష విధించారు. ఈ ఘటన స్థానికంగా కలకలం రేపింది. మక్కా పవిత్రతను ఉల్లంఘించినందుకుగాను, సౌదీ అరేబియా ప్రభుత్వం ఈ జంటకు ఈ తరహా శిక్షలను అమలు చేసింది. ఈ జంటను నజ్రుల్ ఇస్లాం, సితి అక్తర్‌గా గుర్తిచారు. ఈ రెండు జంటలూ బంగ్లాదేశ్ పౌరులు కాగా, చాలాకాలంగా సౌదీ అరేబియాలో నివసిస్తున్నారు.

మక్కా నగరంలో ముద్దుపెట్టుకోవడంతో వారిపై ఫాహిషా (లైంగిక అసభ్య చర్య) కింద అభియోగాలు మోపినట్టు సమాచారం. భవిష్యత్‌లో ఎవరైనా ఇలాంటి చర్యకు పాల్పడితే అదే తరహా శిక్షను ఎదుర్కోవాల్సి వస్తుందని సౌదీ అరేబియా అంతర్గత వ్యవహార మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ పేర్కొంది. ఈ మరణ శిక్షల వ్యహారాన్ని ముందుగా సౌదీలోని బంగ్లాదేశ్ కాన్సులేట్‌కు తెలియజేయలేదన్నది సమాచారం.





Can a kiss inside the holy city of Mecca cost someone their life? This incident has deeply shaken me from within.???? Saudi Arabia has ……..reportedly executed 2 couples for violating the sanctity of Mecca. Couples identified as ……Nazrul Islaam and ……Siti Akhtar ✅ Both couples were Bangladeshi nationals who had been living in Saudi Arabia for a long time. They were reportedly charged under Fahisha (an act of sexual indecency). The alleged act was kissing inside the …holy city of Mecca. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior stated that anyone committing a similar act in the future could face the same punishment. Bangladesh’s ……consulate was reportedly not informed about the executions in advance.