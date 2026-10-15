  1. వార్తలు
  2. తెలుగు వార్తలు
  3. అంతర్జాతీయ వార్తలు
  4. iPhones and Other Goods Seen Floating at Sea After Container Ship Sinks in Strait of Hormuz
Written By ఐ వెెంకట్ ఐ వెెంకట్
Last Updated : Thursday, 15 October 2026 (18:55 IST)

సముద్రంలో తేలుతూ కొట్టుకు వస్తున్న ఐఫోన్లు... వీడియో

iPhones and Other Goods Seen Floating at Sea
Written By: ఐ వెెంకట్
Updated: Thu, 15 Oct 2026 (18:55 IST)
google-news
హోర్మూజ్ జలసంధిలో ఉద్రిక్తతలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. హోర్ముజ్ జలసంధి సమీపంలో 2,500కు పైగా కంటైనర్లతో వెళ్తున్న ఒక కంటైనర్ షిప్ మునిగిపోయింది. దీనిలో వున్న ఐఫోన్లు, ఇతర వస్తువులు సముద్రంలో తేలుతూ తీరానికి కొట్టుకు వెళుతున్నాయి. 
 
ఆ నౌక ఒక నావికా మైన్‌ను ఢీకొని మంటలు చెలరేగాయని ఇరాన్ రివల్యూషనరీ గార్డ్ నేవీ తెలిపింది. అయితే, దీనికి ఖచ్చితమైన కారణం ఏమిటి, గుర్తుతెలియని క్షిపణుల దాడికి గురైనట్లు నివేదించబడిన అదే నౌకకు ఈ ఘటన జరిగిందా లేదా అనేది ఇంకా స్పష్టంగా తెలియరాలేదు.
About Writer
ఐ వెెంకట్
నేషనల్ ఇనిస్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ ఫ్యాషన్ టెక్నాలజీ(NIFT) హైదరాబాదులో సిపిఎఫ్‌సి కోర్సు చేసారు. జర్నలిజంలో రెండు దశాబ్దాలకు పైగా అనుభవం. కవితలు, కథలు రాస్తుంటారు. ప్రముఖ మీడియా సంస్థలలో పనిచేసారు..... మరింత చదవండి
తర్వాతి కథనం
గౌతమ్ మీనన్‌తో కలసి పని చేస్తున్న పారాచూట్ అడ్వాన్స్‌డ్ గోల్డ్

తొలి సినిమాతోనే బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్ దర్శకుడిగా సత్తా చాటిన జానకిరామ్ మారెళ్ల

తొలి సినిమాతోనే బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్ దర్శకుడిగా సత్తా చాటిన జానకిరామ్ మారెళ్లటాలీవుడ్‌లో తొలి సినిమాతోనే బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్ అందుకుని ప్రేక్షకుల దృష్టిని ఆకర్షించడం కొందరికే సాధ్యమవుతుంది. ‘కామ్రేడ్ కళ్యాణ్’ సినిమాతో దర్శకుడు జానకిరామ్ మారెళ్ల ఈ ఘనత సాధించి, తన ప్రతిభను చాటుకున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాలో ఆయన బలంగా చూపించిన అంశం కామెడీ టైమింగ్. సింపుల్ వన్‌లైనర్స్, సహజమైన సంభాషణలు, సందర్భానుసారంగా వచ్చే కామెడీతో థియేటర్లలో ప్రేక్షకులను నవ్వించారు. భారీ కామెడీ సన్నివేశాలపై ఆధారపడకుండా, సాధారణ సన్నివేశాలతోనే వినోదాన్ని పంచడంలో సక్సెస్ అయ్యారు.

రౌడీ జనార్థన మూవీ నుంచి కీర్తి సురేష్ బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్ రిలీజ్

రౌడీ జనార్థన మూవీ నుంచి కీర్తి సురేష్ బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్ రిలీజ్స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ప్రతిష్టాత్మక నిర్మాణ సంస్థ శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్ లో నటిస్తున్న క్రేజీ మూవీ "రౌడీ జనార్థన". స్టార్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్స్ దిల్ రాజు, శిరీష్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. టాలెంటెడ్ యంగ్ డైరెక్టర్ రవికిరణ్ కోలా ఈ సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. కీర్తి సురేష్ నాయికగా నటిస్తోంది. రూరల్ యాక్షన్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంతో భారీ పాన్ ఇండియా ప్రాజెక్ట్ గా "రౌడీ జనార్థన" సినిమా రూపొందుతోంది.

యూట్యూబ్ సెన్సేషన్ అజయ్ (ఏయ్ జూడ్) హీరోగా కొత్త సినిమా

యూట్యూబ్ సెన్సేషన్ అజయ్ (ఏయ్ జూడ్) హీరోగా కొత్త సినిమాయూట్యూబ్ సెన్సేషన్, ‘ఏయ్ జూడ్’గా పాపులర్ అయిన అజయ్ హీరోగా తెరకెక్కనున్న కొత్త సినిమా నేడు అధికారికంగా ప్రారంభమైంది. రాము కొప్పుల దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నెక్సస్ సినిమాస్, స్కైబ్లేజ్ సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్ బ్యానర్లపై నెక్సస్ శ్రీధర్, దీపక్ ముస్త్యాల సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

Nagavamsi: తెలుగునాట జైలర్ 2 ప్రభంజనంపై సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేసిన సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ

Nagavamsi: తెలుగునాట జైలర్ 2 ప్రభంజనంపై సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేసిన సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీసూపర్ స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్, నెల్సన్ దిలీప్‌కుమార్ కలయికలో రూపొందిన 'జైలర్' చిత్రం 2023లో విడుదలై ఎంతటి సంచలనం సృష్టించిందో తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడు ఆ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్ గా 'జైలర్ 2' చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. సన్‌ పిక్చర్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై కళానిధి మారన్ నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమా భారీ అంచనాల నడుమ అక్టోబర్ 15న థియేటర్లలో అడుగుపెట్టింది. మొదటి షో నుంచే అన్ని వర్గాల నుంచి పాజిటివ్ టాక్ ను సొంతం చేసుకొని భారీ వసూళ్లతో దూసుకుపోతోంది.

Dulquer Salmaanఫ ఆకాశంలో ఒక తార నుంచి రోలర్‌కోస్టర్ రైడ్‌ టీజర్ రిలీజ్

Dulquer Salmaanఫ ఆకాశంలో ఒక తార నుంచి రోలర్‌కోస్టర్ రైడ్‌ టీజర్ రిలీజ్దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ మరో ఆసక్తికరమైన ప్రాజెక్ట్ ‘ఆకాశంలో ఒక తార’తో పాన్ ఇండియా ప్రేక్షకులను అలరించేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు. విభిన్నమైన కథలతో గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న దర్శకుడు పవన్ సాధినేనితో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ తొలిసారి కలిసి పనిచేస్తున్న సినిమా ఇది. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్, స్వప్న సినిమా, లైట్‌బాక్స్ మీడియా బ్యానర్లపై సందీప్ గున్నం, రమ్య గున్నం ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. సాత్విక వీరవల్లి కథానాయికగా నటిస్తుండగా, శ్రుతి హాసన్ కీలక పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. తాజాగా మేకర్స్ ఈ సినిమా టీజర్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు.