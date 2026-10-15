సముద్రంలో తేలుతూ కొట్టుకు వస్తున్న ఐఫోన్లు... వీడియో

హోర్మూజ్ జలసంధిలో ఉద్రిక్తతలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. హోర్ముజ్ జలసంధి సమీపంలో 2,500కు పైగా కంటైనర్లతో వెళ్తున్న ఒక కంటైనర్ షిప్ మునిగిపోయింది. దీనిలో వున్న ఐఫోన్లు, ఇతర వస్తువులు సముద్రంలో తేలుతూ తీరానికి కొట్టుకు వెళుతున్నాయి.

ఆ నౌక ఒక నావికా మైన్‌ను ఢీకొని మంటలు చెలరేగాయని ఇరాన్ రివల్యూషనరీ గార్డ్ నేవీ తెలిపింది. అయితే, దీనికి ఖచ్చితమైన కారణం ఏమిటి, గుర్తుతెలియని క్షిపణుల దాడికి గురైనట్లు నివేదించబడిన అదే నౌకకు ఈ ఘటన జరిగిందా లేదా అనేది ఇంకా స్పష్టంగా తెలియరాలేదు.

#WATCH : iPhones and Other Goods Seen Floating at Sea After Container Ship Sinks in Strait of Hormuz iPhones and other goods are reportedly floating in the sea after a container ship carrying more than 2,500 containers sank near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy said the vessel struck a naval mine and caught fire. However, the exact cause and whether the incident involved the same vessel reported hit by unidentified projectiles remain unclear.