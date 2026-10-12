ఏం గుండెరా అది... పొంగిపొర్లుతున్న నదిని ధైర్యంగా దాటిన హెల్త్ వర్కర్ (వీడియో)

నిజమైన వీరులు కొన్నిసార్లు కేప్‌లు ధరించరు. వారి ధైర్యసాహసాల ముందు ప్రకృతి సైతం తలవంచి సహకరిస్తుంది. తాజాగా ఓ మహిళా హెల్త్ వర్కర్ తన విధి నిర్వహణలోభాగంగా పొంగిపొర్లుతున్న జలపాతాన్ని ధైర్యంగా దాటి తన విధిని నిర్వహించింది. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఒకటి ఇపుడు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్‌లోని మండి జిల్లాలో కమలా దేవి అనే ఆరోగ్య కార్యకర్త సకాలంలో టీకాలు వేయాల్సిన నవజాత శిశువు వద్దకు చేరుకోవడానికి, ప్రమాదకరంగా పొంగిపొర్లుతున్న నదిని ధైర్యంగా దాటారు. వ్యక్తిగత సౌకర్యం కంటే మానవత్వం, కర్తవ్యం ముఖ్యమని ఆమె అంకితభావం శక్తివంతంగా గుర్తుచేస్తుంది. అత్యంత కఠిన పరిస్థితులలో కూడా సేవలందిస్తున్న ఆ ఫ్రంట్‌లైన్ ఆరోగ్య కార్యకర్తలకు వందనం. కానీ వారి ధైర్యం ప్రాథమిక మౌలిక సదుపాయాలు, సురక్షితమైన రహదారులకు ప్రత్యామ్నాయం కాకూడదు. మానవాళికి నిజమైన వీరవనిత అయిన కమలా దేవికి వందనం.



Real heroes don’t wear capes sometimes, they carry medical supplies and risk their own lives to save others. ❤️???? In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, health worker Kamala Devi braved a dangerously flooded river to reach a newborn who needed timely immunization. Her dedication is a powerful reminder that humanity and duty come before personal comfort. Salute to our frontline healthcare workers who serve even in the toughest conditions. ???????? But their bravery must not replace basic infrastructure and safe roads. Respect to Kamala Devi a true hero of humanity! ????❤️