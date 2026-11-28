తిరుప్పరంకుండ్రం దీపంపై సుప్రీం కోర్టు వెలువరించిన తీర్పుపై ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేస్తారు. తిరుప్పరంకుండ్రం కొండపై కార్తీక దీపం వెలిగించాలని సుప్రీంకోర్టు ఇచ్చిన ఆదేశాలను పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ స్వాగతించారు. ఇది భక్తుల విశ్వాసానికి, ఆలయ సంప్రదాయాల పరిరక్షణకు లభించిన విజయమని పేర్కొన్నారు. న్యాయవాది జె.సాయిదీపక్ కృషిని అభినందిస్తూ, ధర్మం, విశ్వాసాల హక్కులకు ఎల్లప్పుడూ గౌరవం దక్కుతుందని తెలిపారు.

కొండపై సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ బలగాల ఆధ్వర్యంలో ఏర్పాట్లు

తిరుపరంకుండ్రం కొండపై, దీపతూన్ రాతి స్తంభం వద్ద ఈరోజు లాంఛనప్రాయంగా కార్తీక దీపాన్ని వెలిగించాలని సుప్రీంకోర్టు ఆదేశించిన నేపథ్యంలో అక్కడ ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నాయి. దీపతూన్ వద్ద కార్తీక దీపం వెలిగించేందుకు ఆ ప్రాంతానికి భద్రత కల్పించాలని సుప్రీంకోర్టు కేంద్ర బలగాలను ఆదేశించిన కొన్ని గంటల తర్వాత, కొండతో పాటు శ్రీ సుబ్రహ్మణ్య స్వామి ఆలయం వద్ద భద్రతను పర్యవేక్షించేందుకు సెంట్రల్ రిజర్వ్ పోలీస్ ఫోర్స్ (CRPF) సిబ్బందిని ఇక్కడ మోహరించారు.

మధురైలోని తిరుప్పరంకుండ్రం కొండపై ఉన్న 'దీపతూణ్' వద్ద ఒకసారి మాత్రమే దీపం వెలిగించడానికి నవంబర్ 20న సుప్రీంకోర్టు అనుమతినిచ్చింది. అయితే, కోర్టు ఆదేశాలు ఉన్నప్పటికీ నవంబర్ 24న అక్కడ దీపం వెలిగించకపోవడంతో ఇప్పుడు ఈ చర్య తీసుకున్నారు. సుప్రీం కోర్టు ఆదేశాలను అమలుపరచడంలో పోలీసులు విఫలమయ్యారనీ, ఆ బాద్యతను సీఆర్పీఎఫ్‌కి అప్పగించింది సుప్రీంకోర్టు.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway at Thiruparankundram Hill, where the Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed here to take security control of the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, hours after the Supreme Court ordered Central forces to secure the area for lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon.

???????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????????????????; ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????. வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு அரோகரா! We wholeheartedly welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court's intervention in upholding the sanctity of religious traditions and directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill. This is a moment of joy and reassurance for Lord Murugan's devotees and a significant step towards safeguarding our age-old traditions. Our temples are the soul of our ancient civilisation, carrying forward generations of faith, devotion and sacred traditions. Protecting their sanctity, preserving their age-old customs and respecting the sentiments and rights of devotees are collective responsibilities. No tradition rooted in faith should be denied the respect it deserves. This is a moment of faith, a victory for Lord Murugan's devotees and a reminder that the rights of worshippers and the sanctity of our traditions deserve respect. My sincere appreciation to Advocate @jsaideepak Avl. for his relentless legal pursuit, compelling arguments and steadfast commitment to protecting Sanatana Dharma and the religious rights of devotees. அரோகரா! அரோகரா! வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு அரோகரா! #Thiruparankundram #Murugan #KarthigaiDeepam