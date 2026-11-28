ఈ రోజు సాయంత్రమే తిరుపరంకుండ్రం కొండపై కార్తీక దీపం: పవన్ కల్యాణ్ హర్షం
#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway at Thiruparankundram Hill, where the Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed here to take security control of the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, hours after the Supreme Court ordered Central forces to secure the area for lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon.— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026
???????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????????????????; ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????. வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு அரோகரா! We wholeheartedly welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court's intervention in upholding the sanctity of religious traditions and directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill. This is a moment of joy and reassurance for Lord Murugan's devotees and a significant step towards safeguarding our age-old traditions. Our temples are the soul of our ancient civilisation, carrying forward generations of faith, devotion and sacred traditions. Protecting their sanctity, preserving their age-old customs and respecting the sentiments and rights of devotees are collective responsibilities. No tradition rooted in faith should be denied the respect it deserves. This is a moment of faith, a victory for Lord Murugan's devotees and a reminder that the rights of worshippers and the sanctity of our traditions deserve respect. My sincere appreciation to Advocate @jsaideepak Avl. for his relentless legal pursuit, compelling arguments and steadfast commitment to protecting Sanatana Dharma and the religious rights of devotees. அரோகரா! அரோகரா! வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு அரோகரா! #Thiruparankundram #Murugan #KarthigaiDeepam
— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 28, 2026