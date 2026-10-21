జంబూ సవారీలో అపశృతి, అమ్మవారి అంబారీని కిందపడేసిన ఏనుగు, వీడియో

కర్నాటకలోని శివమొగ్గలో బుధవారం జరిగిన జంబూ సవారిలో అపశృతి చోటుచేసుకున్నది. చాముండేశ్వరి దేవి విగ్రహాన్ని వుంచిన వెండి అంబారీని మోసుకెళ్తున్న సోమన్న అనే ఏనుగు అకస్మాత్తుగా దిశ మార్చుకుని పరుగులు తీసింది. దీనితో అది మోసుకువెళ్తున్న 450 కిలోల బరువున్న అంబారీ కిందపడిపోయింది. ఏనుగు అదుపుతప్పి వస్తుండటంతో భక్తులు భయాందోళనలకు గురయ్యారు.

ఈ ప్రమాదంలో అంబారీకి స్వల్ప నష్టం వాటిల్లింది. కాగా సోమన్న అనే ఏనుగు అంబారీని మోయడం ఇదే ప్రథమం. ఈ ఉత్సవంలో పాల్గొనే మరో ఏనుగు కాలు నొప్పి కారణంగా దాని స్థానంలో కొత్తగా సోమన్న అనే ఏనుగును ఏర్పాటు చేసారు. ఏనుగుకి అలవాటు లేకపోవడంతో అది అదుపుతప్పి పరుగులు తీసినట్లు చెబుతున్నారు. వెంటనే అటవీశాఖ అధికారులు, సిబ్బంది ఏనుగుకి మత్తు మందు ఇచ్చి అదుపులోకి తెచ్చారు. ప్రస్తుతం అది కోలుకుంటున్నట్లు చెబుతున్నారు. కాగా పూర్తిస్థాయి శిక్షణ లేకుండా ఇలా ఏనుగుని భక్తుల మధ్యకు తీసుకురావడం చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారింది.

The traditional Dasara Jamboo Savari procession in Shivamogga was halted midway on Wednesday after elephant Somanna, carrying the silver howdah bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, suddenly turned around and ran through the streets, triggering panic among spectators. The incident occurred shortly after the procession began at Shivappa Nayaka Palace in the Kote area. As the elephant moved along Kote Road, it unexpectedly changed direction and ran back, causing the approximately 450-kg silver howdah, also known as the ambari, to slip and fall to the ground. The howdah reportedly sustained minor damage. The elephant’s sudden movement sent people scrambling for safety. According to reports, two cars and three motorbikes were damaged as the elephant ran along the procession route. Forest Department personnel and police immediately launched efforts to bring the situation under control. Police managed the crowd and cleared the area to prevent further injuries. Veterinary officers eventually administered a tranquiliser to restrain Somanna. The elephant was subsequently brought under control and stationed at Kote Seetharamanjaneya Temple, where it was reported to be recovering after being tranquilised. The Jamboo Savari procession was called off following the incident. According to reports, elephant Sagar had initially been selected and trained to carry the ambari during Shivamogga Dasara. However, Sagar reportedly developed leg pain, prompting organisers to select Somanna at the last minute. Somanna was carrying the ambari for the first time during the procession. Questions have since been raised about whether the elephant received adequate training and preparation for the responsibility. However, the precise cause of the incident has not been officially established, and further details regarding the circumstances are awaited. The incident disrupted the traditional Dasara celebrations and raised concerns about elephant management, crowd safety and precautionary measures during large public processions.