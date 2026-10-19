ఒకవేళ వేడుకలు జరుగుతున్న సమయంలోనే ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగి ఉంటే పరిస్థితి మరింత తీవ్రంగా ఉండేదని ప్రత్యక్ష సాక్షులు ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయిన ఒక వీడియోలో, కారు చెరువులో మునిగి ఉండటం కనిపిస్తుంది.



మహేశ్వరం పోలీసులు సియాసత్‌తో మాట్లాడుతూ, "అర్ధరాత్రి సమయంలో కారు ఎడమవైపునకు తిరుగుతుండగా, డ్రైవర్‌కు నిద్రమత్తు రావడంతో ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది" అని తెలిపారు.

ఈ చెరువు రోడ్డుకు దగ్గరగా ఉంటుంది. కారుపై నియంత్రణ కోల్పోయిన డ్రైవర్, దానిని రెయిలింగ్‌కు ఢీకొట్టేలా చేశారు. ఆ తర్వాత కారు చెరువులోకి దూసుకెళ్లింది. క్రేన్ సహాయంతో కారును నీటిలోంచి బయటకు తీశారు. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించి ఎటువంటి కేసు నమోదు కాలేదు.

A car plunged into a pond at the Shivaganga Temple in Maheshwaram on Sunday, October 18. The driver managed to escape, but the car was completely submerged. The driver was identified as Venkat, who was driving an Innova Crysta. The vehicle was submerged in the pond following the Bathukamma celebrations at the temple. Some eyewitnesses expressed concern over the accident, saying it could have been much worse if it had happened during the celebration. A video shared on social media showed the car being submerged in the pond. It is unclear how the vehicle entered the pond.