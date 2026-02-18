Anupama: అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ తో అగ్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ కొత్త మూవీ ప్రకటన

పాన్ ఇండియా స్థాయిలో గుర్తింపు పొందిన నటి అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో కొత్త ఫీచర్ ఫిల్మ్ను ఎస్ కే గీ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ (Ess Kay Gee Entertainment), బెంచ్మార్క్ స్టో రీటెల్లర్స్ (Benchmark Storytellers) సంయుక్తంగా ప్రకటించాయి. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆర్జే షాన్ (RJ Shaan) దర్శకత్వంవహించనుండగా.. శివిన్ నారంగ్, ప్రేరణ అరోరా, కిరణ్ బల్లపల్లి నిర్మాతలుగా వ్యవహరించనున్నారు. ప్రముఖ స్టూడియోతో భాగస్వామ్యంగా ఈ సినిమా నిర్మితమవుతుంది.
ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ఒక ఇంటెన్స్ సైకాలజికల్ థ్రిల్లర్గా రూపొందనుంది. గతంలో అనుపమ–షాన్ కాంబినేషన్లో వచ్చిన షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్కు అద్భుత స్పందన రావడంతో.. ఇప్పుడు అదే జోడీ సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తోంది. ఇద్దరి కాంబోలో డిజిటల్ హిట్ తర్వాత బిగ్ స్క్రీన్పై ఈ కాంబో మరోసారి ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకుంటుందని చిత్ర బృందం నమ్మకంగా ఉంది. ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ మేలో ప్రారంభం కానుంది. మూవీ టైటిల్ను త్వరలో ప్రకటించనున్నారు. అనుపమ పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా చిత్ర యూనిట్ ఈ సినిమా అనౌన్స్మెంట్ చేశారు. మేకర్స్ అనుపమకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతూ ఈ భారీ ప్రాజెక్ట్ను ప్రకటించారు.
ఇటీవలే 'జటాధర' మూవీని నిర్మించిన ఎస్కేజీ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ తమ సంస్థ నిర్మాణంను మరింత విస్తరిస్తోంది. నిర్మాత ప్రేరణ అరోరా గతంలో రుస్తుం, టాయిలెట్: ఏక్ ప్రేమ్ కథ, ప్యాడ్ మ్యాన్, పరి వంటి విజయవంతమైన చిత్రాలతో జాతీయ స్థాయి గుర్తింపు పొందారు. ఇక అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ కెరీర్ విషయానికి వస్తే.. ప్రేమమ్, కార్తికేయ 2, రాక్షసుడు వంటి హిట్ సినిమాలతో తెలుగు, తమిళ, మలయాళ భాషల్లో మంచి క్రేజ్ సంపాదించారు. ప్రస్తుతం దక్షిణ భారత సినీ పరిశ్రమలో అత్యంత డిమాండ్ ఉన్న నటీమణుల్లో ఒకరిగా అనుపమ కొనసాగుతున్నారు. ఈ కొత్త థ్రిల్లర్ ప్రాజెక్ట్తో అను మరోసారి తన నటనలో వైవిధ్యాన్ని చూపిస్తారని అభిమానులు ఆశిస్తున్నారు.
Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and Benchmark Storytellers announce their upcoming feature film with Pan-South star Anupama Parmeshwaran.
The film will be directed by Shaan and produced by Shivin Narang, Prerna Arora, and Kiran Ballapalli,
in association with a ‘ Leading Studio ‘ .
An intense psychological thriller, the project marks the big-screen reunion of Anupama Parmeshwaran and Shaan, following the phenomenal response to their superhit short film.
Anupama × RJ Shaan — a collaboration that now scales up from digital acclaim to theatrical impact. Shoot commences in May 2026. The title will be announced soon.
The announcement coincides with Anupama Parmeshwaran’s birthday, as the makers extend their warm wishes and set the stage for a powerful cinematic journey.
Ess Kay Gee Entertainment recently released Jatadhara, further strengthening its growing production slate.
Prerna Arora, a National Award–winning producer, is known for acclaimed films such as Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, and Pari also recently released Jatadhara.
Anupama Parmeshwaran continues to enjoy strong pan-Indian recognition with successful films including Premam, Karthikeya 2, and Rakshasudu, further reinforcing her position as one of the most sought-after leading actresses in South cinema today. And winning hearts in Telugu , Tamil & Malyalam cinema.
As a Producer , I don’t associate with films unless I believe in their strength. This film stands on solid storytelling, a clear vision from director Shaan, and a powerful performance by Anupama. The duo of Anupama and Shaan comes together again after the success of their short film Freedom at Midnight.
.Along with the Producer Prerna and Kiran as partners, we’re committed to delivering meaningful cinema.”