Anupama: అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ తో అగ్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ కొత్త మూవీ ప్రకటన

ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ఒక ఇంటెన్స్ సైకాలజికల్ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా రూపొందనుంది. గతంలో అనుపమ–షాన్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్‌కు అద్భుత స్పందన రావడంతో.. ఇప్పుడు అదే జోడీ సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తోంది. ఇద్దరి కాంబోలో డిజిటల్ హిట్ తర్వాత బిగ్ స్క్రీన్‌పై ఈ కాంబో మరోసారి ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకుంటుందని చిత్ర బృందం నమ్మకంగా ఉంది. ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ మేలో ప్రారంభం కానుంది. మూవీ టైటిల్‌ను త్వరలో ప్రకటించనున్నారు. అనుపమ పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా చిత్ర యూనిట్ ఈ సినిమా అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్‌ చేశారు. మేకర్స్ అనుపమకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతూ ఈ భారీ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ను ప్రకటించారు.

ఇటీవలే 'జటాధర' మూవీని నిర్మించిన ఎస్కేజీ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్ తమ సంస్థ నిర్మాణంను మరింత విస్తరిస్తోంది. నిర్మాత ప్రేరణ అరోరా గతంలో రుస్తుం, టాయిలెట్: ఏక్ ప్రేమ్ కథ, ప్యాడ్ మ్యాన్, పరి వంటి విజయవంతమైన చిత్రాలతో జాతీయ స్థాయి గుర్తింపు పొందారు. ఇక అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ కెరీర్ విషయానికి వస్తే.. ప్రేమమ్, కార్తికేయ 2, రాక్షసుడు వంటి హిట్ సినిమాలతో తెలుగు, తమిళ, మలయాళ భాషల్లో మంచి క్రేజ్ సంపాదించారు. ప్రస్తుతం దక్షిణ భారత సినీ పరిశ్రమలో అత్యంత డిమాండ్ ఉన్న నటీమణుల్లో ఒకరిగా అనుపమ కొనసాగుతున్నారు. ఈ కొత్త థ్రిల్లర్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌తో అను మరోసారి తన నటనలో వైవిధ్యాన్ని చూపిస్తారని అభిమానులు ఆశిస్తున్నారు.





The film will be directed by Shaan and produced by Shivin Narang, Prerna Arora, and Kiran Ballapalli,

Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and Benchmark Storytellers announce their upcoming feature film with Pan-South star Anupama Parmeshwaran.

An intense psychological thriller, the project marks the big-screen reunion of Anupama Parmeshwaran and Shaan, following the phenomenal response to their superhit short film.

Anupama × RJ Shaan — a collaboration that now scales up from digital acclaim to theatrical impact. Shoot commences in May 2026. The title will be announced soon.

The announcement coincides with Anupama Parmeshwaran’s birthday, as the makers extend their warm wishes and set the stage for a powerful cinematic journey.