ఏపీ సీఎం 3 రాజధానుల నిర్ణయం: పవన్ గారూ ఏమైనా స్పందిస్తారా? పాప్ సింగర్ స్మిత ప్రశ్న

Can we expect some reaction from u @PawanKalyan garu supporting farmers? 20 known deaths so far & I’m hoping today’s bill will not lead to more. I pray for the well-being of #Amaravati & the people who lost their livelihood #UnitedWeStand the fight for right must go on https://t.co/BXKelyJPY2— Smita (@smitapop) January 20, 2020
The story of #AmaravathiFarmers It is a fight the country had to come together for. I finally see #AmaravathiFarmers trending on twitter. It took 20 deaths & 33 days of protests. We all are responsible for this. National media has been absolutely insensitive. Sad pic.twitter.com/h1VqVvSE4K— Smita (@smitapop) January 20, 2020