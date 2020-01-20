సోమవారం, 20 జనవరి 2020
ఏపీ సీఎం 3 రాజధానుల నిర్ణయం: పవన్ గారూ ఏమైనా స్పందిస్తారా? పాప్ సింగర్ స్మిత ప్రశ్న

ఐవీఆర్| Last Modified సోమవారం, 20 జనవరి 2020 (16:13 IST)
అమరావతి రైతులు ఒకవైపు అసెంబ్లీని ముట్టడించేందుకు వచ్చినప్పటికీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి జగన్ మోహన్ రెడ్డి తను చేయదలచుకున్నది చకచకా చేసేశారు. అసెంబ్లీలో 3 రాజధానులకు సంబంధించిన బిల్లును ఆర్థిక మంత్రి బుగ్గన ప్రవేశపెట్టారు. ఈ నేపధ్యంలో ఈ బిల్లుపై భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తమవుతున్నాయి.


జనసేన పార్టీ నుంచి ఎన్నికైన ఒకే ఒక్క ఎమ్మెల్యే రాపాక వైసీపీ ప్రభుత్వ నిర్ణయానికి భేషరతు మద్దతు పలికారు. ఇదిలావుంటే రాజధాని అమరావతిలోనే వుండాలంటూ గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా వాదిస్తూ వస్తున్న జనసేన చీఫ్ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ఎలా స్పందిస్తారన్నది ఆసక్తికరంగా మారింది.

ఈ నేపధ్యంలో ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా పాప్ గాయని స్మిత... పవన్ గారూ.. మేము మీ నుండి కొంత ప్రతిస్పందనను ఆశించగలమా? మీరురైతులకు మద్దతు ఇస్తున్నారా? ఇప్పటివరకు బయటకు తెలిసిన మరణాల సంఖ్య 20 వరకూ వున్నాయి. అసెంబ్లీలో ప్రవేశపెట్టిన నేటి బిల్లుతో మరిన్ని మరణాలకు తావీదయని నేను ఆశిస్తున్నాను. #అమరావతి & వారి జీవనోపాధిని కోల్పోయిన ప్రజల శ్రేయస్సు కోసం నేను ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. #UNitWeStand హక్కుల కోసం పోరాటం తప్పక సాగుతుంది'' అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.


