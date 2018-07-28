దేశంలోని మేధావులను కాల్చిపారేయాలి : బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే

కార్గిల్ దివ‌స్ సంద‌ర్భంగా విజ‌య‌పుర‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన కార్య‌క్రమంలో ఆయ‌న మాట్లాడుతూ, తానేగ‌నుకు కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రినై ఉంటే దేశంలోని మేధావుల‌ను కాల్చి చంప‌మ‌ని పోలీసుల‌కు ఆదేశాలు ఇచ్చేవాడిన‌ంటూ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఉదార‌వాదులు, మేధావులు జాతి వ్య‌తిరేకుల‌ని ఆయ‌న అభివ‌ర్ణించారు.

మన దేశంలో చాలా మంది మేధావులు ఉన్నారనీ, వీరంతా మనం చెల్లించే సొమ్ముతో సకల సౌకర్యాలు పొందుతారని చెప్పారు. అదేసమయంలో భారత సైన్యంపై విమర్శలు గుప్పిస్తారని తెలిపారు. ఇత‌రుల‌కంటే మేధావులు, సెక్యుల‌రిస్టుల నుంచి మ‌న దేశానికి పెద్ద ప్ర‌మాద‌ముందని ఆయన అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.

కాగా, ఉత్తర భారతంలోని బీజేపీ పాలిత రాష్ట్రాలకు చెందిన ప్రజా ప్రతినిధులు ఇటీవలి కాలంలో నోటికి ఇష్టమొచ్చినట్టు మాట్లాడుతున్న విషయం తెల్సిందే. ఇపుడు కర్ణాటకకు చెందిన బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు కూడా వారి మార్గాన్నే అనుసరిస్తున్నారు.





live in this country&use all facilities for which we pay tax.Then they raise slogans against our Army.India faces grave danger from them.If I was Home Min,I would have issued orders to shoot them:Basanagouda Patil Yatna, Leader in Vijayapura (26/7/2018) pic.twitter.com/kxxGUKdSvC