Widgets Magazine
వార్తలు » తెలుగు వార్తలు » జాతీయ వార్తలు

దేశంలోని మేధావులను కాల్చిపారేయాలి : బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే

శనివారం, 28 జులై 2018 (13:08 IST)

దేశంలోని మేధావులను కాల్చిపారెయ్యాలంటూ బీజేపీకి చెందిన ఓ ఎమ్మెల్యే పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఆ ఎమ్మెల్యే పేరు బసవన గౌడ్ పాటిల్ యత్నాల్. కర్ణాటక రాష్ట్రంలోని విజ‌య‌పుర నియోజ‌క‌వ‌ర్గానికి ప్రాతినిధ్యం వ‌హిస్తున్నారు.
basavana patli yatnal
 
కార్గిల్ దివ‌స్ సంద‌ర్భంగా విజ‌య‌పుర‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన కార్య‌క్రమంలో ఆయ‌న మాట్లాడుతూ, తానేగ‌నుకు కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రినై ఉంటే దేశంలోని మేధావుల‌ను కాల్చి చంప‌మ‌ని పోలీసుల‌కు ఆదేశాలు ఇచ్చేవాడిన‌ంటూ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఉదార‌వాదులు, మేధావులు జాతి వ్య‌తిరేకుల‌ని ఆయ‌న అభివ‌ర్ణించారు. 
 
మన దేశంలో చాలా మంది మేధావులు ఉన్నారనీ, వీరంతా మనం చెల్లించే సొమ్ముతో సకల సౌకర్యాలు పొందుతారని చెప్పారు. అదేసమయంలో భారత సైన్యంపై విమర్శలు గుప్పిస్తారని తెలిపారు. ఇత‌రుల‌కంటే మేధావులు, సెక్యుల‌రిస్టుల నుంచి మ‌న దేశానికి పెద్ద ప్ర‌మాద‌ముందని ఆయన అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. 
 
కాగా, ఉత్తర భారతంలోని బీజేపీ పాలిత రాష్ట్రాలకు చెందిన ప్రజా ప్రతినిధులు ఇటీవలి కాలంలో నోటికి ఇష్టమొచ్చినట్టు మాట్లాడుతున్న విషయం తెల్సిందే. ఇపుడు కర్ణాటకకు చెందిన బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు కూడా వారి మార్గాన్నే అనుసరిస్తున్నారు. 

 


Widgets Magazine
Widgets Magazine

దీనిపై మరింత చదవండి :  
బీజేపీ
ఎమ్మెల్యే
మేధావులు
హోం మంత్రి
Shot
Karnataka
Bjp
Mla
Intellectuals
Home Minister కర్ణాటక

సంబంధిత వార్తలు
Loading comments ...

తెలుగు వార్తలు

news

ప్రత్యేక హోదా కోసం బలిదానం... మదనపల్లె యువకుడి ఆత్మహత్య

విభజన వల్ల తీవ్రంగా నష్టపోయిన ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రానికి ప్రత్యేక హోదా ఇవ్వాలని కోరుతూ ఓ ...

news

సెలెబ్రిటీలతో స్పా‌ల ఓపెనింగ్.. అమ్మాయిలతో క్రాస్ మసాజ్... ఎక్కడ?

వాణిజ్య కేంద్రంగా గుర్తింపు పొందిన విజయవాడ (బెజవాడ)లో వ్యభిచారంతో పాటు క్రాస్ మసాజ్‌ మూడు ...

news

బెయిల్‌పై బయటకొచ్చిన స్వాతి.. జైల్లోనే ప్రియుడు రాజేశ్

ప్రియుడి మోజులోపడి భర్తను అతి కిరాతకంగా హతమార్చిన తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలోని నాగర్ కర్నూల్‌కు ...

news

ఒళ్లు బలిసి అహంకారంతో మూడు పెళ్లిళ్లు చేసుకోలేదు : పవన్ కౌంటర్

కార్లు మార్చినట్టుగా పెళ్లాలను మార్చుతున్నాడంటూ వైకాపా అధినేత జగన్ మోహన్ రెడ్డి తనను ...

ప్రధానపేజీమా గురించిసలహాఅడ్వర్టైజ్నిరాకరణమమ్మల్ని సంప్రదించండి
Languages:Hindi Tamil Gujarati Kannada Telugu Marathi Malayalam
Copyrights © 2018 Webdunia.com. All rights reserved.
Widgets Magazine