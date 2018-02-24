Widgets Magazine Widgets Magazine
క్రీడలు » క్రికెట్ » వార్తలు
మధును చంపేసిన సమాజంలో ఉన్నందుకు సిగ్గుపడుతున్నా : సెహ్వాగ్

శనివారం, 24 ఫిబ్రవరి 2018 (14:40 IST)

sehwag

బడాబాబులు దేశ సంపదను దోచుకుని విదేశాలకు పారిపోయి.. లగ్జరీ జీవితాన్ని అనుభవిస్తున్నారు. ఇలా దేశాన్ని నిలువునా దోచుకోవడంలో ఆ ఇద్దరు మోడీలు, ఒక మాల్యాను మంచినవారు లేరు. వారు ఎవరో కాదు. లలిత్ మోడీ, నీరవ్ మోడీ, విజయ్ మాల్యా. ఈ ముగ్గురు కలిసి రూ.50 వేల కోట్లకుపైగా దోచుకున్నారు. 
 
ఇలాంటివారు విదేశాల్లో హాయిగా నిద్రపోతున్నారు. కానీ, ఆకలి కోసం చిన్న చిన్న దొంగ‌త‌నాలు చేసిన వాళ్ల‌ని మాత్రం జ‌నాలు చంపేస్తున్నారు. ఆక‌లి వేసి ఓ కేజీ బియ్యం దొంగ‌తనం చేసినందుకు మధు అనే వ్య‌క్తిని ఇటీవ‌ల దారుణంగా గాయ‌ప‌రిచి చంపేసిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. కొంత‌మంది విద్యావంతులు కూడా మ‌ధును ర‌క్షించ‌క‌పోగా.. గాయాల‌తో ఉన్న అత‌నితో సెల్ఫీలు తీసుకునేందుకు పోటీపడ్డారు.
 
తాజాగా ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న‌పై సెహ్వాగ్ అస‌హ‌నం వ్య‌క్తంచేశాడు. మ‌ధును చంపేసిన స‌మాజంలో ఉన్నందుకు సిగ్గుప‌డుతున్నాంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. 'మ‌ధు కేవ‌లం ఒక కేజీ బియ్యం దొంగిలించాడు. అందుకే ఆ పేద గిరిజ‌న వ్య‌క్తిని ఉబైద్‌, హుస్సేన్‌, క‌రీమ్ అనే వ్య‌క్తుల‌తో కూడిన గుంపు చంపేసింది. ఇది స‌మాజానికి మాయ‌ని మ‌చ్చ‌. ఇంత ఉన్నత స‌మాజంలో ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న జ‌రిగినందుకు నేను సిగ్గుప‌డుతున్నాన‌ు' అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఈ ట్వీట్ ఇపుడు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.  

 



