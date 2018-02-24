మధును చంపేసిన సమాజంలో ఉన్నందుకు సిగ్గుపడుతున్నా : సెహ్వాగ్

దీనిపై మరింత చదవండి :
Madhu stole 1 kg rice. A mob of Ubaid , Hussain and Abdul Kareem lynched the poor tribal man to death. This is a disgrace to a civilised society and I feel ashamed that this happens and kuch farak nahi padta. pic.twitter.com/LXSnjY6sF0— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 24, 2018
ట్వంటీ20 సిరీస్లో భాగంగా, ఆతిథ్య సౌతాఫ్రికా జట్టుతో పర్యాటక భారత్ జట్టు నేడు తుది సమరంలో ...
సంచలనాలకు మారుపేరైన కెన్యా క్రికెట్ బోర్డులో ముసలం చెలరేగింది. ఫలితంగా ఆ దేశ క్రికెట్ ...
న్యూజిలాండ్ దేశవాళీ క్రికెట్లో భయానక సంఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. బంతి తగలడంతో కొందరు గాయాలైతే.. ...
ట్వంటీ-20 సిరీస్లో ఆతిథ్య దక్షిణాఫ్రికా జట్టు పుంజుకుంది. క్లాసన్ (69) చెలరేగడంతో ...