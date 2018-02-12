Widgets Magazine Widgets Magazine
వినోదం » తెలుగు సినిమా » కథనాలు
తెదేపా ఎంపీలు జోకర్ల కంటే తక్కువ.. : రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ

సోమవారం, 12 ఫిబ్రవరి 2018 (11:32 IST)

tdp mp's

తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీకి చెందిన ఎంపీలపై టాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. టీడీపీ ఎంపీలు జోకర్ల కంటే తక్కువ అంటూ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. 
 
ఇటీవ‌ల ప్ర‌వేశ‌పెట్టిన బ‌డ్జెట్‌లో ఏపీకి జ‌రిగిన అన్యాయం గురించి పార్ల‌మెంట్ వెలుప‌ల ఆందోళ‌న చేస్తున్న టీడీపీ ఎంపీల‌పై వివాదాస్ప‌ద వ్యాఖ్య‌లు చేశాడు. వాళ్ల‌ను జోక‌ర్ల‌తో పోల్చాడు. వారి వ‌ల్ల టీడీపీ ప‌రువు పోతోంద‌ని ఆవేద‌న వ్యక్తం చేశాడు.
 
'ఆంధ్ర‌ప్ర‌దేశ్ ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు ప్ర‌తినిధులుగా ఎన్నికైన ఇలాంటి జోక‌ర్ల‌ను చూసి ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ ఏపీని కూడా జోక్‌గా తీసుకుంటున్నాడేమో. వీరంతా జోక‌ర్ల‌కు త‌క్కువ' అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. అనంత‌రం 'అంత‌ర్జాతీయ స్థాయిలో గుర్తింపు క‌లిగిన తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ ప‌రువును వీరు జాతీయ స్థాయిలో దిగ‌జారుస్తున్నార‌'ని మ‌రో ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. వ‌ర్మ చేసిన ఈ ట్వీట్ ప్ర‌స్తుతం టీడీపీలోనే కాకుండా, ఏపీ ప్రజల్లో తీవ్ర చ‌ర్చ‌నీయాంశంగా మారింది. 
 
కాగా, ఈనెల ఒకటో తేదీన విత్తమంత్రి అరుణ్ జైట్లీ ప్రవేశపెట్టిన వార్షిక బడ్జెట్‌లో రాష్ట్రానికి తీరని అన్యాయం జరిగిన వియం తెల్సిందే. ముఖ్యంగా, చిత్తూరు ఎంపీ డాక్టర్ శివప్రసాద్ పార్లమెంట్ వెలుపల వివిధ రకాల వేషధారణలతో తన నిరసన వ్యక్తంచేశారు. 

 



