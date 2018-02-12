తెదేపా ఎంపీలు జోకర్ల కంటే తక్కువ.. : రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ

దీనిపై మరింత చదవండి :
No wonder @narendramodi thinks Andhra Pradesh is a joke if jokers like this are elected as representatives of the great A P people ..I think they are far lesser than jokers and much more than c________’s pic.twitter.com/JFmw5QgQoc— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 11, 2018
|
|
మెగా ఫ్యామిలీ హీరో వరుణ్ తేజ్ తాజాగా నటించిన చిత్రం "తొలిప్రేమ". ఈ చిత్రం ఈనెల పదో తేదీన ...
రాజకీయాల్లోకి రానున్న సహచర సినీ నటుడు రజనీకాంత్పై మరో సినీ నటుడు కమల్ హాసన్ ఆసక్తికర ...
పవర్ స్టార్ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ సినిమాలకు దాదాపు దూరమయ్యారనే చెప్పాలి. పూర్తిస్థాయి రాజకీయాల్లో ...
''అజ్ఞాతవాసి'' సినిమాకు కొత్త చిక్కు వచ్చింది. అజ్ఞాతవాసి నిర్మాతలను కోర్టుకు లాగుతానని ...