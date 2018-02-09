ఏపీ డిమాండ్ల సాధన కోసం పార్టీలన్నీ ఏకమవ్వాలి : రాహుల్ గాంధీ

విభజన కారణంగా తీవ్రంగా నష్టపోయిన ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర డిమాండ్ల సాధన కోసం అన్ని రాజకీయ పార్టీలు ఏకమవ్వాల్సిన సమయమిది అంటూ కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు రాహుల్ గాంధీ అన్నారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన తన అధికారిక ట్వీట్టర్ పేజీలో ఓ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

"ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌కు ప్రత్యేక తరగతి హోదా ఇవ్వాలని, పోలవరం ప్రాజెక్టును సత్వరం పూర్తి చేయాలని ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రజలు చేస్తున్న న్యాయమైన డిమాండ్లకు కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ మద్దతిస్తోంది. న్యాయం కోసం అన్ని పార్టీలూ ఏకమవ్వాల్సిన సమయమిది" అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

అదేసమయంలో ఏపీ ప్రజలకు ఆయన పూర్తి సంఘీభావం తెలిపారు. న్యాయమైన డిమాండ్లకు పరిష్కారం లభించాలంటే అన్ని పార్టీలూ కలిసికట్టుగా పోరాడాలన్నారు. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ఎంపీలు పార్లమెంటులో వివిధ రూపాల్లో నిరసన తెలుపుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఆయన ట్విటర్ వేదికగా స్పందించారు.





