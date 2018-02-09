ఏపీ డిమాండ్ల సాధన కోసం పార్టీలన్నీ ఏకమవ్వాలి : రాహుల్ గాంధీ

దీనిపై మరింత చదవండి :
The Congress Party supports the just demands of the people of Andhra Pradesh for special category status and speedy completion of the Polavaram project. It's time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice.#INCStandsWithAndhra— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 9, 2018
మిత్రపక్షమైన తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీకి చెందిన ఎంపీలు గత ఐదు రోజులుగా పార్లమెంట్ వేదికగా ...
కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ రేణుకా చౌదరి నవ్వుపై ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ పార్లమెంట్లో చేసిన ...
తెలంగాణ ఆడబిడ్డ, కాంగ్రెస్ ఫైర్బ్రాండ్ రేణుకా చౌదరి అన్నంతపని చేశారు. కేంద్ర మంత్రి ...
ఏపీ సీఎం చంద్రబాబును జైలుకు పంపితే.. ఏపీ ప్రజలు చూస్తూ ఊరుకోరని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ మాజీ నేత ...