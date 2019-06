జాకెట్ లేని చీర.. వీపు మొత్తం చూపెట్టేసింది.. డ్యాన్స్ ఇరగదీసింది.. ఎవరు? (వీడియో)

looks stunningly hot in this photoshoot video for a popular magazine!!! * * * #PriyankaChopra # #BollywoodStars # #HollywoodStars #Gorgeous #WhatsupBollywood #NickJonas #Priyankachopra #priyankanick

A post shared by WHAT'S UP BOLLYWOOD (@whatsupbollywood) on Jun 5, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT