ఎలక్ట్రిక్ కారు ఎంత పనిచేసింది? స్టార్ట్ చేయకుండానే దూసుకెళ్లింది, వీడియో

ఎలక్ట్రిక్ వాహనాల వల్ల అక్కడక్కడా ప్రమాదాలు జరుగుతూనే వున్నాయి. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలోని మైనపురిలో డ్రైవర్ లేకుండానే ఓ ఎలక్ట్రిక్ కారు ఒక్కసారిగా స్టార్టయి రివర్సులో స్పీడుగా దూసుకుంటూ వెళ్లిపోయింది. దీనితో స్థానికులు భయాందోళనకు గురయ్యారు. ఈ ఘటన అంతా అక్కడే వున్న సీసీటీవీలో రికార్డయ్యింది.

మైనపురిలోని జైలు రోడ్డులో జరిగిన ఈ ఘటన వివరాలు ఇలా వున్నాయి. కారు యజమాని సౌరభ్ తన కారును పార్క్ చేసి దాని తాళాన్ని జేబులో వేసుకుని షాపులో వచ్చి కూర్చున్నాడు. ఇంతలో అతడి మేనల్లుడు కారును శుభ్రం చేసేందుకు దాని డోర్లు తెలిచి క్లీన్ చేస్తున్నాడు. అతడితో పాటు మరో ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులు కూడా వచ్చారు. డోర్లు తెరిచి క్లీన్ చేస్తున్న సమయంలో ఒక్కసారిగా కారు కదలడం ప్రారంభించింది.

కారు కదులుతుండగానే ముగ్గురు వ్యక్తులు దాని నుంచి దూరంగా పరుగులుతీసారు. కారు మాత్రం రివర్సులో వెనక్కి వెళ్లి ఓ కాలువ కట్టను దాటుకుంటూ కెమేరాలో కనిపించకుండా వెళ్లిపోయింది. అదృష్టవశాత్తూ కారు వెళ్లిన మార్గంలో ఎవరూ లేకపోవడంతో పెద్ద ప్రమాదం తప్పింది.

An electric car was caught on CCTV moving without a driver in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, reversing for a considerable distance and triggering panic among nearby residents. The incident took place on Jail Road, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which could have resulted in a major accident. According to the car's owner, Saurabh Rathore, the vehicle began moving unexpectedly while he was sitting inside his office. He said that his nephew had taken the car outside for cleaning and that the key was not inside the vehicle when it suddenly started moving.