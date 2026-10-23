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Written By ఠాగూర్ ఠాగూర్
Last Updated : Friday, 23 October 2026 (19:48 IST)

మహిళా పోలీస్‌తో తోపులాట : కిందపడిన మాజీ మంత్రి విడదల రజని (వీడియో)

vidadala rajini
Written By: ఠాగూర్
Updated: Fri, 23 Oct 2026 (19:48 IST)
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పల్నాడు జిల్లా చిలకలూరిపేటలో శుక్రవారం తీవ్ర ఉద్రిక్తత చోటుచేసుకుంది. వైకాపా నేత విడదల రజని, పోలీసుల మధ్య తీవ్ర వాగ్వాదం జరిగింది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఓ మహిళా కానిస్టేబుల్, మాజీ మంత్రి రజని మధ్య జరిగిన తోపులాటలో విడదల రజని కిందపడ్డారు. 
 
ఎడ్లపాడు జడ్పీటీసీ అభ్యర్థి బుల్లబ్బాయి, విడదల రజని కలిసేందుకు ఆమె నివాసానికి వచ్చారు. అయితే, ఇంటి గేటు వద్ద ఉన్న పోలీసులు బుల్లబ్బాయిని లోపలికి వెళ్లకుండా అడ్డుకున్నారు. ఈ విషయం తెలుసుకున్న రజని బయటకు వచ్చి తమ మద్దతుదారుడిని ఇంట్లోకి ఎందుకు అనుమతించడం లేదంటూ పోలీసులతో వాగ్వాదానికి దిగారు. 
 
ఈ సందర్భంగా చిలకలూరిపేట రూరల్ ఎస్ఐ ప్రియాంక, విడదల రజనీకి మధ్య వాగ్వాదం జరిగింది. తన మద్దతుదారుడి నామినేషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన బీ-ఫామ్ తన ఉందని, మూడు రోజులుగా తమ వారిని ఇలానే ఇబ్బంది పెడుతున్నారని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఎస్ఐ అడ్డుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేయడంతో తోపులాట జరిగి విడదల రజని కిందపడిపోయారు. 
 
దీంతో విడదల రజని మహిళా పోలీస్ అధికారిణిపై తీవ్ర ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పిచ్చిపట్టిందా నీకు?.. నన్ను చంపుతావా నువ్వు? ఏం మెటలా నీకు? ఎవడు పంపాడు నిన్ను ఇక్కడకి? అంటూ ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ ఘటనతో రజని నివాసం వద్ద కాసేపు ఘర్షణ వాతావరణం నెలకొంది. ఆ తర్వాత తన మద్దతుదారులతో కలిసి ఆమె ఇంటివద్దే నిరసనకు దిగారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఒకటి సోషల్ మీడియా వైరల్ అయింది. 

 
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ఠాగూర్
ఠాగూర్ పులపాక ప్రముఖ దినపత్రిక ఈనాడు, చెన్నై కార్యాలయంలో 'న్యూస్ కాంట్రిబ్యూటర్‌'గా జర్నలిజం ఓనమాలు నేర్చుకున్నారు. హైదరాబాద్ కార్యాలయంలో 'ఆంధ్రజ్యోతి' సబ్-ఎడిటర్ పని చేశారు. 2007 నుంచి 'వెబ్ దునియా'లో అసిస్టెంట్ ఎడిటర్‌‌గా విధులు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు..... మరింత చదవండి
తర్వాతి కథనం
నల్లచెరువు జడ్పీటీసీ అభ్యర్థిగా పరిటాల శ్రీరామ్ నామినేషన్

Rukmini Vasanth: డైరెక్టర్ శ్రీ కార్తిక్ చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్ గా రుక్మిణి వసంత్‌

Rukmini Vasanth: డైరెక్టర్ శ్రీ కార్తిక్ చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్ గా రుక్మిణి వసంత్‌తాజాగా మేకర్స్ ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఆసక్తికరమైన అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్ వీడియోను విడుదల చేశారు. ఇందులో రుక్మిణి వసంత్‌ను ‘తారా’గా పరిచయం చేశారు. ఈ వీడియోతో సినిమాపై ఆసక్తి మరింత పెరిగింది. దర్శకుడు శ్రీ కార్తిక్, నటులు దేవ్ రామనాథ్, వినాయక్ వైద్యనాథన్ కలిసి ‘తారా’ పాత్రను ఖరారు చేయడానికి సమయం మించిపోతోందని చర్చించుకుంటుండగా, వారికి ఓ నోటిఫికేషన్ వస్తుంది. అది వారిని ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురిచేస్తుంది. ఇలా ఆసక్తికరమైన సరదా సన్నివేశాలతో సాగిన వీడియో చివర్లో రుక్మిణి వసంత్‌ను పరిచయం చేశారు.

ఎన్వీఆర్ సినిమా ద్వారా సూర్య, నజ్రియా నజీమ్‌ చిత్రం సీన్ రిలీజ్

ఎన్వీఆర్ సినిమా ద్వారా సూర్య, నజ్రియా నజీమ్‌ చిత్రం సీన్ రిలీజ్హీరో సూర్య, మలయాళ బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్ ‘ఆవేశం’ ఫేమ్ దర్శకుడు జిత్తు మాధవన్‌తో కలసి యాక్షన్-కామెడీ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌ ‘సీన్’ చేస్తున్నారు. నజ్రియా నజీమ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తుండగా, ఆనంద్ రాజ్, లాల్, రాజ్ ప్రియన్ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. జ్యోతిక, సూర్య జాగరం స్టూడియోస్, 2డీ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్ బ్యానర్లపై ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. జయశ్రీ దామోదరన్ సహ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.

విజయ్ శంకర్, సిరి చౌదరి, ఖయ్యూమ్ కాంబినేషన్ లో మిస్టర్ దెయ్యం

విజయ్ శంకర్, సిరి చౌదరి, ఖయ్యూమ్ కాంబినేషన్ లో మిస్టర్ దెయ్యంశౌర్య ఆర్య సమర్పణలో అన్నే క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్ మీద వెంకట్ నిమ్మలపూడి, సింధు అన్నే నిర్మిస్తున్న నూతన చిత్రం ‘మిస్టర్ దెయ్యం’ ప్రారంభోత్సవ కార్యక్రమాలు ఘనంగా జరిగాయి. విజయ్ శంకర్, సిరి చౌదరి, ఖయ్యూమ్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీకి సంజన అన్నే దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నారు. శుక్రవారం నాడు నిర్వహించిన పూజా కార్యక్రమానికి మంచు మనోజ్, అలీ, విజయ్ కనకమేడల, ఆర్పీ పట్నాయక్, పట్నం మహేందర్ రెడ్డి, రమేష్ పుప్పాల, సమీర్, చింటు, వీర శంకర్, రాజా వన్నెం రెడ్డి, విఎన్ ఆదిత్య, జ్యోత్స, లేబర్ కమిషనర్ గంగాధర్, కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ విజయ్ పోలకి ముఖ్య అతిథులుగా విచ్చేశారు.

ఇడుపు కాయితం మన ఇంటి కథ అందరినీ ఆకట్టుకుంది - బన్నీ వాస్

ఇడుపు కాయితం మన ఇంటి కథ అందరినీ ఆకట్టుకుంది - బన్నీ వాస్ప్రియదర్శి హీరోగా నిర్మిస్తున్న సినిమా "ఇడుపు కాయితం". ఈ సినిమాలో ఫోక్ సాంగ్స్ ద్వారా పేరు తెచ్చుకున్న నటి నాగదుర్గ హీరోయిన్ గా నటిస్తోంది. ఫ్యామిలీ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్ స్టోరీతో ఎంటర్ టైనింగ్ డ్రామాగా "ఇడుపు కాయితం" సినిమాను యువ దర్శకుడు వంశీరెడ్డి దొండపాటి రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా డిసెంబర్ 11న వరల్డ్ వైడ్ గ్రాండ్ థియేట్రికల్ రిలీజ్ కు రాబోతోంది. ఈ రోజు "ఇడుపు కాయితం" సినిమా నుంచి 'గడప..' సాంగ్ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్ ను హైదరాబాద్ లో గ్రాండ్ గా నిర్వహించారు.

Kalki 2: భైరవగా సెట్స్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టిన ప్రభాస్ - కల్కి సీక్వెల్ టీమ్ బర్త్‌డే విషెస్

Kalki 2: భైరవగా సెట్స్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టిన ప్రభాస్ - కల్కి సీక్వెల్ టీమ్ బర్త్‌డే విషెస్రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ హీరోగా నటించిన ‘కల్కి 2898 ఏడీ’ అద్భుతమైన విజయాన్ని సాధించడంతో, ఈ సినిమా సీక్వెల్‌పై అంచనాలు ఆకాశాన్ని తాకుతున్నాయి. ఫ్యూచర్, పురాణాల కలయికతో రూపొందిన ఈ ప్రత్యేకమైన సినిమాటిక్ యూనివర్స్‌ను మరింత భారీ స్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లేలా సీక్వెల్‌ను తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. విజనరీ ఫిల్మ్‌మేకర్ నాగ్ అశ్విన్ దర్శకత్వంలో, ప్రతిష్టాత్మక వైజయంతీ మూవీస్ బ్యానర్‌పై అశ్వినీ దత్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.