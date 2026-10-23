పల్నాడు జిల్లా చిలకలూరిపేటలో శుక్రవారం తీవ్ర ఉద్రిక్తత చోటుచేసుకుంది. వైకాపా నేత విడదల రజని, పోలీసుల మధ్య తీవ్ర వాగ్వాదం జరిగింది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఓ మహిళా కానిస్టేబుల్, మాజీ మంత్రి రజని మధ్య జరిగిన తోపులాటలో విడదల రజని కిందపడ్డారు.

ఎడ్లపాడు జడ్పీటీసీ అభ్యర్థి బుల్లబ్బాయి, విడదల రజని కలిసేందుకు ఆమె నివాసానికి వచ్చారు. అయితే, ఇంటి గేటు వద్ద ఉన్న పోలీసులు బుల్లబ్బాయిని లోపలికి వెళ్లకుండా అడ్డుకున్నారు. ఈ విషయం తెలుసుకున్న రజని బయటకు వచ్చి తమ మద్దతుదారుడిని ఇంట్లోకి ఎందుకు అనుమతించడం లేదంటూ పోలీసులతో వాగ్వాదానికి దిగారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా చిలకలూరిపేట రూరల్ ఎస్ఐ ప్రియాంక, విడదల రజనీకి మధ్య వాగ్వాదం జరిగింది. తన మద్దతుదారుడి నామినేషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన బీ-ఫామ్ తన ఉందని, మూడు రోజులుగా తమ వారిని ఇలానే ఇబ్బంది పెడుతున్నారని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఎస్ఐ అడ్డుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేయడంతో తోపులాట జరిగి విడదల రజని కిందపడిపోయారు.

దీంతో విడదల రజని మహిళా పోలీస్ అధికారిణిపై తీవ్ర ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పిచ్చిపట్టిందా నీకు?.. నన్ను చంపుతావా నువ్వు? ఏం మెటలా నీకు? ఎవడు పంపాడు నిన్ను ఇక్కడకి? అంటూ ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ ఘటనతో రజని నివాసం వద్ద కాసేపు ఘర్షణ వాతావరణం నెలకొంది. ఆ తర్వాత తన మద్దతుదారులతో కలిసి ఆమె ఇంటివద్దే నిరసనకు దిగారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఒకటి సోషల్ మీడియా వైరల్ అయింది.





Former Minister and BC woman leader Vidadala Rajini was subjected to shocking police treatment at her own residence in Chilakaluripet. Chilakaluripet Rural SI Priyanka has forcefully pushed her to the ground and attempted to push her towards a sharp-edged stone. Vidadala Rajini, our party in-charge for Chilakaluripet constituency, was under house arrest while trying to provide B-Forms to MPTC and ZPTC candidates. When Yadlapadu ZPTC candidate and Dalit leader Pandula Bullabbayi came to meet her, police stopped him at the gate. Rajini questioned why our party candidates were being prevented from entering her own residence. What crime did Rajini commit? Meeting our candidates? Providing B-Forms? Questioning police restrictions at her own house? We have complained that police are acting on the directions of TDP leaders, obstructing YSRCP candidates instead of protecting their democratic rights. This incident demands an independent investigation into those allegations. YSRCP strongly condemns this incident and demands immediate action against the officer concerned. We demand that the State Election Commission take immediate action, ensure the safety of our candidates and stop unlawful interference in the nomination process. Chandrababu Naidu must answer for the conduct of police under his government and the continuing complaints of obstruction during local body elections. #SaveDemocracyInAP #StopPoliticalViolence @APPOLICE100 @CEOAndhra @ECISVEEP @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @India_NHRC @ndtv @IndiaToday @TimesAlgebraIND @timesofindia @TimesNow @ANI @BBCIndia @firstpost @CNNnews18 @BBCBreaking @ABPNews @News18India @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @DeccanChronicle @PTI_News @WIONews @sardesairajdeep @umasudhir @rohini_sgh @ravishndtv @BDUTT @sagarikaghose @rahulkanwal @ShekharGupta @thenewsminute @republic @TheSouthfirst @htTweets @JagranNews @scroll_in @ZeeNews @EconomicTimes @NewIndianXpress