మహిళా పోలీస్తో తోపులాట : కిందపడిన మాజీ మంత్రి విడదల రజని (వీడియో)
Former Minister and BC woman leader Vidadala Rajini was subjected to shocking police treatment at her own residence in Chilakaluripet. Chilakaluripet Rural SI Priyanka has forcefully pushed her to the ground and attempted to push her towards a sharp-edged stone. Vidadala Rajini, our party in-charge for Chilakaluripet constituency, was under house arrest while trying to provide B-Forms to MPTC and ZPTC candidates. When Yadlapadu ZPTC candidate and Dalit leader Pandula Bullabbayi came to meet her, police stopped him at the gate. Rajini questioned why our party candidates were being prevented from entering her own residence. What crime did Rajini commit? Meeting our candidates? Providing B-Forms? Questioning police restrictions at her own house? We have complained that police are acting on the directions of TDP leaders, obstructing YSRCP candidates instead of protecting their democratic rights. This incident demands an independent investigation into those allegations. YSRCP strongly condemns this incident and demands immediate action against the officer concerned. We demand that the State Election Commission take immediate action, ensure the safety of our candidates and stop unlawful interference in the nomination process. Chandrababu Naidu must answer for the conduct of police under his government and the continuing complaints of obstruction during local body elections. #SaveDemocracyInAP #StopPoliticalViolence @APPOLICE100 @CEOAndhra @ECISVEEP @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @India_NHRC @ndtv @IndiaToday @TimesAlgebraIND @timesofindia @TimesNow @ANI @BBCIndia @firstpost @CNNnews18 @BBCBreaking @ABPNews @News18India @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @DeccanChronicle @PTI_News @WIONews @sardesairajdeep @umasudhir @rohini_sgh @ravishndtv @BDUTT @sagarikaghose @rahulkanwal @ShekharGupta @thenewsminute @republic @TheSouthfirst @htTweets @JagranNews @scroll_in @ZeeNews @EconomicTimes @NewIndianXpress— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) October 23, 2026