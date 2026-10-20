అహ్మదాబాద్‌లోని అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంలో ఒక ప్రయాణికుడుని నుంచి పెద్ద మొత్తంలో బంగారాన్ని స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్నారు. ప్రయాణికుల ప్రొఫైలింగ్ ఆధారంగా, అహ్మదాబాద్ కస్టమ్స్ ఎయిర్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ యూనిట్ అధికారులు, అహ్మదాబాద్‌లోని సర్దార్ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంలో దుబాయ్ నుండి వచ్చిన ఒక ప్రయాణికుడిని అనుమానించి అతని లగేజీని తనిఖీ చేశారు.

ఆ ప్రయాణికుడి ట్రాలీ బ్యాగ్ (క్యాబిన్ బ్యాగేజీ)ని క్షుణ్ణంగా తనిఖీ చేయగా, బ్యాగ్ లోపల అతికించిన ఒక అనుమానాస్పద ప్యాచ్‌ను గమనించారు. పరిశీలించగా, ట్రాలీ బ్యాగ్ లోపల అతికించిన ఒక గుడ్డ ప్యాచ్ మీద బంగారు పేస్ట్‌ను ఒక పొరగా దాచి ఉంచినట్లు తేలింది.

ఆ బంగారు పేస్ట్‌ను బయటకు తీసి కరిగించగా, రూ.20,12,426 విలువైన 133.450 గ్రాముల 24 క్యారెట్ల బంగారం లభించింది. స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్న బంగారాన్ని కస్టమ్స్ చట్టం, 1962 నిబంధనల ప్రకారం జప్తు చేశారు. ఆ ప్రయాణికుడిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకుని లోతుగా విచారిస్తున్నారు.





#WATCH | Gujarat | Based on passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Ahmedabad Customs, intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad. During detailed examination of the passenger’s trolley bag (cabin baggage), a suspicious patch affixed inside the bag was noticed. On examination, it was found that gold paste had been concealed as a layer on a cloth patch fixed inside the trolley bag. Upon extraction and melting of the gold paste, 133.450 grams of 24 Karat gold, valued at Rs 20,12,426, was recovered. The recovered gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. (Source: Customs)