అహ్మదాబాద్ ఎయిర్పోర్టులో బంగారం పేస్ట్ను స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్న ఎయిర్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ (వీడియో)
#WATCH | Gujarat | Based on passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Ahmedabad Customs, intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad. During detailed examination of the passenger’s trolley bag (cabin baggage), a suspicious patch affixed inside the bag was noticed. On examination, it was found that gold paste had been concealed as a layer on a cloth patch fixed inside the trolley bag. Upon extraction and melting of the gold paste, 133.450 grams of 24 Karat gold, valued at Rs 20,12,426, was recovered. The recovered gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. (Source: Customs)— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026