GrowWithMe Challenge విసిరిన సమంత అక్కినేని



































Hey guys, thank you so much for the awesome support on all my #GrowWithMe posts. It feels amazing that you think growing your own food is cool too! As much as I have enjoyed making you a part of my journey, I would love to be a part of your #GrowWithMe journeys too. Now it’s time for you to join me on this #GrowWithMe journey. For the next few weeks, let’s grow together! So go find a pot, some soil, seeds, an empty milk packet or even a and get growing. Trust me, this will change so many things for you. So don't forget to tag me and use the hashtag. I can't wait to hear from you all. To start things off, I’m challenging @lakshmimanchu & @rakulpreet along with all of you to #GrowWithMe. Let’s get our hands dirty