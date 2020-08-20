గురువారం, 20 ఆగస్టు 2020
#GrowWithMe Challenge విసిరిన సమంత అక్కినేని

సెల్వి| Last Updated: గురువారం, 20 ఆగస్టు 2020 (09:57 IST)
Samantha Akkineni
టాలీవుడ్ అగ్ర హీరోయిన్ సమంత గ్రో విత్ మీ అనే ఛాలెంజ్‌ను విసిరారు. గ్రో విత్ మీ అనే ఛాలెంజ్ మొదలు పెట్టిన సామ్ తనలానే ఇంటిలో కూరగాయలు పెంచాలని పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఈ ఛాలెంజ్‌కు ముందుగా ఆమె మంచు లక్ష్మి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్‌లను నామినేట్ చేశారు. ఈ ఛాలెంజ్ మరింత ముందుకు పోతుందని శామ్ ఆశాభావం వ్యక్తం చేస్తుంది.

లాక్‌డౌన్‌ సమయంలో సమంత అర్బన్‌ వ్యవసాయానికి శ్రీకారం చుట్టిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. హైదరాబాద్‌ స్వగృహంలోని టెర్రస్‌పై ఏర్పాటు చేసుకున్న తోటలో సేంద్రీయ పద్దతుల్లో ఆకుకూరలతో పాట కూరగాయల్ని పండించింది. ఆరోగ్య శ్రేయస్సుతో పాటు పర్యావరణ సంరక్షణ కోసమే తాను ఇంటివద్ద కూరగాయల్ని పండిస్తున్నానని చెప్పింది. సొంతంగా చేసే వ్యవసాయంలోని ఆనందం వెలకట్టలేనిది' అని సమంత హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేసింది.

ఈ జర్నీలో తనను ప్రోత్సహించిన అభిమానులకు సమంత కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. రాబోయే కొన్ని వారాల్లో సేంద్రియ పద్ధతిలో కూరగాయలు పండిద్దామని పిలుపునిచ్చారు. దీని కోసం ఒక కుండ, కొద్దిగా మట్టి, విత్తనాలు, ఖాళీ పాల ప్యాకెట్ లేదంటే హైడ్రోపోనిక్ హోం కిట్ సిద్ధం చేసుకుని కూరగాయలను పండించాలని వెల్లడించారు. ఈ విధంగా చేయడం వల్ల మనలో ఎంతో మార్పు వస్తుందని.. తనని నమ్మండి అంటూ సమంత ఉత్తేజపరిచారు.


