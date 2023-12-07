10 days before the elections, while delivering a speech, KTR asked others the name of @kvr4kamareddy pretending as if he doesn't even know his name.— Gems Of KCR (@GemsOfKCR) December 4, 2023
Venkatramana Reddy challenged that he'd make KCR and KTR remember his name forever.
బహుశా తదుపరి ప్రభుత్వం కూడా మనదే కనుక అప్పుడు అభివృద్ధి చేయవచ్చులే అనుకుని వుంటారేమో కానీ ప్రజలు అప్పటివరకూ ఓర్పు వహించలేరు కదా. అందుకే... ఉమ్మడి నల్గొండ, ఖమ్మం, వరంగల్ జిల్లాల్లో భారాస ఘోరంగా ఓడిపోయింది. కనుక ప్రజలు ఇదివరకటిలా కాదు... ఫలితం లేకపోతే ఎంతటివారినైనా నిర్దాక్షిణ్యంగా పక్కన కూర్చోబెట్టేస్తారనేందుకు తెలంగాణ ఫలితాలే ఉదాహరణ.
This is after 2018 elections KCR head weight baga confidence ga unnadu kani ippudu press ni face cheydam led @ncbn ki return gift istha ani sarcastic ga cheppadu— Shelby (@manishini9) November 30, 2023
Lets have some history classes— అనిల్ (@Anil1k98) December 7, 2023
Any one keen about "bapu" aka KCR dora, Harisha Rao and KTR political journey ?
This video is dedicated to "Gulabila Jendale Ramakka" & @BRSparty@KTRBRS
