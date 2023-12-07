కేసీఆర్‌కి అహంకారం వుందా? కొత్తగా ఇప్పుడే అది కనబడిందా అంటే కాదనే సమాధానం వస్తుంది చాలామంది నుంచి. ఎందుకంటే తెలంగాణ ఉద్యమ సమయంలో ఆయన వాడిన భాష చూస్తే అర్థమవుతుంది. ఒక దశలో సీమాంధ్రకు చెందిన ప్రజలను నానా మాటలు అన్నారు. అప్పట్లో అవి తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర సాధన కోసం మాట్లాడినవిగా పరిగణించారు జనం. కానీ కేసీఆర్ అప్పటికీ ఇప్పటికీ అదే స్థాయిలో ప్రత్యర్థులపై విరుచుకపడుతుంటారు.





తెలంగాణకి ముందు కానీ తర్వాత కానీ అదే జరిగింది. ఐతే రాష్ట్రం వచ్చాక కూడా ఆయనలో ఏమార్పూ రాలేదు. ఆ విషయాన్ని ప్రత్యర్థి పార్టీ కాంగ్రెస్ క్యాష్ చేసుకున్నది. సహజంగా మనిషికి కోటి రూపాయలు ఇచ్చినా... మర్యాదగా ప్రవర్తించకపోతే అది జీవితాంతం గుర్తిండిపోతుంది. ఆ మర్యాద కేసీఆర్ దగ్గర లేదనీ, అహంకారం ఎక్కువైందనే ప్రచారం బాగా జరిగింది. దాంతో ప్రజల్లో విపరీతంగా నాటుకుపోయి ఆయన పార్టీ పరాజయానికి ఒక కారణమైంది.

10 days before the elections, while delivering a speech, KTR asked others the name of @kvr4kamareddy pretending as if he doesn't even know his name.



Venkatramana Reddy challenged that he'd make KCR and KTR remember his name forever.



KVR is a badass