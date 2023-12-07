గురువారం, 7 డిశెంబరు 2023
Written By ఐవీఆర్
Last Modified: గురువారం, 7 డిశెంబరు 2023 (15:04 IST)

అహంకారం- అభివృద్ధి, ఈ రెండే కేసీఆర్‌ను ఓడించాయా?

కేసీఆర్‌కి అహంకారం వుందా? కొత్తగా ఇప్పుడే అది కనబడిందా అంటే కాదనే సమాధానం వస్తుంది చాలామంది నుంచి. ఎందుకంటే తెలంగాణ ఉద్యమ సమయంలో ఆయన వాడిన భాష చూస్తే అర్థమవుతుంది. ఒక దశలో సీమాంధ్రకు చెందిన ప్రజలను నానా మాటలు అన్నారు. అప్పట్లో అవి తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర సాధన కోసం మాట్లాడినవిగా పరిగణించారు జనం. కానీ కేసీఆర్ అప్పటికీ ఇప్పటికీ అదే స్థాయిలో ప్రత్యర్థులపై విరుచుకపడుతుంటారు.

తెలంగాణకి ముందు కానీ తర్వాత కానీ అదే జరిగింది. ఐతే రాష్ట్రం వచ్చాక కూడా ఆయనలో ఏమార్పూ రాలేదు. ఆ విషయాన్ని ప్రత్యర్థి పార్టీ కాంగ్రెస్ క్యాష్ చేసుకున్నది. సహజంగా మనిషికి కోటి రూపాయలు ఇచ్చినా... మర్యాదగా ప్రవర్తించకపోతే అది జీవితాంతం గుర్తిండిపోతుంది. ఆ మర్యాద కేసీఆర్ దగ్గర లేదనీ, అహంకారం ఎక్కువైందనే ప్రచారం బాగా జరిగింది. దాంతో ప్రజల్లో విపరీతంగా నాటుకుపోయి ఆయన పార్టీ పరాజయానికి ఒక కారణమైంది.
 
మరొకటి అభివృద్ధి. ఈ అభివృద్ధి అనేది కేవలం గ్రేటర్ హైదరాబాద్ పరిధిలోనే జరిగిందనీ, ఇతర జిల్లాలకు ఆ ఫలాలు అందలేదనే ఆరోపణలున్నాయి. గ్రేటర్ హైదరాబాద్ పరిధిలో భారాసకి సీట్లు కూడా ఎక్కువగానే వచ్చాయి. హైదరాబాద్ నగరాన్ని మరో సింగపూర్ నగరమా అన్నట్లు అభివృద్ధిపథంలో నడిపించారు కానీ మిగిలిన జిల్లాల విషయంలో అది మరిచారనేది చాలామంది టాక్.

బహుశా తదుపరి ప్రభుత్వం కూడా మనదే కనుక అప్పుడు అభివృద్ధి చేయవచ్చులే అనుకుని వుంటారేమో కానీ ప్రజలు అప్పటివరకూ ఓర్పు వహించలేరు కదా. అందుకే... ఉమ్మడి నల్గొండ, ఖమ్మం, వరంగల్ జిల్లాల్లో భారాస ఘోరంగా ఓడిపోయింది. కనుక ప్రజలు ఇదివరకటిలా కాదు... ఫలితం లేకపోతే ఎంతటివారినైనా నిర్దాక్షిణ్యంగా పక్కన కూర్చోబెట్టేస్తారనేందుకు తెలంగాణ ఫలితాలే ఉదాహరణ.

