Supreme Court: వీధుల్లో కుక్కలు తిరగడం ఎందుకు? సుప్రీం కోర్టు సీరియస్.. అలెర్ట్ అవసరం (వీడియో)

ఢిల్లీ-ఎన్సీఆర్‌లో వీధి కుక్కల బెడత తీవ్రంగా ఉంది. ఉదయం, రాత్రి పూట వాకింగ్‌కు వెళ్లేవారిపై, పిల్లలపై వీధి కుక్కలు దాడులు చేస్తున్నాయి. దీంతో ప్రజల్లో రేబిస్‌ వ్యాధి భయం నెలకొంది. పలువురు కుక్కల దాడిలో చనిపోయిన ఘటనలు కూడా ఉన్నాయి.

Where is PETA and people like that mc Vidit Sharma when scenes like this happen almost daily in Indiapic.twitter.com/JFEqNCtyZZ — Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) August 11, 2025



ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఢిల్లీలో వీధి కుక్కల సమస్య పెరగడంపై సుప్రీం కోర్టు సీరియస్ అయ్యింది. ఢిల్లీ-ఎన్‌సీఆర్‌లో ఉన్న వీధి కుక్కలన్నింటినీ గుర్తించి షెల్డర్లకు తరలించాలని ఆదేశిస్తూ ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసింది. ఈ ఉత్తర్వును 8 వారాల్లోగా అమలు చేయాలని అత్యున్నత న్యాయస్థానం స్పష్టం చేసింది.



Thanks for flagging this, @ARanganathan72.

For long, we’ve watched the #StreetDog menace grow while its advocates romanticise it without help improve conditions.

Strays have sadly become a symbol of unhygienic streets & civic neglect.

If you care for dogs, adopt an Indie https://t.co/WA6zcJeq6c pic.twitter.com/K3vX4sbWdA — Adit (@IndicSocietee) August 11, 2025

అంతేకాదు వీధి కుక్కుల, వాటిని పెంచుకునే ప్రజల హక్కుల మధ్య బ్యాలెన్స్‌ ఉండాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందని చెప్పింది. కానీ మనుషుల ప్రాణాల కంటే జంతువుల క్షేమం ముఖ్యం కాదని తెలిపింది.



రేబిస్‌ వ్యాధితో మృతి చెందిన వాళ్లను ఎవరు బయటకు తీసుకొస్తారని సుప్రీంకోర్టు ధ్వజమెత్తింది. వీధి కుక్కల బెడద అనేది ఒక ఇబ్బందికరమైన విషయం మాత్రమే కాదని.. ఇది ప్రజల ప్రాణాలకు ముప్పు కలిగిస్తుందని అసహనం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ఇది తీవ్రమైన ప్రజా భద్రతా సమస్య అని పేర్కొంది.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on removal of stray dogs isn’t anti-dog ????❌



It’s pro-human prioritising human life & safety over strays.#SupremeCourt #StrayDogs #EveryPaisaMatters pic.twitter.com/mrVUppoiZG — Amit Chopra | Every Paisa Matters (@EvryPaisaMatter) August 11, 2025





Stray dog lovers, watch this young girl & an international kabbadi player with rabies. If this doesn’t break your heart, nothing will.



