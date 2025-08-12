బుధవారం, 13 ఆగస్టు 2025
  • Follow us
  1. వార్తలు
  2. తెలుగు వార్తలు
  3. జాతీయ వార్తలు
Written By సెల్వి
Last Updated : మంగళవారం, 12 ఆగస్టు 2025 (12:30 IST)

Supreme Court: వీధుల్లో కుక్కలు తిరగడం ఎందుకు? సుప్రీం కోర్టు సీరియస్.. అలెర్ట్ అవసరం (వీడియో)

Dogs
ఢిల్లీ-ఎన్సీఆర్‌లో వీధి కుక్కల బెడత తీవ్రంగా ఉంది. ఉదయం, రాత్రి పూట వాకింగ్‌కు వెళ్లేవారిపై, పిల్లలపై వీధి కుక్కలు దాడులు చేస్తున్నాయి. దీంతో ప్రజల్లో రేబిస్‌ వ్యాధి భయం నెలకొంది. పలువురు కుక్కల దాడిలో చనిపోయిన ఘటనలు కూడా ఉన్నాయి.  
ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఢిల్లీలో వీధి కుక్కల సమస్య పెరగడంపై సుప్రీం కోర్టు సీరియస్ అయ్యింది. ఢిల్లీ-ఎన్‌సీఆర్‌లో ఉన్న వీధి కుక్కలన్నింటినీ గుర్తించి షెల్డర్లకు తరలించాలని ఆదేశిస్తూ ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసింది. ఈ ఉత్తర్వును 8 వారాల్లోగా అమలు చేయాలని అత్యున్నత న్యాయస్థానం స్పష్టం చేసింది. 
 
 
అంతేకాదు వీధి కుక్కుల, వాటిని పెంచుకునే ప్రజల హక్కుల మధ్య బ్యాలెన్స్‌ ఉండాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందని చెప్పింది. కానీ మనుషుల ప్రాణాల కంటే జంతువుల క్షేమం ముఖ్యం కాదని తెలిపింది. 
 
 
రేబిస్‌ వ్యాధితో మృతి చెందిన వాళ్లను ఎవరు బయటకు తీసుకొస్తారని సుప్రీంకోర్టు ధ్వజమెత్తింది. వీధి కుక్కల బెడద అనేది ఒక ఇబ్బందికరమైన విషయం మాత్రమే కాదని.. ఇది ప్రజల ప్రాణాలకు ముప్పు కలిగిస్తుందని అసహనం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ఇది తీవ్రమైన ప్రజా భద్రతా సమస్య అని పేర్కొంది.

తగ్గెదేలే అంటూ పుష్ప 2 పాటకు డాన్స్ చేసిన బాలక్రిష్ణ, అల్లు అరవింద్

తగ్గెదేలే అంటూ పుష్ప 2 పాటకు డాన్స్ చేసిన బాలక్రిష్ణ, అల్లు అరవింద్అల్లు అరవింద్, నందమూరి బాలక్రిష్ణ కలిసిన వేదిక మాల్దీవ్స్ లో జరిగింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా కుటుంబవేడుకలో భాగంగా బాలయ్యను పలువురు స్టేజీ మీదకు దండలతో ఆహ్వానించారు. అక్కడే వున్న కొందరు అల్లు అర్జున్ నటించిన పుష్ప 2 లోని జాతర పాటను ప్లే చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అందరూ కోరిక మీరకు బాలయ్య తన ఎనర్జీ చూపించి ఆకట్టుకున్నాడు. ఆ పక్కనే వున్న అల్లు అరవింద్ మరింత ఆనందపడిపోతూ తనూ డాన్స్ లో కలిశారు. ఆఖరికి బాలయ్య మార్క్ తొడ కొట్టడంతో డాన్స్ ముగిసింది.

మేం పడిన కష్టానికి తగిన ప్రతిఫలం వచ్చింది- మోతెవరి లవ్ స్టోరీ హీరో అనిల్ గీలా

మేం పడిన కష్టానికి తగిన ప్రతిఫలం వచ్చింది- మోతెవరి లవ్ స్టోరీ హీరో అనిల్ గీలాగ్రామీణ తెలంగాణ ప్రాంతంలోని మూలాల్ని ప్రతిబింబించేలా ‘మోతెవరి లవ్ స్టోరీ’ని ఆడియెన్స్ ముందుకు తీసుకు వచ్చింది. అనిల్ గీలా, వర్షిణి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించిన ఈ సిరీస్ ఆగస్టు 8న ప్రీమియర్ అయిన సంచలనాత్మక స్పందనను దక్కించుకుంది. శివ కృష్ణ బుర్రా రచన, దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ సిరీస్‌లో మురళీధర్, సదన్న, విజయ లక్ష్మి, సుజాత ఇతరులు కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు.

వార్ 2 కథలోని సీక్రెట్స్ రివీల్ చేయకండి- హృతిక్, ఎన్టీఆర్ రిక్వెస్ట్

వార్ 2 కథలోని సీక్రెట్స్ రివీల్ చేయకండి- హృతిక్, ఎన్టీఆర్ రిక్వెస్ట్ఇండియన్ ఐకానిక్ స్టార్‌లైన హృతిక్ రోషన్, ఎన్టీఆర్‌‌లతో యశ్ రాజ్ ఫిల్మ్స్ బ్యానర్ మీద ఆదిత్య చోప్రా నిర్మించిన చిత్రం ‘వార్ 2’. అయాన్ ముఖర్జీ తెరకెక్కించిన ఈ ‘వార్ 2’ మూవీ ఆగస్ట్ 14న రిలీజ్ కాబోతోంది. ఇప్పటి వరకు రిలీజ్ చేసిన టీజర్, ట్రైలర్‌లు ‘వార్ 2’ మీద అంచనాలు పెంచేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇక రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గర పడుతుండటంతో అభిమానులకు స్పాయిలర్‌ల గురించి హీరోలు రిక్వెస్ట్‌ చేశారు.

అధర్మం చేస్తే దండన - త్రిబాణధారి బార్బరిక్ ట్రైలర్‌తో అంచనాలు

అధర్మం చేస్తే దండన - త్రిబాణధారి బార్బరిక్ ట్రైలర్‌తో అంచనాలుడైరెక్టర్ మారుతి సమర్పణలో వానర సెల్యూలాయిడ్ బ్యానర్ మీద విజయ్ పాల్ రెడ్డి అడిదెల నిర్మించిన చిత్రం ‘త్రిబాణధారి బార్బరిక్’. ఈ మూవీకి మోహన్ శ్రీవత్స దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. సత్య రాజ్, వశిష్ట ఎన్ సింహా, సత్యం రాజేష్, ఉదయభాను, క్రాంతి కిరణ్, సాంచీ రాయ్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్ని పోషించారు. ఆగస్ట్ 22న విడుదల కాబోతోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్‌ను కాసేపటి క్రితమే రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

ఫెడరేషన్ చర్చలు విఫలం - వేతనాలు పెంచలేమన్న నిర్మాతలు

ఫెడరేషన్ చర్చలు విఫలం - వేతనాలు పెంచలేమన్న నిర్మాతలునేడు ఫిల్మ్ ఛాంబర్లో ఫెడరేషన్ సభ్యులు, నిర్మాతలు, ఫిల్మ్ ఛాంబర్ సభ్యుల మధ్య చర్చలు జరిగాయి. ఫిల్మ్ ఛాంబర్ నుంచి అధ్యక్షుడు భరత్ భూషణ్, కార్యదర్శి దామోదర్ ప్రసాద్, ట్రెజరర్ ప్రసన్నకుమార్ పాల్గొన్నారు. ఫెడరేషన్ నుంచి కోఆర్డినేషన్ ఛైర్మెన్ వీరశంకర్, ఫెడరేషన్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ అనిల్ వల్లభనేని, ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి అమ్మిరాజు, ట్రెజరర్ అలెక్స్, మహిళా ప్రొడక్షన్ నాయకురాలు లలిత తదితరులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

Watch More Videos

పెరుగుతో వీటిని కలిపి తినకూడదు, ఎందుకంటే?

పెరుగుతో వీటిని కలిపి తినకూడదు, ఎందుకంటే?పెరుగుతో కొన్ని పదార్థాలను తినకూడదు. తింటే అనారోగ్య సమస్యలు తలెత్తుతాయి. ఆ పదార్థాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. చేపలతో పెరుగు కలపడం వల్ల జీర్ణక్రియ దెబ్బతింటుంది, అసౌకర్యం కలుగుతుంది. నారింజ, నిమ్మకాయలు లేదా ఉష్ణమండల పండ్లు (పైనాపిల్, కివి) వంటి పండ్లు జీర్ణ సమస్యలను కలిగిస్తాయి కాబట్టి పెరుగుతో తినకూడదు. పరాఠాలు, పకోడాలు వంటి వేయించిన, నూనెతో కూడిన ఆహారాలు పెరుగుతో కలిపి తినడం వల్ల జీర్ణక్రియ మందగించి, అజీర్ణం వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది. రైతాలో సాధారణంగా ఉపయోగించే ఉల్లిపాయలు, పెరుగును విరుద్ధంగా భావిస్తారు. వాటి కలయిక మంచిది కాదు.

సత్తెనపల్లి మొల్లమాంబ వృద్ధాశ్రమంలో నాట్స్ అన్నదానం

సత్తెనపల్లి మొల్లమాంబ వృద్ధాశ్రమంలో నాట్స్ అన్నదానంసత్తెనపల్లి: తెలుగునాట నాట్స్ సేవా కార్యక్రమాలను ముమ్మరంగా చేస్తోంది. ఈ క్రమంలోనే నాట్స్ అధ్యక్షుడు శ్రీహరి మందాడి ఉమ్మడి గుంటూరు జిల్లా సత్తెనపల్లిలోని మొల్లమాంబ వృద్ధాశ్రమంలో అన్నదానం చేశారు. గత ఎనిమిదేళ్లుగా వృద్ధాశ్రమం నిర్వహిస్తున్న నిర్వాహకులను శ్రీహరి మందాడి ప్రశంసించారు. మొల్లమంబ వృద్ధాశ్రమానికి నాట్స్ తన వంతు చేయూత అందిస్తుందని శ్రీహరి భరోసా ఇచ్చారు. కన్న తల్లిదండ్రులను ఎవరూ విస్మరించకూడదని శ్రీహరి అన్నారు. పేద వృద్ధులకు మానవత్వంతో సాయం చేయడం అందరి బాధ్యత అని పేర్కొన్నారు. అమెరికాలో నాట్స్ అనేక సేవా కార్యక్రమాలు చేస్తుందని, ముఖ్యంగా పేదల ఆకలి బాధలు తీర్చేందుకు తన వంతు కృషి చేస్తుందని శ్రీహరి తెలిపారు.

టమేటోలు తింటే కలిగే ఆరోగ్యప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటి?

టమేటోలు తింటే కలిగే ఆరోగ్యప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటి?టమోటాలు రుచికరంగా ఉంటాయి. అలాగే ఇవి జీర్ణక్రియకు బాగా ఉపయోగపడుతాయి. ఉదరానికి సంబంధించిన రోగాలుంటే టమోటాలు దివ్యౌషధంలా పనిచేస్తుంది. త్రేన్పులు, కడుపు ఉబ్బరంగా ఉండటం, నోట్లో పొక్కులు రావడంలాంటివి ఉంటే టమోటా సూప్ తయారు చేసుకుని అల్లం, నల్ల ఉప్పు కలుపుకుని సేవించండి. దీంతో ఉపశమనం కలుగుతుంది. టమోటా సూప్‌ను సేవిస్తుంటే శరీరంలో కొత్త శక్తి పుట్టుకొస్తుంది. కడుపు తేలికగా ఉంటుంది. టమోటా సూప్ సేవిస్తే జలుబు సంబంధిత వ్యాధులు దరిచేరవు. రక్తలేమితో బాధపడేవారు నిత్యం టమోటాలు తింటుంటే మంచి ఫలితాలుంటాయి. మధుమేహం వ్యాధితో బాధపడేవారు సరిపడ మోతాదులో టమోటాలు తింటే మేలు చేస్తాయి.

Chapati Wheat Flour: ఫ్రిజ్‌లో చపాతీ పిండిని నిల్వ చేస్తే ఆరోగ్యానికి మేలు జరుగుతుందా?

Chapati Wheat Flour: ఫ్రిజ్‌లో చపాతీ పిండిని నిల్వ చేస్తే ఆరోగ్యానికి మేలు జరుగుతుందా?ఫ్రిజ్‌లో ఉల్లిపాయలు పెట్టకూడదు. అలాగే దుంపలకు సంబంధించిన పదార్థాలను ఫ్రిజ్‌లో వుంచకూడదు. అలాగే ఎప్పటికప్పుడు పిండిని కలిపేసి చపాతీలను చేసే టైం అందరికీ ఉండకపోవచ్చు. అందుకే చాలా మంది ఒకేసారి ఎక్కువ పిండిని కలిపేసి ఫ్రిజ్‌లో పెట్టేస్తుంటారు. అలా ఫ్రిజ్‌లో కలిపిన చపాతీ పిండిని వుంచకూడదు అంటున్నారు చాలామంది. చపాతీ పిండి ఎక్కువ సేపు ఫ్రిజ్‌లో ఉంటే దానిపై పొర గడ్డకడుతుంది. అలాగే పిండి వాసన కూడా వస్తుంది. అందుకే చాలా మంది ఇది మంచిది కాదని, ఇలాంటి పిండి చపాతీలను తినకూడదని చెప్తుంటారు. అలాగే కొంతమంది అయితే ఫ్రిజ్‌లో ఉంచిన పిండి విషంలా మారుతుందని కూడా అంటుంటారు. ఒకవేళ నిల్వ చేయాలనుకుంటే పిండిని సరిగ్గా నిల్వ చేయడం చాలా అవసరం.

మహిళలు వంకాయను తీసుకుంటే.. ఏంటి లాభం?

మహిళలు వంకాయను తీసుకుంటే.. ఏంటి లాభం?మహిళలు వంకాయను తీసుకుంటే బరువు సులభంగా తగ్గుతారు. వంకాయ తినడం బరువు తగ్గడానికి చాలా మంచిది. ఇది కొవ్వు బర్నింగ్ రేటును మరింత పెంచుతుంది. కళ్ళను ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉంచడంతో పాటు, వంకాయ రోగనిరోధక శక్తిని బలోపేతం చేయడంలో కూడా ప్రభావవంతంగా ఉంటుంది. ఇది చర్మాన్ని లోపలి నుండి మెరుస్తూ, ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉంచుతుంది. వంకాయ తినటం వల్ల గుండె సమస్యలకు అడ్డుకట్ట వేయవచ్చు.
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

వార్తలు

తెలుగు సినిమా

ఆరోగ్యం

ప్రేమాయణం

ఆధ్యాత్మికం

యోగా

హాస్యం

భవిష్యవాణి

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com