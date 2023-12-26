మంగళవారం, 26 డిశెంబరు 2023
Written By ఐవీఆర్
Last Updated : మంగళవారం, 26 డిశెంబరు 2023 (19:35 IST)

ప్రజలను చూసేందుకు ఊరిలోకి వచ్చిన పెద్దపులి?!! గోడ ఎక్కి నిద్రపోయింది

పెద్దపులి. ఈ క్రూర జంతువును అడవిలో దూరంగా చూస్తేనే వణికిపోతాము. అలాంటి ఈ జంతువు ఏకంగా గ్రామంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టింది. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రం పిలిభిత్ జిల్లాలోని టైగర్ రిజర్వ్ ఫారెస్ట్ నుండి రాత్రికి రాత్రి దారితప్పిన ఓ పెద్దపులి అత్కోనా గ్రామానికి వచ్చేసింది.
 
పెద్దపులిని వీధికుక్కలు తరమడంతో చిట్టచివరికి ఓ గోడపైకి ఎక్కి కూర్చుంది. ఆ తర్వాత కొద్దిసేపటికి హాయిగా నిద్రపోయింది. పెద్దపులి గోడపై ఎక్కి నిద్రిస్తుండటాన్ని చూసిన జనం భయభ్రాంతులకు లోనయ్యారు. చిత్రం ఏంటంటే.. ఆ పులి ప్రజలను చూస్తూ అలా గోడపై కూర్చుండిపోయింది. ఇదంతా చూసిన ప్రజలు.. ఈ పులిని జనాన్ని చూసేందుకు అడవి నుంచి వచ్చిందా అంటూ మాట్లాడుకున్నారు.
 
సమాచారం అందుకున్న అటవీశాఖ అధికారులు పులికి చుట్టూ కంచె ఏర్పాటు చేసారు. ఈ పులిని చూసేందుకు చుట్టుపక్కల గ్రామాల ప్రజలు భారీగా అక్కడికి తరలివచ్చారు. పోలీసు అధికారులు కూడా సంఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకుని ఆ పులికి మత్తు ఇచ్చి బోనులోకి చేర్చారు.

అమ్మాయితో రొమాన్స్ చేసిన యావర్..బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 7 రియాలిటీ షోలో బిగ్ బాస్ హౌస్‌లో కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా యావర్.. ఫైనల్‌లో నాలుగవ స్థానంలో నిలిచాడు. అయితే యావర్ ఓ అమ్మాయితో రొమాన్స్ చేస్తున్న వీడియో బయటకు వచ్చింది. ఆ వీడియో నెట్టింట వైరల్‌గా మారింది. బిగ్ బాస్ హౌస్‌లో మోడల్‌గా ఎంట్రీ.. మెప్పించాడు ప్రిన్స్ యావర్. మొదటి నుంచి తన ఆటతో మెప్పించిన ప్రిన్స్ యావర్... తన జోలికి ఎవరైనా వస్తే మాత్రం అగ్రెసివ్‌గా మారేవాడు. మరో లేడీ బిగ్ బాస్ కంటెస్టెంట్ రొమాన్స్ చేసిన వీడియో బయటకు వచ్చింది. ఈ వీడియోలో బిగ్ బాస్ హౌస్‌లో వైల్డ్ కార్డు ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన నయని పవని.

ప్రభాస్ భోజనం ఖర్చు అంతనా?రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ మంచి భోజన ప్రియుడని తెలిసిందే. దీంతో ఆయన ఒక్కసారి భోజనం చేస్తే.. దాదాపుగా ఖర్చు రెండు లక్షల వరకు వస్తుందట. దీనికి కారణం ప్రభాస్ ఒక్కడే భోజనం చేయడం చాలా అరుదని.. ఆయన భోజనం చేస్తే.. ఫ్రెండ్స్‌తో పాటు చేస్తారని తెలుస్తోంది. అంతేకాదు తనతో పాటు షూటింగ్ లొకేషన్‌లో ఉన్న వందల మందికి స్వయంగా భోజనం తెప్పిస్తారట రెబల్ స్టార్. దీంతో ఆయన భోజన ఖర్చు లక్షల్లో ఉంటుందని అంటున్నారు.

బోల్డ్ సీన్స్ అనేది కథ ప్రకారమే ఉంది : బబుల్‌గమ్ నాయిక మానస చౌదరిరవికాంత్ పేరేపు దర్శకత్వంలో రోషన్ కనకాల హీరోగా పరిచయం అవుతున్న చిత్రం 'బబుల్‌గమ్'. మానస చౌదరి హీరోయిన్ గా నటిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే ఈ సినిమా టీజర్, ట్రైలర్, పాటలు ట్రెమండస్ రెస్పాన్స్ తో హ్యూజ్ బజ్ క్రియేట్ చేసింది. పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీతో కలిసి మహేశ్వరి మూవీస్ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమా డిసెంబర్ 29న విడుదల కానుంది. ఈ నేపధ్యంలో హీరోయిన్ మానస చౌదరి విలేకరుల సమావేశంలో చిత్ర విశేషాలని పంచుకున్నారు.

డెవిల్ కాదు మేం చేసే సినిమాలు గొప్పగా ఉండాలని అనుకుంటాం: నందమూరి కళ్యాణ్ రామ్నటుడిగా ఇరవై ఏళ్ల జర్నీపూర్తయ్యింది. ఈ ప్రయాణంలో చాలా విషయాలు నేర్చుకున్నారు. తండ్రిగా, భర్తగా, సినిమాల పరంగా చాలా విషయాలు నేర్చుకున్నాను అని నందమూరి కళ్యాణ్ రామ్ అన్నారు. ఆయన తాజా సినిమా డెవిల్. అభిషేక్ పిక్చ‌ర్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై అభిషేక్ నామా ద‌ర్శ‌క నిర్మాత‌గా ఈ సినిమాను రూపొందించారు. డిసెంబ‌ర్ 29న ప్ర‌పంచ వ్యాప్తంగా సినిమా భారీ ఎత్తున విడుద‌ల‌వుతుంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా హీరో నందమూరి కళ్యాణ్ రామ్ ‘డెవిల్’ సినిమా గురించి పలు విషయాలను మీడియాతో మాట్లాడారు...

మెగా యువతరం రామ్ చరణ్, ఉపాసన క్లింకరతో క్రిస్ మాస్మెగా కుటుంబానికి చెందిన యువతరం క్రిస్ మస్ ను తమ కుటుంబంతో హాయిగా జరుపుకున్నారు. రామ్ చరణ్, భార్య ఉపాసన తమ జీవితంలోని అత్యుత్తమ దశను అనుభవిస్తూ తల్లిదండ్రుల ఆనందంలో మునిగితేలుతున్నారు. జూన్ 20న వారి అందమైన ఆడపిల్ల క్లింకరాను స్వాగతిస్తూ, ఈ జంట తల్లిదండ్రుల ప్రతి క్షణాన్ని ఎంతో ఆదరిస్తున్నారు. లలితా సహస్ర నామస్పూర్తిగా వచ్చిన క్లింకర అనే పేరు రామ్ చరణ్ మరియు ఉపాసనలకు ప్రపంచంగా మారింది.

మందారం టీ తాగితే ఏంటి ప్రయోజనం?మందారం టీ. ఇది యాంటీ ఆక్సిడెంట్లతో నిండి వుండటం వల్ల ఆరోగ్యాన్ని రక్షిస్తుంది. మందార మొక్కలో బీటా కెరోటిన్, విటమిన్ సి, ఆంథోసైనిన్ వంటి యాంటీ ఆక్సిడెంట్లు పుష్కలంగా ఉన్నాయి. ఈ మందార టీలో వున్న ఇతర ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. శరీరం వాపులకు ఏమయినా గురైతే దానిని తగ్గించేందుకు మందార టీ మేలు చేస్తుంది. మందార టీలోని ప్రత్యేక గుణాలు రక్తపోటును తగ్గిస్తాయి.

దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా వైరస్ విజృంభణ : మాస్క్‌ను ధరించండి ఇలా!మళ్లీ కరోనా వైరస్ బుసలు కొడుతుంది. ఒక్క మన దేశంలోనేకాకుండా, ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఈ వైరస్ విస్తరిస్తుంది. మన దేశంలో కేరళ రాష్ట్రంలో అధిక సంఖ్యలో కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదవుతున్నాయి. దీంతో ప్రజలు మరింత అప్రమత్తతో వ్యవహరించాలని వైద్య వర్గాలు హెచ్చరిస్తున్నాయి. ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ మాస్క్‌లు ధరించాలని నిపుణులు హెచ్చరిస్తున్నారు. ఈ పరిస్థితుల్లో ప్రస్తుతం రకరకాల మాస్క్‌లు మార్కెట్లో అందుబాటులో ఉన్నాయి. ఆ మాస్కులేమిటో చూద్దాం.

చలికాలంలో జుట్టును రక్షించుకోవడం ఎలా?చలికాలంలో చర్మం మాదిరిగానే జుట్టు కూడా త్వరగా పాడవుతుంది. జుట్టు రాలిపోవటం, చుండ్రు వంటి సమస్య పెరుగుతాయి. ఇలాంటి సమస్యల నుంచి జుట్టును రక్షించుకోవటానికి ఇంట్లో సులభంగా తయారుచేసుకొనే కొన్ని హెయిర్‌ మాస్క్‌లను చూద్దాం.

మిస్ టీన్ ఇండియా వాషింగ్టన్ 2023గా తెలుగు టీనేజర్ ఎంపికయ్యారు. అలాగే, మిస్ టీన్ ఇండియా ఫిలాంథ్రపీ యూనివర్శ్ 2023 పోటీల్లోనూ విజేతగా నిలించారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ బాలిక ఐసీఎస్ పాఠశాలలో ఎనిమిదో తరగతి చదువుతుంది. పేరు గడ్డం శ్రియ. ఇటీవల జరిగిన 11వ ప్రపంచ మహిళా ఉత్సవ పోటీల్లో శ్రీయ మెరిసింది. కాగా, రెడ్మండ్‌లోని ఇంటర్నేషనల్ కమ్యూనిటీ స్కూల్‌లో ఎనిమిదో తరగతి చదువుతున్న శ్రియకు... పలు షార్ట్ ఫిల్మ్స్‌లలో నటించి మెప్పించింది. ఈ క్రమంలోనే ఈ పోటీల్లో పాల్గొని టైటిల్ విజేతగా నిలిచారు.

పచ్చి బఠానీలు తినేవారు ఇవి తప్పకుండా తెలుసుకోవాలిమనం తినే కూరల్లో దాదాపుగా పచ్చిబఠానీలు కలుపుతారు. ఈ పచ్చి బఠానీల వల్ల ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలు ఎన్నో వున్నప్పటికీ కొందరికి కొన్ని విషయాల్లో ఇవి సమస్యలు తెస్తాయి. ఎలాంటివారికి ఎలాంటి సమస్యలు తెస్తాయో తెలుసుకుందాము. బఠానీలను ఎక్కువగా తీసుకోవడం వల్ల గాయం నయం చేయడంలో సమస్యలు తలెత్తుతాయి.
