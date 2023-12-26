ప్రజలను చూసేందుకు ఊరిలోకి వచ్చిన పెద్దపులి?!! గోడ ఎక్కి నిద్రపోయింది

Hope the UP Forest Department is able to safely rescue this Tiger which came out of the Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit district and decided to rest on a wall. Biggest challenge is to shield the Tiger from the crowd and the never ending craze for a selfie video @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/EUZEFMD8xY— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 26, 2023
Uttar Pradesh : The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest… pic.twitter.com/lvGWH7VHmb— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 26, 2023