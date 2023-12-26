ప్రజలను చూసేందుకు ఊరిలోకి వచ్చిన పెద్దపులి?!! గోడ ఎక్కి నిద్రపోయింది

పెద్దపులి. ఈ క్రూర జంతువును అడవిలో దూరంగా చూస్తేనే వణికిపోతాము. అలాంటి ఈ జంతువు ఏకంగా గ్రామంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టింది. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రం పిలిభిత్ జిల్లాలోని టైగర్ రిజర్వ్ ఫారెస్ట్ నుండి రాత్రికి రాత్రి దారితప్పిన ఓ పెద్దపులి అత్కోనా గ్రామానికి వచ్చేసింది.

పెద్దపులిని వీధికుక్కలు తరమడంతో చిట్టచివరికి ఓ గోడపైకి ఎక్కి కూర్చుంది. ఆ తర్వాత కొద్దిసేపటికి హాయిగా నిద్రపోయింది. పెద్దపులి గోడపై ఎక్కి నిద్రిస్తుండటాన్ని చూసిన జనం భయభ్రాంతులకు లోనయ్యారు. చిత్రం ఏంటంటే.. ఆ పులి ప్రజలను చూస్తూ అలా గోడపై కూర్చుండిపోయింది. ఇదంతా చూసిన ప్రజలు.. ఈ పులిని జనాన్ని చూసేందుకు అడవి నుంచి వచ్చిందా అంటూ మాట్లాడుకున్నారు.

Hope the UP Forest Department is able to safely rescue this Tiger which came out of the Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit district and decided to rest on a wall. Biggest challenge is to shield the Tiger from the crowd and the never ending craze for a selfie video @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/EUZEFMD8xY