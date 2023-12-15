శుక్రవారం, 15 డిశెంబరు 2023
  • Follow us
  1. వినోదం
  2. తెలుగు సినిమా
  3. కథనాలు
Written By ఐవీఆర్
Last Modified: శుక్రవారం, 15 డిశెంబరు 2023 (11:08 IST)

అలిపిరి మెట్లెక్కి తిరుమల శ్రీవారిని దర్శించుకున్న దీపికా పదుకునె

Deepika Padukone
బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ దీపికా పదుకునె గురువారం రాత్రి శ్రీవారి అలిపిరి మెట్ల మార్గం ద్వారా తిరుమలకి వెళ్లారు. ఆమె వెంట ఆమె సోదరి అనిషా పదుకునె కూడా వచ్చారు. తను, తన సోదరి ఇద్దరూ కలిసి అలిపిరి మెట్ల మార్గం ద్వారా తిరుమల చేరుకున్నారు.
 
శుక్రవారం ఉదయం సుప్రభాతం సేవలో శ్రీ తిరుమలేశుని దర్శించుకున్నారు. తితిదే అధికారులు దీపికా పదుకునెకి తీర్థప్రసాదాలు అందించారు.

లైవ్ ప్రదర్శన ఇస్తూ కుప్పకూలి ప్రాణాలు విడిచిన సింగర్.. ఎక్కడ?

లైవ్ ప్రదర్శన ఇస్తూ కుప్పకూలి ప్రాణాలు విడిచిన సింగర్.. ఎక్కడ?బ్రెజిల్ దేశంలో విషాదం జరిగింది. బ్రెజిల్ గోస్పెల్‌లో మ్యూజిక్‌లో రైజింగ్ స్టార్‌గా పేరుకెక్కిన పెడ్రో హెన్రిక్ ఎవరూ ఊహించని విధంగా ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయాడు. లైవ్ ప్రదర్శన ఇస్తూ కుప్పకూలి ప్రాణాలు విడిచాడు. 30 యేళ్ళ అతి పిన్న వయుసులోనే ఆయన అలా మరణించడం ప్రతి ఒక్కరినీ కలిచివేస్తుంది. ముఖ్యంగా, ఈ ప్రదర్శనను తిలగించేందుకు వచ్చిన అనేక మంది శ్రోతలు కంట కన్నీరు కార్చారు. బ్రెజిల్ ఈశాన్య నగరమైన ఫీరా డి శాంటాలో ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

ఆ విషయంలో కేరళను చూసి నేర్చుకోవాల్సిందే..

ఆ విషయంలో కేరళను చూసి నేర్చుకోవాల్సిందే..దేశంలోనే కేరళలో వరకట్న అత్యాచార మరణాలు అత్యల్పంగా నమోదవుతున్నాయి. మిగతా రాష్ట్రాలన్నింటికి ముందంజలో నిలిచింది. తద్వారా కేరళ మిగిలిన రాష్ట్రాలన్నింటికీ ఆదర్శంగా నిలిచింది. క్రైమ్ రికార్డ్స్ బ్యూరో ప్రకారం, కేరళలో గతేడాది 12 మంది మహిళలు ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్నారు. కేరళ పోలీసుల లెక్కల ప్రకారం 11 మంది మాత్రమే ఉన్నారు. యూపీలో 2,142 వరకట్నం కారణంగా ఈ ఏడాది కేరళలో ఏడుగురు ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్నారు.

మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్‌కు జడ్ ప్లస్ సెక్యూరిటీని తొలగించిన సీఎం రేవంత్

మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్‌కు జడ్ ప్లస్ సెక్యూరిటీని తొలగించిన సీఎం రేవంత్తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కేసీఆర్‌కు ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి జడ్ ప్లస్ సెక్యూరిటీని తొలగించింది. ఆయన భద్రతను వై కేటగిరీకి కుదించింది. ఈ ప్రకారంగా ఫోర్ ప్లస్ ఫోర్ గన్‌మెన్లు, కాన్వాయ్‌లో ఒక వాహనం కేటాయించారు. ఇంటి వద్ద ఒక సెంట్రీ ఉంటుంది.

రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గిఫ్ట్ మహిళలకి జీరో ధర టిక్కెట్ పైన ప్రయాణికురాలి విమర్శ, ఉచితం ఇచ్చి రాష్ట్రాన్ని అప్పుల్లోకి నెట్టేస్తారా?

రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గిఫ్ట్ మహిళలకి జీరో ధర టిక్కెట్ పైన ప్రయాణికురాలి విమర్శ, ఉచితం ఇచ్చి రాష్ట్రాన్ని అప్పుల్లోకి నెట్టేస్తారా?నూతన ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి మహిళలకు ఇచ్చిన జీరో ధర టిక్కెట్ పైన ఓ ప్రయాణికురాలు విమర్శనాస్త్రాలు సంధించారు. ఉచిత బస్సు ప్రయాణం అవకాశం కల్పించడంపై తను చాలా బాధపడుతున్నట్లు చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. ఉచితాలు ఇచ్చి ఆ భారాన్ని ఎవరిపై వేస్తారు అంటూ ప్రశ్నించారు. రాష్ట్రాన్ని అప్పుల ఊబిలోకి నెట్టి వేస్తారా అంటూ ప్రశ్నించారు.

యశోద ఆస్పత్రి నుంచి డిశ్చార్జ్ అయిన మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్

యశోద ఆస్పత్రి నుంచి డిశ్చార్జ్ అయిన మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కేసీఆర్ యశోద ఆస్పత్రి నుంచి శుక్రవారం డిశ్చార్జ్ అయ్యారు. హైదరాబదా్ నగరంలోని నందవనంలో ఉన్న ఆయన నివాసానికి వెళ్లారు. ఈ నెల మూడో తేదీన తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు వెల్లడయ్యాయి. ఈ ఫలితాల్లో భారత రాష్ట్ర సమితి ఓడిపోయింది. దీంతో ఆయన తన ముఖ్యమంత్రి పదవికి రాజీనామా చేసి ఆ రోజు సాయంత్రమే ఎర్రవల్లిలోని తన వ్యవసాయ క్షేత్రానికి వెళ్లిపోయారు. ఆ తర్వాత బాత్రూమ్‌లో కాలుజారి పడటంతో కాలు తుంటె ఎముక విరిగిపోయింది. దీంతో ఆయనను హుటాహుటిన సోమాజిగూడలోని యశోద ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు.

Watch More Videos

సపోటా మిల్క్‌షేక్ తాగేవారు తెలుసుకోవాల్సినవి

సపోటా మిల్క్‌షేక్ తాగేవారు తెలుసుకోవాల్సినవిసపోటాను చలికాలంలో ఎక్కువగా తీసుకుంటారు కానీ సపోటాషేక్ తాగితే ఇది బరువు పెరగడంలో సహాయపడుతుంది. ఇంకా దానితో కలిగే ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. సపోటాలో గ్లూకోజ్, క్యాలరీలు పుష్కలంగా ఉన్నాయి. ఇది దేహానికి శక్తినిచ్చే వనరుగా చెప్పబడింది. సపోటాషేక్ తాగుతుంటే రోగనిరోధక శక్తి పెరుగుతుంది.

అల్లంతో ఆరోగ్యం, అల్లం టీ తాగితే?

అల్లంతో ఆరోగ్యం, అల్లం టీ తాగితే?అల్లం. ప్రకృతి ప్రసాదించిన వనమూలికల్లో అల్లం ఒకటి. ఈ అల్లంతో అద్భుతమైన వైద్యం చేయవచ్చని వైద్యులు చెపుతారు. పసిపిల్లలున్న ఇంట్లో అల్లం, శొంఠి ఉండడం ఆనవాయితీ. మీ ఉదయాన్ని మీరు అల్లంతో ప్రారంభించాలి, ఎందుకో తెలుసుకుందాము. రోజువారీ మోతాదు విటమిన్ సి కోసం అల్లం టీ తాగితే సరిపోతుంది. అల్పాహారంలో కాస్తంత అల్లం జోడించడం వలన రుమటాయిడ్ ఆర్థరైటిస్ వంటివి తగ్గుతాయి.

షుగర్ వ్యాధిగ్రస్తులు తినకూడని పదార్థాలు ఇవే

షుగర్ వ్యాధిగ్రస్తులు తినకూడని పదార్థాలు ఇవేడయాబెటిస్. షుగర్ వ్యాధిగ్రస్తులు ఏమి తినకూడదో, ఏమి తినవచ్చో తెలుసుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం వుంది. ఎందుకంటే షుగర్ లెవల్స్ పెరిగాయంటే ఆరోగ్యానికి అది చేటు చేస్తుంది. కనుక జాగ్రత్తగా వుండాలి. మధుమేహులు ఏమేమి తినకూడదో తెలుసుకుందాము. డయాబెటిక్ రోగులు చక్కెరతో నిండి వున్న డ్రైఫ్రూట్స్ తినకుండా ఉండాలి. సపోటా పండ్లను మధుమేహ వ్యాధిగ్రస్తులు తినకూడదు, ఇవి శరీరంలో చక్కెర స్థాయిని పెంచుతాయి.

లివర్ డ్యామేజ్ కాకుండా వుండాలంటే ఏం చేయాలి?

లివర్ డ్యామేజ్ కాకుండా వుండాలంటే ఏం చేయాలి?చిన్నచిన్న అనారోగ్య సమస్యలకే మందులను అతిగా తీసుకున్నా లివర్ చెడిపోయేందుకు అవకాశం ఉంటుంది. వీలైనంత వరకు మందులను తక్కువగా, వైద్యుల సలహా మేరకు మాత్రమే వాడాలి. కాలేయం దెబ్బతినడానికి ఇంకా ఏమేమి కారణాలున్నాయో తెలుసుకుందాము. నాణ్యత లేని నూనెతో వండిన ఆహారం తిన్నా లివర్ చెడిపోయేందుకు అవకాశం ఎక్కువగా ఉంటుంది.

పచ్చి కొబ్బరి తింటే ఎన్ని ప్రయోజనాలో తెలుసా?

పచ్చి కొబ్బరి తింటే ఎన్ని ప్రయోజనాలో తెలుసా?పచ్చి కొబ్బరి. ప‌చ్చి కొబ్బ‌రిలో కాప‌ర్‌, ఐర‌న్‌, మెగ్నిషియం, మాంగ‌నీస్‌, పాస్ఫ‌ర‌స్‌, పొటాషియం, సెలీనియం, జింక్, విట‌మిన్ బి1, బి5, బి9 త‌దిత‌ర విట‌మిన్లు, మిన‌ర‌ల్స్ పుష్క‌లంగా ఉంటాయి. పచ్చి కొబ్బరి తింటే కలిగే ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. పచ్చి కొబ్బరిలోని పీచు పదార్థం జీర్ణక్రియ ప్రక్రియను వేగవంతం చేయడానికి ఉపయోగపడుతుంది.
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

వార్తలు

తెలుగు సినిమా

ఆరోగ్యం

ప్రేమాయణం

ఆధ్యాత్మికం

యోగా

హాస్యం

భవిష్యవాణి

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com