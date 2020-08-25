సమంత అక్కినేని స్పెషల్ క్యారెట్ వంటకాలు...

Gardening is a game changer . Planting a seed can bring change . "Eat Healthy” we hear this far too many times ... but I am telling you "Grow Healthy” is even more simpler . All it takes is a little time and a little effort . And since 2020 still needs us to 'Stay home and stay safe ‘ I think we can manage . Change any unused space in your home into an edible garden . Your terrace , balcony , window sill etc... over the next few weeks let’s grow together, share our experiences, learn from our mistakes and by the end of it be proud that we can feed ourselves . And god forbid if there is ever another lockdown we will not be the ones running to the store panic buying .. because in the words of Ron Finley we would be 'Gangsta Gardeners’ by then ... so who’s with me