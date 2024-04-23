పవన్ నామినేషన్ సందర్భంగా ప్రజలు, అభిమానుల ఆయన వెంట సుమారు 7 కిలోమీటర్లు మేర అనుసరించారు. పవన్ అభిమానులు, ప్రజల స్పందన Xలో చూడండి.

crowd is gradually increasing at every centre of #Pithapuram and becoming 10km rally mentals atmosphere pic.twitter.com/b5v2aKgi9a

Streets of #Pithapuram is Jam Packed at the moment to see their next MLA @PawanKalyan #PawanKalyanWinningPithapuram pic.twitter.com/Jx6TXWb797