మంగళవారం, 23 ఏప్రియల్ 2024
  • Follow us
  1. వార్తలు
  2. తెలుగు వార్తలు
  3. తెలుగు వార్తలు
Written By ఐవీఆర్
Last Modified: మంగళవారం, 23 ఏప్రియల్ 2024 (13:08 IST)

Pawan Kalyan నామినేషన్: ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌కి నువ్వు కావాలి, అందుకోసం నా ప్రాణం ఇవ్వమన్నా ఇస్తా

pawan kalyan
కర్టెసి-ట్విట్టర్
జనసేన అధినేత పవన్ కల్యాణ్ మంగళవారం హనుమాన్ విజయోత్సవం నాడు పిఠాపురంలో ఎమ్మెల్యే అభ్యర్థిగా పిఠాపురంలో నామినేషన్ వేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయన వెంట భారీగా అభిమానులు, జనసైనికులు, ప్రజలు ర్యాలీగా బయలుదేరారు. వారిలో ఓ వృద్ధుడు పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ను ఆశీర్వదించారు. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌కి పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు అవసరం, అందుకోసం నా ప్రాణం ఇవ్వమన్నా యిస్తానని అన్నారు. పిఠాపురం ప్రజానీకం ఆయన్ని ఆశీర్వదించి అసెంబ్లీకి పంపాలి అంటూ విజ్ఞప్తి చేసారు.
 
పవన్ నామినేషన్ సందర్భంగా ప్రజలు, అభిమానుల ఆయన వెంట సుమారు 7 కిలోమీటర్లు మేర అనుసరించారు. పవన్ అభిమానులు, ప్రజల స్పందన Xలో చూడండి.

కుర్రహీరోను తాబేలు అనుకొని పొరపడిన పెద్ద హీరోలు - స్పెషల్ స్టోరీ

కుర్రహీరోను తాబేలు అనుకొని పొరపడిన పెద్ద హీరోలు - స్పెషల్ స్టోరీసినిమారంగంలో కొత్త తరం కు అగ్రహీరోల మధ్య పోటీ అనేది అనివార్యం. ఒకప్పుడు పెద్దహీరోల సినిమాలు విడులయితే కొత్తగా వచ్చే హీరోల సినిమాలకు థియేటర్లు దొరికేవి కావు. దొరికినా నామ్ కే వాస్తే. ఊరవతలనో, పెద్దగా పేరు లేని థియేటర్లలో సినిమాలు ప్రదర్శించేవారు. చిన్న హీరోల సినిమాలంటే పెద్ద హీరోలకు, దర్శకులకు, నిర్మాతలకు అలుసే. ఒక రకంగా చెప్పాలంటే తాబేలు, కుందేలు కథ సరిగా సరిపోతుంది.

మే డే నాడు సింగరేణి జంగ్ సైరెన్ మోగించనున్న డైరెక్టర్ జీవన్ రెడ్డి

మే డే నాడు సింగరేణి జంగ్ సైరెన్ మోగించనున్న డైరెక్టర్ జీవన్ రెడ్డిఈ సర్వైవల్ డ్రామా మూవీకి సంబంధించిన ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు పూర్తయ్యాయి. త్వరలోనే “సింగరేణి జంగ్ సైరెన్” సినిమా సెట్స్ మీదకు వెళ్లనుంది. ఈ సినిమా నటీనటులు, ఇతర వివరాలు ప్రపంచ కార్మిక దినోత్సవం అయిన మేడే రోజున ప్రకటించనున్నారు. తెలంగాణ నేపథ్య సినిమాలు మంచి ఆదరణ పొందుతున్న ఈ టైమ్ లో పక్కా తెలంగాణ నేటివ్ మూవీగా “సింగరేణి జంగ్ సైరెన్” సినిమాను పిక్చరైజ్ చేయనున్నారు.

ప్రభాస్ 35 లక్షల విరాళం - ఎల్బీ స్టేడియంలో అగ్ర హీరోల సాక్షిగా ఘనంగా డైరెక్టర్స్ డే వేడుకలు

ప్రభాస్ 35 లక్షల విరాళం - ఎల్బీ స్టేడియంలో అగ్ర హీరోల సాక్షిగా ఘనంగా డైరెక్టర్స్ డే వేడుకలుదర్శకరత్న దాసరి నారాయణరావు జయంతి అయిన మే 4వ తేదీని డైరెక్టర్స్ డే ఈవెంట్ ఘనంగా నిర్వహించబోతున్నట్లు తెలుగు ఫిలిం డైరెక్టర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ తెలిపింది. మే 4న హైదరాబాద్ ఎల్బీ స్టేడియంలో డైరెక్టర్స్ డే ఈవెంట్ ను గ్రాండ్ గా జరపనున్నారు. ఈ ఈవెంట్ వివరాలను సోమవారం సాయంత్రం నిర్వహించిన కర్టెన్ రైజర్ కార్యక్రమంలో డైరెక్టర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ సభ్యులు వివరించారు.

జైపూర్ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్ నిర్వహిస్తున్న ఇంటర్నేషనల్ టార్చ్ కాంపెయిన్

జైపూర్ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్ నిర్వహిస్తున్న ఇంటర్నేషనల్ టార్చ్ కాంపెయిన్భారతీయ సినిమా, ప్రపంచ సినిమా ఖ్యాతిని చాటడానికి, ,ప్రోత్సహించడానికి ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్స్ ను రెగ్యులర్ గా నిర్వహిస్తూ, ఓ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపును సొంతం చేసుకుంది జైపూర్ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్ సంస్థ. గత 16 ఏళ్లుగా ఇండియన్ సినిమా, ప్రపంచ సినిమా వికాసానికి ఎంతో కృషి చేసిన ఈ సంస్థ నిన్నటి, నేటి, రేపటి సినిమా గురించి ఇంటర్నేషనల్ టార్చ్ కాంపెయిన్ పేరుతో ఈ నెల 25వ తేదీ (గురువారం) హైదరాబాద్ లోని ప్రసాద్ మల్టీఫ్లెక్స్ , స్క్రీన్ నెంబర్ 5లో సాయంత్రం 5 గంటలకు ప్రారంభోత్సవ వేడుకను నిర్వహించబోతోంది.

ఒకే లొకేషన్‌లో నాగచైతన్య, శోభితా.. కలిసే వెళ్లారా?

ఒకే లొకేషన్‌లో నాగచైతన్య, శోభితా.. కలిసే వెళ్లారా?టాలీవుడ్ హీరో నాగచైతన్య, తెలుగు హీరోయిన్, అలాగే మాజీ మిస్ ఇండియా సైరన్ శోభితా ధూళిపాళ ఒకే లొకేషన్‌లో వున్నట్లు సోషల్ మీడియా పోస్టుల ద్వారా వెల్లడి అయ్యింది. ఈ ఇద్దరు నటులు ఇటీవల వారి సంబంధిత ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ ఖాతాలలో ఒకే స్థలంలో తీసిన చిత్రాలను అప్‌లోడ్ చేశారు. ఇంతకుముందు వారు లండన్‌లో దిగిన ఫోటోలు నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. తాజాగా శోభిత మహారాష్ట్రలోని నాగ్‌పూర్ సమీపంలోని తిపేశ్వర్ వన్యప్రాణుల అభయారణ్యంకి వెళ్లి వెకేషన్‌ను సెలెబ్రేట్ చేసుకుంటోంది. ఆపై మరో రోజు తర్వాత నాగ చైతన్య తన వెకేషన్ ఫోటోలను నెట్టింట షేర్ చేశాడు.

Watch More Videos

కిడ్నీలు డ్యామేజ్ అవుతున్నాయని చెప్పే 7 సంకేతాలు

కిడ్నీలు డ్యామేజ్ అవుతున్నాయని చెప్పే 7 సంకేతాలుకిడ్నీలు శరీరంలో చాలా ప్రధానమైనవి. కిడ్నీలు రక్తాన్ని ఫిల్టర్ చేస్తాయి. జీర్ణవ్యవస్థ నుండి వచ్చే వ్యర్థాలను అదనపు ద్రవాలను బయటకు పంపిస్తాయి. రక్తపోటు, ఎలక్ట్రోలైట్ స్థాయిలను నియంత్రిస్తాయి. ఐతే గుండె సంబంధిత వ్యాధులు, షుగర్, క్యాన్సర్‌లానే కిడ్నీ సమస్యలు కూడా భయంకరంగా ఉంటాయి. ఈ సమస్యలు ఎలా వుంటాయో తెలుసుకుందాము. మూత్రం రంగు మారినా, మూత్రం అసాధారణంగా ఉన్నా కిడ్నీ సమస్య ఉన్నట్లు గుర్తించాలి. కిడ్నీలు సరిగా పనిచేయకపోతే వ్యర్థాలను శుభ్రపరిచే ప్రక్రియ అస్తవ్యస్తమవుతుంది. ఫలితంగా ఆ వ్యర్థాలు రక్తంలో కలుస్తాయి, దాంతో నోట్లో చెడు రుచి కలుగుతుంది. కిడ్నీలు పూర్తిగా చెడిపోతే రుచి సామర్థ్యం, ఆకలి బాగా తగ్గిపోతుంది. తరచుగా వికారం, వాంతులు వస్తాయి. రక్తంలో వ్యర్థాల ఫలితంగా ఇది జరుగుతుంది.

ఐస్ క్రీమ్ తింటే అనర్థాలు కూడా వున్నాయ్, ఏంటవి?

ఐస్ క్రీమ్ తింటే అనర్థాలు కూడా వున్నాయ్, ఏంటవి?ఐస్ క్రీమ్ అంటే చాలామందికి చాలాచాలా ఇష్టం. ఐతే ఐస్ క్రీమ్ కొద్దిమోతాదులో తింటే ఇబ్బంది తలెత్తకపోవచ్చు, కానీ మితిమీరి తింటే అనారోగ్య సమస్యలు కలిగించే అవకాశం లేకపోలేదు. ఐస్ క్రీం అధిక మోతాదులో తింటే ఏం జరుగుతుందో తెలుసుకుందాము. పరిమితికి మించి తినే ఐస్‌క్రీమ్‌తో కేలరీలు పెరుగుతాయి, ఇది శరీర బరువును పెంచుతుంది. ఐస్‌క్రీం మోతాదుకి మించి తినడం వల్ల రక్తపోటుపై ప్రభావం చూపుతుంది. ఐస్ క్రీం అతిగా తినడం వల్ల గుండె ఆరోగ్యం పాడయ్యే అవకాశం లేకపోలేదు. అదేపనిగా ఐస్ క్రీం తింటే అది మెదడు నరాలను ప్రభావితం చేస్తుంది.

233వ స్టోర్‌ను తెలంగాణలో ప్రారంభించిన వెస్ట్‌సైడ్

233వ స్టోర్‌ను తెలంగాణలో ప్రారంభించిన వెస్ట్‌సైడ్ప్రముఖ భారతీయ కుటుంబం - టాటాలో భాగమైన వెస్ట్‌సైడ్, ఫ్యాషన్ ఔత్సాహికులకు ఆనందాన్ని తీసుకు వచ్చే లక్ష్యంతో హైదరాబాదులో తమ సరికొత్త స్టోర్‌ను ప్రారంభించింది. వెస్ట్‌సైడ్‌ హైదరాబాద్, జిఎస్ సెంటర్ పాయింట్, పంజాగుట్ట, హైదరాబాద్ - 500082 వద్ద ఉన్న ఈ స్టోర్ 36,288 చ.అ.లలో విస్తరించి ఉంది. ప్రతి క్షణం స్టైల్‌ను సులభతరం చేసే ఉద్దేశ్యంతో, ఇది దుస్తులు, ఉపకరణాలు, సౌందర్య సాధనాలు, పాదరక్షలు, హోమ్ అంతటా వెస్ట్‌సైడ్ యొక్క విభిన్న బ్రాండ్‌లను కలిగి ఉంటుంది - ఇవన్నీ ఒకే ప్రదేశంలో సౌకర్యవంతంగా అందుబాటులో ఉంటాయి!

ప్రముఖ రచయిత్రి వసుధారాణితో నాట్స్ ఇష్టాగోష్టి

ప్రముఖ రచయిత్రి వసుధారాణితో నాట్స్ ఇష్టాగోష్టిఅమెరికాలో తెలుగువారి కోసం అనేక కార్యక్రమాలు చేపడుతున్న ఉత్తర అమెరికా తెలుగు సంఘం నాట్స్.. తెలుగు భాష, సంస్కృతి పరిరక్షణలో భాగంగా నాట్స్ తెలుగు లలిత కళా వేదిక ద్వారా అంతర్జాల వేదికగా సదస్సులు నిర్వహిస్తోంది. ఈ క్రమంలోనే నాట్స్ ప్రముఖ రచయిత్రి వసుధారాణితో ఇష్టాగోష్టి కార్యక్రమాన్ని నిర్వహించారు. తాను ఎలా రచయిత్రిగా మారారు..? తనకు పుస్తకాలు చదవడం అనేది ఎలా అలవాటుగా మారింది..? తన జీవితంలో అది ఎలాంటి మార్పులు తెచ్చింది..? ఆలోచన ధోరణిని ఎలా మార్చిందనే విషయాలను వివరించారు.

జీడిపప్పు ఎన్ని తినాలి? జీడిపప్పుతో ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటి?

జీడిపప్పు ఎన్ని తినాలి? జీడిపప్పుతో ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటి?జీడిపప్పు. జీడిపప్పులో సున్నా కొలెస్ట్రాల్ ఉంటుంది. కనుక గుండెకు ఎలాంటి హాని చేయదు. ఈ జీడిపప్పు తింటుంటే కలిగే ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. జీడిపప్పులో ఐరన్ పుష్కలంగా ఉంటుంది, హిమోగ్లోబిన్ ఏర్పడటానికి ఇవి దోహదపడతాయి. జీడిపప్పు తింటుంటే రక్తహీనత సమస్య నుంచి బయటపడవచ్చు. జీడిపప్పు చర్మాన్ని ప్రకాశవంతంగా కనిపించేలా చేస్తుంది. ఎముకల దృఢత్వాన్ని, గుండె ఆరోగ్యాన్ని పెంచడంలో జీడిపప్పు సహాయపడుతుంది. జీడిపప్పు తింటుంటే కొలెస్ట్రాల్ స్థాయిలను తగ్గించడంలో సహాయపడుతాయి.
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

వార్తలు

తెలుగు సినిమా

ఆరోగ్యం

ప్రేమాయణం

ఆధ్యాత్మికం

యోగా

హాస్యం

భవిష్యవాణి

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com