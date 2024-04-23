ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ కి పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు అవసరం..— JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 23, 2024
పిఠాపురం ప్రజానీకం ఆయన్ని ఆశీర్వదించి అసెంబ్లీ కి పంపాలి..#PawanKalyanWinningPithapuram#VoteForGlass#Pithapuram pic.twitter.com/cZbP7NKsKO
70-80 thousand people are rallying with Pawan kalyan
crowd is gradually increasing at every centre of #Pithapuram and becoming 10km rally mentals atmosphere
Streets of #Pithapuram is Jam Packed at the moment to see their next MLA @PawanKalyan #PawanKalyanWinningPithapuram pic.twitter.com/Jx6TXWb797
పిఠాపురం శాసనసభ అభ్యర్థిగా నామినేషన్ దాఖలు చేయడానికి భారీ ర్యాలీగా బయలుదేరిన శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు @PawanKalyan @JanaSenaParty #PawanKalyanWinningPithapuram#VoteForGlass #Pithapuram pic.twitter.com/CyAhgQQdLV
Nomination Day @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/YJP1yr0n4X
