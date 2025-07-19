Hyderabad Rains: ఇది ఫ్లైఓవరా పిల్లకాలువా? (video)

జస్ట్ 10 సెంటీమీటర్ల వర్షం పడితే చాలు, హైదరాబాద్ నగరంలోని బస్తీలు జలమయమైపోతున్నాయి. ఇపుడు కొత్తగా ఫ్లైఓవర్లపైనా నడుములు లోతు నీళ్లు నిలబడి వుండటం తీవ్ర చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారుతోంది. ఇటువంటి రోడ్లను ఎలా నిర్మించారోనని ప్రజలు ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. హైదరాబాద్- సమీప జిల్లాలను వరుసగా భారీ వర్షాలు ముంచెత్తుతున్నాయి. భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ మరిన్ని వర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉందని అంచనా వేసింది. హైదరాబాద్, రంగారెడ్డి, మేడ్చల్-మల్కాజ్‌గిరి, సంగారెడ్డి, మహబూబ్‌నగర్ సహా 10 జిల్లాలకు భారీ వర్షపాతం హెచ్చరిక జారీ చేసింది.

Just 1–2 hours of rain in #Hyderabad, and even the flyovers are waterlogged. If this had happened in #Bangalore, the news would’ve made it all the way to Sudan and Somalia. Bad luck Hyderabad—flooded flyovers, but still no fame for it!

