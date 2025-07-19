శనివారం, 19 జులై 2025
Written By ఐవీఆర్
Last Modified: శనివారం, 19 జులై 2025 (14:15 IST)

Hyderabad Rains: ఇది ఫ్లైఓవరా పిల్లకాలువా? (video)

Is this a flyover or a drain
జస్ట్ 10 సెంటీమీటర్ల వర్షం పడితే చాలు, హైదరాబాద్ నగరంలోని బస్తీలు జలమయమైపోతున్నాయి. ఇపుడు కొత్తగా ఫ్లైఓవర్లపైనా నడుములు లోతు నీళ్లు నిలబడి వుండటం తీవ్ర చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారుతోంది. ఇటువంటి రోడ్లను ఎలా నిర్మించారోనని ప్రజలు ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. హైదరాబాద్- సమీప జిల్లాలను వరుసగా భారీ వర్షాలు ముంచెత్తుతున్నాయి. భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ మరిన్ని వర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉందని అంచనా వేసింది. హైదరాబాద్, రంగారెడ్డి, మేడ్చల్-మల్కాజ్‌గిరి, సంగారెడ్డి, మహబూబ్‌నగర్ సహా 10 జిల్లాలకు భారీ వర్షపాతం హెచ్చరిక జారీ చేసింది. 
 
దీంతో పాటు హైదరాబాదులో ఆరెంజ్ అలర్ట్‌ జారీ చేశారు. ముఖ్యంగా వరద ప్రాంతాలలో ప్రజలు అప్రమత్తంగా వుండాలని, జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోవాలని కోరారు. భారీ వర్షాలు కురిసే సందర్భంలో అనవసరమైన ప్రయాణాలను నివారించాలని, మెట్రో రైలు సేవలను ఎంచుకోవాలని అధికారులు ప్రయాణికులను కోరారు. 
 
నైరుతి రుతుపవనాలు, బంగాళాఖాతంలో అల్పపీడన ద్రోణి కారణంగా తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలోని దక్షిణ- తూర్పు ప్రాంతాలలో ఉరుములు, మెరుపులతో కూడిన వర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉంది. హైదరాబాద్ వంటి మధ్య జిల్లాలు రాబోయే 48 గంటల్లో ఒక మోస్తరు నుండి తీవ్రమైన వర్షాలు కురుస్తాయని హైదరాబాద్ వాతావరణ కేంద్రం అధిపతి డాక్టర్ కె. నాగరత్న అన్నారు.
 
హైదరాబాద్‌లోని మారేడ్‌పల్లిలో 114.8 మి.మీ, మేడ్చల్-మల్కాజ్‌గిరిలోని బాలానగర్‌లో 114.5 మి.మీ. రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా, సంగారెడ్డిలోని పుల్కల్ మండలంలో అత్యధికంగా 120 మి.మీ. వర్షపాతం నమోదైంది. రంగారెడ్డి జిల్లాలోని ధర్మసాగర్‌లో 108.8 మి.మీ, యాదగిరిగుట్టలో 106.5 మి.మీ. వర్షపాతం నమోదైంది.

టాలీవుడ్‌లో విషాదం - నటుడు ఫిష్ వెంకట్ ఇకలేరు..

టాలీవుడ్‌లో విషాదం - నటుడు ఫిష్ వెంకట్ ఇకలేరు..టాలీవుడ్‌లో విషాదం చోటుచేసుకుంది. ప్రముఖ హాస్య నటుడు ఫిష్ వెంకట్ మృతి చెందారు. ఆయన వయసు 53. కిడ్నీ సంబంధిత సమస్యలతో బాధపడుతూ వచ్చిన ఆయన శుక్రవారం రాత్రి కన్నుమూశారు. నగరంలోని ఓ ప్రైవేటు ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ చనిపోయారు. రెండు కిడ్నీలు పాడైపోవడంతో డయాలసిస్ కోసం కుటుంబ సభ్యులు ఆయనను కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం నగరంలోని ఓ ఆస్పత్రిలో చేర్చారు. రెండు కిడ్నీలు మార్పిడి చేయాలని వైద్యులు తెలిపారని ఆయన కుమార్తె ఇటీవల మీడియాకు వెల్లడించారు. వైద్య సేవలు పొందలేని దీనస్థితిలో ఉన్నామని, దాతలు ఎవరైనా సాయం చేయాలని ఆమె కోరారు.

60 యేళ్ల వయసులో 30 యేళ్ల నటిని పెళ్ళాడిన తమిళ దర్శకుడు మృతి

60 యేళ్ల వయసులో 30 యేళ్ల నటిని పెళ్ళాడిన తమిళ దర్శకుడు మృతికోలీవుడ్ నటుడు వేలు ప్రభాకరన్ మృతి చెందారు. ఆయన వయసు 67 యేళ్లు. గత కొంతకాలంగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతూ వచ్చిన చెన్నైలోని కొట్టివాక్కంలోని ఓ ప్రైవేటు ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ శుక్రవారం ఉదయం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. శనివారం ఆయన అంత్యక్రియలు జరుగనున్నాయి. ఆయన మృతిపై సినీ ప్రముఖులు తమ ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం సానుభూతిని వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

Venu Swami: వేణు స్వామి పూజలు ఫలించలేదా? నిధి అగర్వాల్ ఏమందంటే....

Venu Swami: వేణు స్వామి పూజలు ఫలించలేదా? నిధి అగర్వాల్ ఏమందంటే....పవర్ స్టార్ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ చిత్రం 'హరి హర వీరమల్లు' లో నిధి అగర్వాల్ రాణి పాత్రలో నటించింది. మరో వైపు ప్రభాస్ తో రాజా సాబ్ లోనూ నటిస్తోంది. కాగా, ఇటీవలే సినిమావారికి జాతకాలు చూసే వేణు స్వామి చేత పూజలు చేయించుకుంటున్న ఫొటోలను వేణు స్వామి తన సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. అవి క్రేజ్ ను సంతరించుకున్నాయి. అయితే ఈ పూజల్లో నిజమెంత? అసలు ఆమె ఎందుకు ఈ పూజలు, హోమాలు చేసిందో తెలియాలంటే ఆమెతో జరిపిన చిన్న చిట్ ఛాట్ తో తెలుసుకుందాం. వెబ్ దునియాకు ఇచ్చిన ప్రత్యేకమైన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఆమె మనసు విప్పి మాట్లాడింది.

రామ్ పోతినేని రాసిన ఆంధ్రా కింగ్ తాలూకా ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్ పాడిన అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్

రామ్ పోతినేని రాసిన ఆంధ్రా కింగ్ తాలూకా ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్ పాడిన అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్రామ్ పోతినేని యూనిక్ ఎంటర్టైనర్ ఆంధ్రా కింగ్. మహేష్ బాబు పి దర్శకత్వంలో ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ శరవేగంగా జరుగుతోంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి వివేక్ & మెర్విన్ సంగీతం అందించారు. ఫస్ట్ ట్రాక్ నువ్వుంటే చాలే ప్రోమోస్ పాట పై చాలా బజ్ క్రియేట్ చేశాయి. మేకర్స్ లిరికల్ వీడియోను రిలీజ్ చేయడంతో మ్యూజిక్ ప్రమోషన్‌లను ప్రారంభించారు.

Anandi: బుర్రకథ కళాకారిణి గరివిడి లక్ష్మి పాత్రలో ఆనంది ఫస్ట్ లుక్

Anandi: బుర్రకథ కళాకారిణి గరివిడి లక్ష్మి పాత్రలో ఆనంది ఫస్ట్ లుక్బుర్రకథ కళాకారిణి గా నటి ఆనంది తన అప్ కమింగ్ మూవీ ‘గరివిడి లక్ష్మి’లో అద్భుతమైన పాత్రలో కనిపించనుంది. పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ బ్యానర్ పై టిజి విశ్వ ప్రసాద్, టిజి కృతి ప్రసాద్ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఒక డీప్ కల్చర్ ని ప్రజెంట్ చేయబోతోంది. అర్థవంతమైన సినిమాలని రూపొందించడంలో పేరుపొందిన ఈ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ ఇటీవలే ఉత్తరాంధ్ర సంప్రదాయాలను అందంగా చూపిస్తూ జానపదం ‘నల జిలకర మొగ్గ’తో అందరి మనసులు గెలుచుకుంది.

వాన చినుకులతో వచ్చేసాయ్ మొక్కజొన్న పొత్తులు, ఇవి తింటే?

వాన చినుకులతో వచ్చేసాయ్ మొక్కజొన్న పొత్తులు, ఇవి తింటే?వాన చినుకులతో వచ్చేసాయ్ మొక్కజొన్న పొత్తులు. మెుక్కజొన్న గింజల నుండి పాప్ కార్న్, కార్న్ ఫ్లేక్స్ తయారుచేస్తారు. మెుక్కజొన్న పిండితో రొట్టెలు చేసుకుంటారు. ఇది చాలా బలమైన ఆహారపదార్ధం. సన్నగా చినుకులు పడుతూ ఉంటే మొక్కజొన్న కండెను నిప్పుల మీద వేడి వేడిగా కాల్చుకుని తింటే ఆ మజా మాటల్లో చెప్పలేనిది. మొక్కజొన్న కేవలం ఆస్వాదించడానికే కాదు.. దీనిని తింటే కలిగే ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలు కూడా అనేకం. అవి ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాం. మెుక్కజొన్నలో లినోలిక్ ఆసిడ్, విటమిన్ ఇ, బి 1, బి 6, నియాసిన్, ఫోలిక్ ఆసిడ్ మరియు రైబోఫ్లోవిన్ అనే విటమిన్లు ఎక్కువగా ఉన్నాయి.

జ్ఞాపక శక్తిని పెంచే ఆహార పదార్థాలు

జ్ఞాపక శక్తిని పెంచే ఆహార పదార్థాలుమతిమరుపు. ఈ సమస్య కొంతమందిలో వుంటుంది. చాలాసార్లు కీలకమైన విషయాలను మర్చిపోతుంటారు. పెట్టిన వస్తువు ఎక్కడ పెట్టామో అని వెతుక్కుంటుంటారు. ఇలాంటి మతిమరుపు పోవాలంటే ఈ క్రింద చెప్పుకునే పదార్థాలు తీసుకుంటే ప్రయోజనం వుంటుందని చెపుతున్నారు. అవేమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. బాదం గింజలు తింటుంటే మతిమరుపు తగ్గటానికి ఎంతో దోహదం చేస్తాయంటున్నారు నిపుణులు. మతిమరుపును దూరం చేసే వాటిలో వాల్నట్స్ కూడా వున్నాయి. వీటిని ఆక్రోట్లు అంటారు. అంజీరతో కలిపి ఆక్రోట్లను తింటుంటే మతిమరుపు సమస్యను నిరోధించవచ్చు. యాపిల్ పండ్లను తింటుంటే జ్ఞాపకశక్తి కోల్పోకుండా చేయగలవని చెపుతారు. తేనె లేదంటే పాలతో యాపిల్ పండ్లను తీసుకుంటే నాడుల పునరుత్తేజం కలిగి మతిమరుపు దూరమవుతుంది.

Soap: కుటుంబ సభ్యులంతా ఒకే సబ్బును ఉపయోగిస్తున్నారా?

Soap: కుటుంబ సభ్యులంతా ఒకే సబ్బును ఉపయోగిస్తున్నారా?కుటుంబ సభ్యులంతా ఒకే సబ్బును ఉపయోగించడం సరైందా అని తెలుసుకోవాలంటే.. ఒకే కుటుంబానికి చెందిన సభ్యులు ఒకే సబ్బును వాడటం ద్వారా సమస్యలొస్తాయా అనేది తెలుసుకుందాం. మునుపటి కాలంలో అందరూ ఒకే సబ్బును ఉపయోగించుకునేవారు. కానీ అప్పుడు అది పెద్ద విషయంగా చూడలేదు. కానీ ప్రస్తుత కాలంలో ప్రజల మధ్య అవగాహన పెరిగింది.

తులసిని నీటిలో మరిగించి ఆ కషాయాన్ని తాగితే?

తులసిని నీటిలో మరిగించి ఆ కషాయాన్ని తాగితే?ఆయుర్వేదం ప్రకారం తులసి ఔషధ మొక్క. దేవతా మొక్కగా చెప్పుకునే తులసితో ఎన్నో ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలున్నాయి. అవేమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. తులసిని అనేక ఆరోగ్య సమస్యల నుండి ఉపశమనం పొందేందుకు ఉపయోగిస్తారు. తులసి రోగనిరోధక శక్తిని పెంచుతుంది. తులసిలోని యాంటీఆక్సిడెంట్లు, ఇతర పోషకాలు దీనికి సహాయపడతాయి. తులసితో నీటిని మరిగించి త్రాగితే దగ్గు, జలుబు తగ్గుతాయి. ఖాళీ కడుపుతో తీసుకుంటే ఇది మరింత ప్రయోజనకరంగా ఉంటుంది తులసి శ్వాసకోశ ఆరోగ్యాన్ని మెరుగుపరచడానికి మంచిది.

వర్షాకాలంలో ఆయుర్వేద ఆహారం: మెరిసే చర్మాన్ని పొందడానికి నిపుణుల చిట్కాలు

వర్షాకాలంలో ఆయుర్వేద ఆహారం: మెరిసే చర్మాన్ని పొందడానికి నిపుణుల చిట్కాలువర్షాకాలంలో, చర్మం నిస్తేజంగా, నిర్జీవంగా, ఎటువంటి మెరుపు లేకుండా కనిపిస్తుంది. ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ చర్మం ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉండేందుకు అవసరమైన నివారణల కోసం చూస్తారు. ఇవి కొన్నిసార్లు తాత్కాలిక ఉపశమనాన్ని అందిస్తాయి కానీ, వీటిని పలుమార్లు ఉపయోగించాల్సి రావటం వల్ల దద్దుర్లు, నల్లమచ్చలు, దురద మొదలైన ప్రతికూల ప్రభావాలు ఉండవచ్చు. ఈ కారణం చేతనే, ఆయుర్వేద నిపుణురాలు డాక్టర్ మధుమిత కృష్ణన్, సరైన చర్మ ఆరోగ్యాన్ని, లోపల నుండి మొత్తం శ్రేయస్సును అందించడానికి సరళమైన సహజ నివారణలను ఆశ్రయించాలని సిఫార్సు చేస్తున్నారు.
