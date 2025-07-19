Hyderabad Rains: ఇది ఫ్లైఓవరా పిల్లకాలువా? (video)

Just 1–2 hours of rain in #Hyderabad, and even the flyovers are waterlogged. If this had happened in #Bangalore, the news would’ve made it all the way to Sudan and Somalia. Bad luck Hyderabad—flooded flyovers, but still no fame for it!— Bangalore Metro Updates (@WF_Watcher) July 19, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Dk8S6xGWRN
Hyderabad’s Deluge Dreams: When City's streets swelled into river— HyderabadHerald (@HyderabadHeral) July 19, 2025
Hyderabad: The city found itself gasping for breath under just 10 cm of rain (on July 18, 2025). The gentle drizzle turned unforgiving as streets swelled into rivers, homes surrendered to murky waters, and cars… pic.twitter.com/2FuNqOaATl
కింద కన్నా BRS కట్టిన ఫ్లైఓవర్ మీదనే నీళ్లు నిలిచాయి...— తెలుగోడ్ని (@stevenstan49) July 19, 2025
456 కోట్ల బూడిదలో పోసిన పనీరు అయింది
గత 10 ఏళ్ళు మరి ఇంత నాణ్యత లేని ఫ్లైఓవర్ లు ఎన్ని కట్టారో pic.twitter.com/JXlnqItALk