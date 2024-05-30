రేవంత్ రెడ్డికి చార్మినార్, కాకతీయ కళాతోరణంపై కోపమెందుకు?: కొత్త రాజముద్రపై కేటీఆర్

రేవంత్ రెడ్డి సర్కార్ పాత రాజముద్రను మార్చేసి ఆ స్థానంలో కొత్త రాజముద్రను తీసుకురావడంపై ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీ భారాస ఆందోళన బాట పడుతోంది. భారాస నాయకుడు కేటీఆర్ హైదరాబాదులోని చార్మినార్ వద్దకెళ్లి నిరసన చేపట్టారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయన మాట్లాడుతూ... ''ప్రపంచ చరిత్రలోనే హైదరాబాద్‌కు, చార్మినార్‌కు విడదీయరాని సంబంధం ఉంది. అలాంటి చార్మినార్‌ను, కాకతీయ కళాతోరణంను రాజముద్ర నుండి తీసే అవసరం ఏమొచ్చింది.

ఈ నిర్ణయాన్ని రేవంత్ రెడ్డి వెనక్కి తీసుకోవాలి లేదంటే దీనిపై నిరసనలు చేపడుతాం. పిచ్చోడి చేతిలో రాయిలాగా మారింది తెలంగాణలో పరిపాలన. ప్రముఖ కళాకారుడు అలె లక్ష్మణ్ గారు తయారుచేసిన రాష్ట్ర రాజముద్రలో తెలంగాణ చరిత్రకి, సాంస్కృతిక వారసత్వానికి, గంగా-జమునా తహజీబుకి ప్రతీకలైన కాకతీయ తోరణం, చార్మినార్ ఉంటే అది రాచరిక పోకడనట.

కానీ రాష్ట్ర గీతంలో మాత్రం అదే చార్మినార్ గురించి “గోల్కొండ నవాబుల గొప్ప వెలుగే చార్మినార్“ అని పాడుకోవాలి. “కాకతీయ కళాప్రభల కాంతిరేఖ రామప్ప” అని అదే రాచరిక పరిపాలన గురించి ప్రస్తుతించాలి. అసలు ముఖ్యమంత్రికి గాని, ఆయన మంత్రిమండలిలో ఒక్కరికైనా రాష్ట్రగీతంలో ఏమున్నదో తెలుసా?'' అంటూ ప్రశ్నించారు.

Our Warangal leaders protesting against the Government’s decision to remove the renowned “Kakatiya Kalathoranam” from the state logo This is just the beginning #CongressFailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/pD6Ldv6oLX

World over, Charminar has been the icon/symbol of Hyderabad for centuries

When one thinks of Hyderabad, they cannot but think of Charminar which has all the qualities of a UNESCO world heritage site



Now Congress Government wants to remove the iconic Charminar from the state… pic.twitter.com/SQVxQAI6lL