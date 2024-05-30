గురువారం, 30 మే 2024
Written By ఐవీఆర్
Last Modified: గురువారం, 30 మే 2024 (13:15 IST)

రేవంత్ రెడ్డికి చార్మినార్, కాకతీయ కళాతోరణంపై కోపమెందుకు?: కొత్త రాజముద్రపై కేటీఆర్

KTR
రేవంత్ రెడ్డి సర్కార్ పాత రాజముద్రను మార్చేసి ఆ స్థానంలో కొత్త రాజముద్రను తీసుకురావడంపై ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీ భారాస ఆందోళన బాట పడుతోంది. భారాస నాయకుడు కేటీఆర్ హైదరాబాదులోని చార్మినార్ వద్దకెళ్లి నిరసన చేపట్టారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయన మాట్లాడుతూ... ''ప్రపంచ చరిత్రలోనే హైదరాబాద్‌కు, చార్మినార్‌కు విడదీయరాని సంబంధం ఉంది. అలాంటి చార్మినార్‌ను, కాకతీయ కళాతోరణంను రాజముద్ర నుండి తీసే అవసరం ఏమొచ్చింది.
 
ఈ నిర్ణయాన్ని రేవంత్ రెడ్డి వెనక్కి తీసుకోవాలి లేదంటే దీనిపై నిరసనలు చేపడుతాం. పిచ్చోడి చేతిలో రాయిలాగా మారింది తెలంగాణలో పరిపాలన. ప్రముఖ కళాకారుడు అలె లక్ష్మణ్ గారు తయారుచేసిన రాష్ట్ర రాజముద్రలో తెలంగాణ చరిత్రకి, సాంస్కృతిక వారసత్వానికి, గంగా-జమునా తహజీబుకి ప్రతీకలైన కాకతీయ తోరణం, చార్మినార్ ఉంటే అది రాచరిక పోకడనట.  
 
కానీ రాష్ట్ర గీతంలో మాత్రం అదే చార్మినార్ గురించి “గోల్కొండ నవాబుల గొప్ప వెలుగే చార్మినార్“ అని పాడుకోవాలి. “కాకతీయ కళాప్రభల కాంతిరేఖ రామప్ప” అని అదే రాచరిక పరిపాలన గురించి ప్రస్తుతించాలి. అసలు ముఖ్యమంత్రికి గాని, ఆయన మంత్రిమండలిలో ఒక్కరికైనా రాష్ట్రగీతంలో ఏమున్నదో తెలుసా?'' అంటూ ప్రశ్నించారు.

టప్పా టప్పా పాట పాడుకుంటున్న శర్వానంద్, కృతి శెట్టి

టప్పా టప్పా పాట పాడుకుంటున్న శర్వానంద్, కృతి శెట్టిఈ పాటను ఈ సంవత్సరం పెళ్లి పాటగా ప్రమోట్ చేస్తున్నారు, ఈ అందమైన పాటను విని, కలర్ విజువల్స్ చూసిన తర్వాత అందరూ దీనిని అంగీకరిస్తున్నారు. హేషామ్ అబ్దుల్ వహాబ్ అందరూ ఎంజాయ్ చేసే పర్ఫెక్ట్ వెడ్డింగ్ సాంగ్ ని అందించారు. ప్రోగ్రామింగ్, ఆర్కెస్ట్రేషన్ అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయి. రామ్ మిరియాల, హేశం తమ వోకల్స్ తో మెస్మరైజ్ చేయగా, కాసర్ల శ్యామ్ సాహిత్యం గుర్తుండిపోతుంది.

తమ్ముడు కోసం కోటి రూపాయల సెట్ లో విక్రమ్ మోర్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో యాక్షన్ షెడ్యూల్

తమ్ముడు కోసం కోటి రూపాయల సెట్ లో విక్రమ్ మోర్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో యాక్షన్ షెడ్యూల్ఎంసీఏ, వకీల్ సాబ్ సినిమాలతో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ డైరెక్టర్ గా పేరు తెచ్చుకున్నారు శ్రీరామ్ వేణు. ఆయన ప్రస్తుతం నితిన్ హీరోగా తమ్ముడు సినిమాను రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్ లో దిల్ రాజు, శిరీష్ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమా ప్రస్తుతం రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ లో ఉంది. ప్రేక్షకుల పల్స్ తెలిసిన డైరెక్టర్ గా అన్ని కమర్షియల్ అంశాలతో తమ్ముడు చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు శ్రీరామ్ వేణు.

నిజాయితీ కోసమే అలాంటి డైలాగ్ లు పెట్టాం - ఎన్టీఆర్ నాకు స్ఫూర్తి : నాగవంశీ , విశ్వక్ సేన్

నిజాయితీ కోసమే అలాంటి డైలాగ్ లు పెట్టాం - ఎన్టీఆర్ నాకు స్ఫూర్తి : నాగవంశీ , విశ్వక్ సేన్మాస్ కా దాస్ విశ్వక్ సేన్ కథానాయకుడిగా నటించిన చిత్రం "గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి". శ్రీకర స్టూడియోస్ సమర్పణలో సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌, ఫార్చ్యూన్‌ ఫోర్ సినిమాస్‌ పతాకాలపై సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ, సాయి సౌజన్య నిర్మించారు. వెంకట్ ఉప్పుటూరి, గోపీచంద్ ఇన్నుమూరి సహ నిర్మాతలు. కృష్ణ చైతన్య దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ సినిమాలో నేహా శెట్టి, అంజలి కథానాయికలుగా నటించారు. ప్రముఖ స్వరకర్త యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందించారు.

చెప్పులు వేసుకోవడం మానేసిన కోలీవుడ్ హీరో!

చెప్పులు వేసుకోవడం మానేసిన కోలీవుడ్ హీరో!కోలీవుడ్ హీరో ఒకరు చెప్పులు వేసుకోవడం మానేశారు. ఆయన ఎవరో కాదు.. విజయ్ ఆంటోనీ. ఇండస్ట్రీలోకి అడుగుపెట్టి ప్రత్యేకమైన గుర్తింపు సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు. ఆయనకు తెలుగు చిత్రపరిశ్రమలోనూ మంచి పేరుంది. బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్‌ లేకుండా ఇండస్ట్రీలో పైకి ఎదిగారు. తాజాగా తుఫానుతో ప్రేక్షకులను అలరించేందుకు సిద్ధమయ్యారు. తాజాగా ఆయన ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో మాట్లాడుతూ తాను చెప్పులు వేసుకోకపోవడానికి గల కారణాన్ని వివరించారు.

బాలయ్య ఫుల్ వీడియో చూడండి పిల్ల CG వర్క్‌గాళ్లారా: గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి ఇన్సిడెంట్ పై రివర్స్ ట్వీట్స్

బాలయ్య ఫుల్ వీడియో చూడండి పిల్ల CG వర్క్‌గాళ్లారా: గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి ఇన్సిడెంట్ పై రివర్స్ ట్వీట్స్గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి ప్రి-రిలీజ్ వేడుకలో నటి అంజలి పట్ల హీరో బాలయ్య అనుచితంగా ప్రవర్తించాడంటూ కొన్ని ఛానళ్లు ప్రసారం చేసాయి. సోషల్ మీడియాలో సైతం దీనిపై రకరకాల కామెంట్లు చేస్తూ బాలకృష్ణపై దుమారం రేపారు. ఐతే అసలక్కడ అలాంటిదేమీ జరగలేదని చిత్ర యూనిట్ చెబుతోంది. గ్రూప్ ఫోటో కోసం పిలిచినప్పుడు బాలయ్య అంజలిపై చేయి వేసి జరగమంటూ చెప్పారనీ, ఆ తర్వాత వాళ్లిద్దరూ చేతులతో క్లాప్ కొట్టినది కట్ చేసారని విమర్శించారు. బాలయ్య కూర్చున్నచోట ఎలాంటి బాటిల్స్ లేవనీ, ఎవరో కావాలని CG వర్క్ చేసి అలా క్రియేట్ చేసారని అన్నారు.

అరటి పండు తింటాము కానీ అందులో ఏమున్నాయో తెలుసా?

అరటి పండు తింటాము కానీ అందులో ఏమున్నాయో తెలుసా?అరటి పండు త్వరగా కడుపు నింపేస్తుంది. ఆకలిగా వున్నవారు ఆశ్రయించే పండు ఇదే. ఈ పండు ఎక్కువ శక్తినివ్వడంలో సహాయపడుతుంది. ఎలాంటి అరటి పండులో ఎలాంటి పోషకాలు వున్నాయో తెలుసుకుందాము. పండిన అరటి పండులో ఎక్కువ మొత్తంలో యాంటీ ఆక్సిడెంట్లు, పీచు పదార్థాలు వుంటాయి. ఈ అరటి పండు త్వరగా జీర్ణమవడమే కాక వ్యాయామం చేసేవారికి తక్షణ శక్తినిస్తుంది. పండిన అరటి పండులో వుండే యాంటీ ఆక్సిడెంట్లు కేన్సర్ కారకాలను నాశనం చేస్తాయి. బాగా పండిన అరటి పండు తక్కువ మొత్తంలో విటమిన్లు, మినరల్స్ వుంటాయి. మగ్గిపోయిన అరటి పండులో ఎక్కువ మొత్తంలో చక్కెరలు, తక్కువ మొత్తంలో పీచు పదార్థాలు వుంటాయి. ఎన్ని నల్లటి మచ్చలు వుంటే అంత ఎక్కువ మొత్తంలో చక్కెరలు వున్నట్లు లెక్క.

సాంప్రదాయ వంట పాత్రల కోసం గోల్డ్ డ్రాప్ గైడ్- తెలంగాణ కలినరీ భాండాగారం

సాంప్రదాయ వంట పాత్రల కోసం గోల్డ్ డ్రాప్ గైడ్- తెలంగాణ కలినరీ భాండాగారంవిభిన్న రుచులు, సువాసనల సమ్మేళనం, తెలంగాణ వంటకాలు. విభిన్నమైన పదార్థాలకు మించి సాంప్రదాయ పాత్రల యొక్క రహస్య ప్రపంచమూ ఇక్కడ ఉంది. ఈ మహోన్నతమైన రుచుల రూపకల్పనలో ప్రతి ఒక్కటి కీలక పాత్ర పోషిస్తాయి. గోల్డ్ డ్రాప్ గైడ్‌తో తెలంగాణ యొక్క మహోన్నత వారసత్వాన్ని పరిశోధిద్దాం. 1. రాతి చిప్ప: ఈ రాతి పాత్రను కల్ చట్టి అని కూడా పిలుస్తారు, తెలంగాణ వంటశాలలలో అసలైన మల్టీ టాస్కర్ ఇది. సన్నటి మంటపై వండితే రుచి బాగుంటుందనుకునే వంటకాలు అయిన పప్పులు, సాంబార్‌లకు అనువైనదిగా చేస్తుంది. మహోన్నత రుచులు అభివృద్ధి చెందడానికి వీలు కల్పిస్తుంది.

అడల్ట్ వ్యాక్సినేషన్ కోసం సెంటర్ ఆఫ్ ఎక్సలెన్స్‌ను ప్రారంభించిన ఫైజర్- యశోద హాస్పిటల్స్ హైటెక్ సిటీ

అడల్ట్ వ్యాక్సినేషన్ కోసం సెంటర్ ఆఫ్ ఎక్సలెన్స్‌ను ప్రారంభించిన ఫైజర్- యశోద హాస్పిటల్స్ హైటెక్ సిటీహైదరాబాదులోని యశోద హాస్పిటల్స్ హైటెక్ సిటీలో అడల్ట్ వ్యాక్సినేషన్ కోసం ప్రత్యేక సెంటర్ ఆఫ్ ఎక్సలెన్స్(సిఓఈ)ని ప్రారంభించేందుకు ఫైజర్ ఇండియా, యశోద హాస్పిటల్స్ భాగస్వామ్యం చేసుకున్నాయి. రోగుల సంరక్షణను మెరుగుపరచాలనే లక్ష్యంతో ప్రారంభించిన ఈ సిఓఈను సమాజం అంతటా వయోజన టీకా యొక్క సంపూర్ణ కవరేజీని నిర్ధారించడానికి తీర్చిదిద్దారు. ఇది న్యుమోకోకల్ వ్యాధి, ఇన్ఫ్లుఎంజా, హ్యూమన్ పాపిల్లోమా వైరస్(HPV), హెపటైటిస్ ఎ, బి వంటి అనేక రకాల వ్యాక్సిన్ల ద్వారా నివారించగల వ్యాధులకు వ్యతిరేకంగా రోగనిరోధక శక్తిని ఇది అందిస్తుంది.

నిడదవోలులో మానసిక దివ్యాంగులకు అండగా నాట్స్

నిడదవోలులో మానసిక దివ్యాంగులకు అండగా నాట్స్అమెరికాలో తెలుగుజాతికి కొండంత అండగా నిలుస్తున్న ఉత్తర అమెరికా తెలుగు సంఘం నాట్స్ ఇటు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కూడా ముమ్మరంగా సేవా కార్యక్రమాలు చేపడుతోంది. దీనిలో భాగంగానే నిడదవోలు మండలం రావిమెట్లలో హృదయాలయం మానసిక దివ్యాంగుల పాఠశాలకు నాట్స్ తన వంతు చేయూత అందిస్తోంది. ఈ క్రమంలోనే నాట్స్ అధ్యక్షుడు బాపయ్య చౌదరి(బాపు) నూతి ఈ పాఠశాలను సందర్శించారు.

వేసవి వడగాడ్పుల సమయంలో మధుమేహాన్ని నిర్వహించడానికి అవసరమైన చిట్కాలు

వేసవి వడగాడ్పుల సమయంలో మధుమేహాన్ని నిర్వహించడానికి అవసరమైన చిట్కాలుఉష్ణోగ్రతలు పెరుగుతున్నాయి. వడగాలులు అనివార్యమైన వాస్తవంగా మారుతున్నాయి. భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ తెలిపిన విధంగా, ఏప్రిల్‌లో భారత్ అంతటా అసాధారణంగా మాడిపోతున్నట్లుగా అనిపించింది. చిన్న, పెద్ద అనే తేడా లేకుండా అన్ని ప్రాంతాలు కూడా వడగాడ్పుల పరిస్థితులను ఎదుర్కొంటున్నాయి. గత సంవత్సరం రికార్డు స్థాయిలో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు నమోదయ్యాయి. వాటి ప్రాతిపదికన చూస్తే దురదృష్టవశాత్తూ, 2024 మరింత వేడిగా ఉండేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నట్లు కనిపిస్తోంది. ఈ ధోరణి స్థానిక సమస్య మాత్రమే కాదు; ఇది ప్రపంచవ్యాప్త ధోరణిలో భాగం. ఇది 2023ని ఇప్పటివరకు ముందెన్నడూ లేనంత అత్యంత హాటెస్ట్ ఇయర్‌గా రికార్డుకెక్కించింది.
