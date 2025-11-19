శుక్రవారం, 21 నవంబరు 2025
పుట్టపర్తిలో ప్రధాని మోడి పాదాలకు నమస్కరించిన ఐశ్వర్యా రాయ్ (video)

పుట్టపర్తిలో భగవాన్ సత్యసాయిబాబా శతాబ్ది ఉత్సవాల్లో ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడి పాల్గొన్నారు. సత్యసాయిబాబా చేసిన సేవలను కొనియాడారు. అనంతరం బాలీవుడ్ సీనియర్ నటి, మాజీ మిస్ వరల్డ్ ఐశ్వర్య రాయ్ బచ్చన్ మాట్లాడుతూ... ఒకే కులం ఉంది, అది మానవత్వం అనే కులం. ఒకే మతం ఉంది, అది ప్రేమ అనే మతం. ఒకే భాష ఉంది, అది హృదయ భాష, ఒకే దేవుడు ఉన్నాడు, ఆయన సర్వాంతర్యామి అని అన్నారు.
 
ఇంకా ఆమె మాట్లాడుతూ.. భగవాన్ శ్రీ సత్యసాయి బాబా దైవిక జననానికి వంద సంవత్సరాలు గడిచాయి. ఆయన భౌతికంగా మనతో లేకపోయినా, ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా లక్షలాది మంది హృదయాల్లో ఆయన శాశ్వతంగా జీవిస్తున్నారు. బాబా బోధనలు, మార్గదర్శకత్వం, జీవన విధానం చాలా సందర్భోచితంగా ఉన్నాయని ఆమె పేర్కొన్నారు. 
 
దేవునికి సేవ చేయడంలోనే కాదు, మానవాళికి సేవ చేయడంలో నిజమైన నాయకత్వం ఉందని బాబా ఎల్లప్పుడూ చెప్పేవారని ఐశ్వర్యా రాయ్ పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రతి సంవత్సరం వేలాది మంది విద్యార్థులకు అందించే ఉచిత విద్య శ్రీ సత్యసాయి సూపర్ స్పెషాలిటీ ఆసుపత్రులలో అందించబడే అధిక-నాణ్యత, ఉచిత వైద్య సేవలను సూచిస్తూ, శ్రీ సత్యసాయి సంస్థల ద్వారా జరుగుతున్న విస్తృతమైన దాతృత్వ పనిని ఐశ్వర్య ప్రశంసించారు. ఈ సహకారాలు లెక్కలేనన్ని కుటుంబాలను ఉద్ధరిస్తూనే ఉన్నాయని కితాబిచ్చారు. 

పోషకాలు తగ్గకుండా వీగన్ డైట్‌కు మారడం ఎలా?

పోషకాలు తగ్గకుండా వీగన్ డైట్‌కు మారడం ఎలా?వీగన్ (శాకాహార జీవనశైలి) వైపు మళ్లడం అనేది మెరుగైన ఆరోగ్యం, పర్యావరణం, జీవకారుణ్యం వైపు వేసే ఒక అర్థవంతమైన ముందడుగు. అయితే, వీగన్ డైట్‌లో అవసరమైన పోషకాలు లభించవని చాలామంది అనుకుంటారు. కానీ, సరైన ప్రణాళికతో సమతుల్యమైన, పోషకమైన ఆహారాన్ని తీసుకోవడం పూర్తిగా సాధ్యమే. వీగన్‌గా మారడమంటే కేవలం జంతు ఉత్పత్తులను వదిలేయడం మాత్రమే కాదు; వైవిధ్యభరితమైన మొక్కల ఆధారిత (plant-based) ఆహారంతో ప్లేట్‌ను నింపుకోవడం. న్యూఢిల్లీలోని మ్యాక్స్ హెల్త్‌కేర్‌లో రీజినల్ హెడ్ ఆఫ్ డైటెటిక్స్ రితికా సమద్దార్, వీగన్‌గా మారాలనుకునే వారి కోసం కొన్ని చిట్కాలను సూచించారు.

చలికాలంలో ఎలాంటి కూరగాయలు తినాలో తెలుసా?

చలికాలంలో ఎలాంటి కూరగాయలు తినాలో తెలుసా?ప్రతి సీజన్‌కి కొన్ని రకాల కూరగాయలు ప్రత్యేకంగా వుంటుంటాయి. ప్రస్తుతం శీతాకాలం వచ్చేసింది. ఈ కాలంలో 7 కూరగాయలను తప్పనిసరిగా తినాలి. అవేంటో తెలుసుకుందాము. పాలకూర: పాలకూరను ఆహారంలో భాగం చేసుకుంటే గుండె జబ్బులను దూరం చేసుకోవచ్చు. పాలకూరలో ఉండే విటమిన్స్, యాంటీ ఆక్సిడెంట్స్ శరీరంలోని చెడు కొలెస్ట్రాల్‌ను తగ్గిస్తాయి. పాలకూరలోని విటమిన్ బి శరీర మెటబాలిజాన్ని మెరుగుపరుస్తుంది. తోటకూర: తోటకూరలో కాల్షియం, బీటాకెరోటిన్, విటమిన్ - సి కూడా పుష్కలంగా ఉంటాయి. ఆకుకూరలద్వార లభించే కెరోటిన్ మనశరీరంలో విటమిన్-ఎగా మారి అంధత్వం రాకుండా చేస్తుంది.

మైగ్రేన్ నుండి వేగవంతమైన ఉపశమనం కోసం ఓరల్ ఔషధాన్ని ప్రారంభించిన ఫైజర్

మైగ్రేన్ నుండి వేగవంతమైన ఉపశమనం కోసం ఓరల్ ఔషధాన్ని ప్రారంభించిన ఫైజర్హైదరాబాద్: ట్రిప్టాన్‌కు తగిన ప్రతిస్పందన లేని పెద్దల్లో, ముందస్తు హెచ్చరిక లక్షణాలతో లేదా లేకుండా వచ్చే మైగ్రేన్‌ తీవ్రమైన చికిత్స కోసం భారతదేశంలో రిమెజెపాంట్ ODTను ప్రారంభిస్తున్నట్లు ఫైజర్ ప్రకటించింది. ఈ నూతన ఔషధం చికిత్స అనంతరం 48 గంటల వరకు కొనసాగే వేగవంతమైన, నిరంతర నొప్పి ఉపశమనాన్ని అందిస్తుంది. ఇది మందుల మితిమీరిన వాడకంతో వచ్చే తలనొప్పుల ప్రమాదానికి కారణం కావడం లేదు. ఇది రోగులకు త్వరగా తిరిగి పనిచేసే అవకాశాన్ని ఇవ్వడమే కాకుండా, మైగ్రేన్‌కు సంబంధించిన అత్యంత ఇబ్బందికరమైన లక్షణాల నుండి దీర్ఘకాలిక ఉపశమనాన్ని నిర్ధారిస్తుంది.

తాటి బెల్లం తింటే 9 ప్రయోజనాలు, ఏంటవి?

తాటి బెల్లం తింటే 9 ప్రయోజనాలు, ఏంటవి?తాటి బెల్లం. దీన్ని తీసుకుంటే రక్తహీనతను నిరోధించడంతో పాటు ఇంకా ఎన్నో అనారోగ్య సమస్యలను దూరం చేసుకోవచ్చు. తాటి బెల్లం ఎలా వుపయోగపడుతుందో తెలుసుకుందాము. తాటి బెల్లం తీసుకుంటే మైగ్రేన్ తలనొప్పి తగ్గుతుంది. తాటి బెల్లాన్ని తింటే అధిక బరువు సమస్యను తొలగించుకోవచ్చు. తాటి బెల్లంలో ఐరన్, క్యాల్షియం, పాస్పరస్ వంటి పోషక పదార్ధాలు ఉంటాయి. తాటి బెల్లంతో ఊపిరితిత్తులు, జీర్ణాశయం, పేగులు ఆరోగ్యంగా వుంటాయి. తాటి బెల్లం తీసుకుంటే శ్వాసనాళం, జీర్ణ వ్యవస్థలలో మలినాలు తొలగిపోతాయి. తాటి బెల్లంలో ఐరన్ అధికంగా ఉండటం వల్ల రక్తహీనతకు చెక్ పెట్టవచ్చు. తాటి బెల్లం తీసుకుంటే గ్యాస్‌, అసిడిటీ నుంచి బయట పడవచ్చు.

నిమ్మకాయ టీ తాగేవారు తెలుసుకోవాల్సిన విషయాలు

నిమ్మకాయ టీ తాగేవారు తెలుసుకోవాల్సిన విషయాలులెమన్ టీ. ప్రతిరోజూ లెమన్ టీని తాగడం వల్ల బరువు తగ్గడం, రోగనిరోధక శక్తి, మెరుగైన జీర్ణక్రియ, గుండె ఆరోగ్యానికి మంచిది. శరీరానికి అవసరమైన శక్తిని కూడా అందిస్తుంది. ఐతే లెమన్ టీని కొన్ని ఆహార పదార్థాలతో కలపకూడదు. అలా చేస్తే అది కొన్ని ఆరోగ్య సమస్యలకు దారి తీస్తుంది. ఈ టీతో ఏవి కలుపకూడదో తెలుసుకుందాము. పాల ఉత్పత్తులతో లెమన్ టీని తాగకూడదు. అధిక చక్కెర ఆహారాలతో నిమ్మకాయ టీని తాగరాదు. వేయించిన ఆహారాలతో నిమ్మకాయ టీని తాగడం చేయకూడదు. టమోటా వంటకాలతో నిమ్మకాయ టీని తాగొద్దు. కెఫిన్ పానీయాలతో నిమ్మకాయ టీని నివారించండి. రెడ్ మీట్‌తో లెమన్ టీని మానుకోండి.
