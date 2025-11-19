పుట్టపర్తిలో ప్రధాని మోడి పాదాలకు నమస్కరించిన ఐశ్వర్యా రాయ్ (video)

పుట్టపర్తిలో భగవాన్ సత్యసాయిబాబా శతాబ్ది ఉత్సవాల్లో ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడి పాల్గొన్నారు. సత్యసాయిబాబా చేసిన సేవలను కొనియాడారు. అనంతరం బాలీవుడ్ సీనియర్ నటి, మాజీ మిస్ వరల్డ్ ఐశ్వర్య రాయ్ బచ్చన్ మాట్లాడుతూ... ఒకే కులం ఉంది, అది మానవత్వం అనే కులం. ఒకే మతం ఉంది, అది ప్రేమ అనే మతం. ఒకే భాష ఉంది, అది హృదయ భాష, ఒకే దేవుడు ఉన్నాడు, ఆయన సర్వాంతర్యామి అని అన్నారు.

ఇంకా ఆమె మాట్లాడుతూ.. భగవాన్ శ్రీ సత్యసాయి బాబా దైవిక జననానికి వంద సంవత్సరాలు గడిచాయి. ఆయన భౌతికంగా మనతో లేకపోయినా, ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా లక్షలాది మంది హృదయాల్లో ఆయన శాశ్వతంగా జీవిస్తున్నారు. బాబా బోధనలు, మార్గదర్శకత్వం, జీవన విధానం చాలా సందర్భోచితంగా ఉన్నాయని ఆమె పేర్కొన్నారు.

దేవునికి సేవ చేయడంలోనే కాదు, మానవాళికి సేవ చేయడంలో నిజమైన నాయకత్వం ఉందని బాబా ఎల్లప్పుడూ చెప్పేవారని ఐశ్వర్యా రాయ్ పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రతి సంవత్సరం వేలాది మంది విద్యార్థులకు అందించే ఉచిత విద్య శ్రీ సత్యసాయి సూపర్ స్పెషాలిటీ ఆసుపత్రులలో అందించబడే అధిక-నాణ్యత, ఉచిత వైద్య సేవలను సూచిస్తూ, శ్రీ సత్యసాయి సంస్థల ద్వారా జరుగుతున్న విస్తృతమైన దాతృత్వ పనిని ఐశ్వర్య ప్రశంసించారు. ఈ సహకారాలు లెక్కలేనన్ని కుటుంబాలను ఉద్ధరిస్తూనే ఉన్నాయని కితాబిచ్చారు.

~There is only one caste the caste of humanity.

~There is only one religion the religion of love.

~ There is only one language the language of the heart

and

~ There is only one God and he is omnipresent



