బుధవారం, 4 జూన్ 2025
  • Follow us
  1. క్రీడలు
  2. క్రికెట్
  3. ఐపీఎల్ వార్తలు
Written By ఐవీఆర్
Last Updated : మంగళవారం, 3 జూన్ 2025 (23:58 IST)

పంజాబ్ కింగ్స్ జస్ట్ మిస్, ఐపీఎల్ కప్ ఎగరేసుకెళ్లిన రాయల్ ఛాలెంజర్స్ బెంగళూరు

Kohli
కర్టెసి-ట్విట్టర్
ఐపీఎల్ 2025 సీజన్ ఛాంపియన్ గా రాయల్ ఛాలెంజర్స్ బెంగళూరు నిలిచి కప్ కోసం తన 18 ఏళ్ల నిరీక్షణకు తెర దించింది. మంగళవారం నాడు జరిగిన ఉత్కంఠ పోరులో ఇరు జట్లూ నువ్వా-నేనా అన్నట్లు పోటీపడ్డాయి. తొలుత బ్యాటింగ్ చేసిన రాయల్ ఛాలెంజర్స్ బెంగళూరు ప్రత్యర్థి జట్టు పంజాబ్ ముందు 190 పరుగులు వుంచింది.
 
ఆదిలో కాస్త తడబాటు పడినప్పటికీ ఆ తర్వాత బ్యాట్సమన్లు రాణించారు. చివరి ఓవర్లో శశాంక్ సింగ్ 22 పరుగులు సాధించాడు. మొదటి రెండు బంతులను కూడా అతడు సిక్సర్లుగా మలచి వుంటే ఫలితం మరోలా వుండేది. కేవలం 7 పరుగుల దూరం వద్ద పంజాబ్ ఆట ముగిసిపోయింది. మొత్తమ్మీద రాయల్ ఛాలెంజర్స్ ఆటగాళ్లు సమిష్టిగా రాణించి ఛాంపియన్లుగా నిలిచారు.

మొక్కజొన్న తోటలో దారుణం : వేరొకరితో మాట్లాడుతుందని ప్రియురాలిని చంపేసిన ప్రియుడు...

మొక్కజొన్న తోటలో దారుణం : వేరొకరితో మాట్లాడుతుందని ప్రియురాలిని చంపేసిన ప్రియుడు...ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలోని మొరదాబాద్‌ జిల్లాలో సభ్య సమాజం తలదించుకునే దారుణ ఘటన ఒకటి జరిగింది. తన ప్రియురాలు మరో వ్యక్తితో మాట్లాడుతుండటాన్ని చూసి సహించలేకపోయిన ప్రియుడు ఆమెను అత్యంత కిరాతకంగా పొడిచివేశాడు. ఆదివారం మైనాథెర్ ప్రాంతంలోని ఓ గ్రామానికి వెలుపల ఉన్న మొక్కజొన్న తోటలో జరిగింది. ఈ ఘటన స్థానికంగా తీవ్ర కలకలం రేపింది.

నేరగాళ్లను వెనకేసుకొచ్చే నాయకుడు దొరకడం వైకాపా అదృష్టం : ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్

నేరగాళ్లను వెనకేసుకొచ్చే నాయకుడు దొరకడం వైకాపా అదృష్టం : ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ఏపీ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి, వైకాపా అధ్యక్షుడు జగన్మోహన్ రెడ్డిని లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకుని ఏపీ డిప్యూడీ స్పీకర్ రఘురామకృష్ణం రాజు తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు. నేర చరిత్ర కలిగిన వ్యక్తులను జగన్ పరామర్శించడం దిగజారుడు ఓట్ల రాజకీయాలకు నిదర్శనమన్నారు.

తుని రైలు దగ్దం కేసు : ఏపీ సర్కారు కీలక నిర్ణయం

తుని రైలు దగ్దం కేసు : ఏపీ సర్కారు కీలక నిర్ణయంతుని రైలు దగ్ధం కేసులో ఏపీ సర్కారు కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. ఈ కేసులో రైల్వే కోర్టు ఇచ్చిన తీర్పు అప్పీలుపై పైకోర్టుకు వెళ్ళరాదని ఏపీ సర్కారు నిర్ణయించింది. కేసును మళ్లీ తిరగదోడే ఉద్దేశం తమకు ఎంతమాత్రం లేదని సర్కార్ తేల్చిచెప్పింది.

ఉగ్రవాదులతో లింకులు.. ముగ్గురు ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగుల డిస్మిస్

ఉగ్రవాదులతో లింకులు.. ముగ్గురు ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగుల డిస్మిస్ఉగ్రవాదులతో సంబంధాలు కలిగివున్నారన్న ముగ్గురు ఉద్యోగులపై జమ్మూకాశ్మీర్ ప్రభుత్వం సర్వీస్ నుంచి తొలగించింది. లష్కరే తోయిబా, హిజ్బుల్ ముజాహిద్దీన్ వంటి ఉగ్రవాద సంస్థలతో సంబంధాలున్నట్లు తేలడంతో ముగ్గురు ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగులను సర్వీసు నుంచి తొలగిస్తూ లెఫ్టినెంట్ గవర్నర్ మనోజ్ సిన్హా మంగళవారం ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేశారు. జాతీయ భద్రత దృష్ట్యా ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు ప్రభుత్వం స్పష్టం చేసింది.

శారీరకంగా వాడుకుని తప్పించుకు తిరుగుతున్నాడు: ప్రియుడి ఇంటి ముందు ప్రియురాలు (video)

శారీరకంగా వాడుకుని తప్పించుకు తిరుగుతున్నాడు: ప్రియుడి ఇంటి ముందు ప్రియురాలు (video)అనంతపురం జిల్లా పూలకుంట గ్రామంలో తన ప్రియుడు తనను మోసం చేసాడంటూ ఓ యువతి ఆందోళకు దిగింది. ప్రియుడి ఇంటి ముందుకెళ్లి తనను పెళ్లి చేసుకోవాలంటూ డిమాండ్ చేసింది. తనను గత మూడేళ్లుగా ప్రేమిస్తూ శారీరకంగా వాడుకున్నాడనీ, పెళ్లి చేసుకోమని అడుగుతుంటే తప్పించుకుని తిరుగుతున్నాడంటూ ఆరోపించింది. తన వద్ద ఆధారాలు వున్నాయనీ, అతడెలా తప్పించుకుంటాడో చూస్తానంటూ వెల్లడించింది. స్థానికులు చెప్పిన దాని ప్రకారం.. బాధితురాలు వరలక్ష్మి, సురేష్ ఇద్దరూ గత మూడేళ్లుగా ప్రేమలో వున్నారు. ఇద్దరూ చెట్టాపట్టాలేసుకుని తిరిగినట్లు చెబుతున్నారు.

Watch More Videos

అడివి శేష్ పాన్-ఇండియన్ థ్రిల్లర్ డకాయిట్ ఫైర్ థీమ్ రిలీజ్

అడివి శేష్ పాన్-ఇండియన్ థ్రిల్లర్ డకాయిట్ ఫైర్ థీమ్ రిలీజ్తాజాగా ఫైర్ థీమ్ రిలీజ్ చేశారు మేకర్స్. భీమ్స్ సిసిరోలియో ఫైర్ థీమ్ ని పవర్ ఫుల్ గా కంపోజ్ చేశారు. ఇది ఆడియన్స్ కి ఒక మ్యూజికల్ ఫీస్ట్ ఎక్స్ పీరియన్స్ ఇస్తోంది. అన్ని మ్యూజిక్ చార్ట్స్ లో టాప్ ట్రెండింగ్ లో వుంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో మృణాల్ ఠాకూర్ హీరోయిన్. షానియల్ డియో దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సుప్రియా యార్లగడ్డ నిర్మాతగా, అన్నపూర్ణ స్టూడియోస్ సమర్పణలో సునీల్ నారంగ్ సహ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.

దేవిక అండ్ డానీ వంటి వెబ్ సిరీస్ చేయ‌టం నా అదృష్టం : హీరోయిన్ రీతూవ‌ర్మ‌

దేవిక అండ్ డానీ వంటి వెబ్ సిరీస్ చేయ‌టం నా అదృష్టం : హీరోయిన్ రీతూవ‌ర్మ‌ఈ వెబ్‌సిరీస్‌లో రీతూ వర్మ, సూర్య వశిష్ట, శివ కందుకూరి, సుబ్బరాజు ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తుండగా, కోవై సరళ, సోనియా సింగ్, గోకరాజు రమణ, శివన్నారాయణ, వివా హర్ష, షణ్ముఖ్, అభినయ శ్రీ, మౌనికా రెడ్డి, ఈశ్వర్య వుల్లింగల తదితరులు ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో న‌టించారు. బి.కిషోర్ ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో సుధాక‌ర్ చాగంటి దీన్ని నిర్మించారు. జూన్6 నుంచి ఈ సిరీస్ జియో హాట్‌స్టార్‌లో స్ట్రీమింగ్ కానుంది.

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ "హరిహర వీరమల్లు" చిత్రం మళ్లీ వాయిదానా?

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పవర్ స్టార్ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ నటించిన కొత్త చిత్రం హరిహర వీరమల్లు మళ్లీ వాయిదాపడినట్టు సోషల్ మీడియాలో విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం సాగుతోంది. దానికి కారణం సిజీ వర్క్ ఇంకా పూర్తికాలేదని తెలుస్తోంది. సిజీ వర్క్ పూర్తికావడమానికి మరికొంత సమయం పడుతుందని చిత్ర యూనిట్ భావిస్తోంది. దీంతో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జూన్ 12వ తేదీన కాకుండా వచ్చే నెలలో విడుదల చేయాలని భావిస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

Tarun Bhaskar: నాన్న కి కో వస్తే కామన్ గా తిట్టే పదం బద్మాష్ : తరుణ్ భాస్కర్

Tarun Bhaskar: నాన్న కి కో వస్తే కామన్ గా తిట్టే పదం బద్మాష్ : తరుణ్ భాస్కర్శంకర్ చేగూరి దర్శకత్వంలో బి బాలకృష్ణ, రమా శంకర్ నిర్మించిన తాజా చిత్రం బద్మాషులు. ఈ చిత్రంలో మహేష్ చింతల, విద్యాసాగర్, బలగం సుధాకర్ రెడ్డి, మురళీధర్ గౌడ్, కవితా శ్రీరంగం, దీక్ష కోటేశ్వర్ కీలకపాత్రలో నటించారు. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన బద్మాషులు చిత్ర ట్రైలర్ కి మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. వినోదం అందించే సన్నివేశాలు, మంచి కామెడీ తో ట్రైలర్ బాగా వైరల్ అయింది. ఈ చిత్రం జూన్ 6న రిలీజ్ అవుతున్న సందర్భంగా చిత్ర యూనిట్ తాజాగా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్ నిర్వహించింది.

Rana: నాయుడు కుటుంబం ఏ ప‌నిని అసంపూర్తిగా చేయ‌దు అనేదే రానా నాయుడు సీజ‌న్‌2

Rana: నాయుడు కుటుంబం ఏ ప‌నిని అసంపూర్తిగా చేయ‌దు అనేదే రానా నాయుడు సీజ‌న్‌22023లో నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్ రూపొందించిన సిరీస్ ‘రానా నాయుడు’కి కొన‌సాగింపుగా ‘రానా నాయుడు సీజ‌న్‌2’ మ‌న ముందుకు రానుంది. గ‌త‌సారి కంటే క‌ఠిన‌మైన, చీక‌టి పొర‌ల‌ను క‌లిగిన అంశాలు ఇందులో ఉండ‌బోతున్నాయి. ఈసారి ఫిక్సర్ కుటుంబం ఇబ్బందుల్లో ప‌డుతుంది. సాధార‌ణంగా త‌న క్లైంట్స్ కోసం స‌మ‌స్య‌ల‌ను సాల్వ్ చేసి రానా నాయుడు ఈసారి త‌న కుటుంబం కోసం రంగంలోకి దిగుతాడు. కుటుంబం ప్ర‌మాదంలో ఉన్న‌ప్పుడు నియ‌మ నిబంధ‌న‌ల‌కు సంబంధిచిన హ‌ద్దుల‌ను అత‌ను దాటుతాడు.
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

వార్తలు

తెలుగు సినిమా

ఆరోగ్యం

ప్రేమాయణం

ఆధ్యాత్మికం

యోగా

హాస్యం

భవిష్యవాణి

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com