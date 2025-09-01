Pawan Singh: వివాదంలో పవన్ సింగ్.. హీరోయిన్ అంజలి నడుమును తాకాడు (video)

లక్నోలో జరిగిన ఈవెంట్‌లో పవన్ సింగ్ తనను అసభ్యంగా తాకిన విషయాన్ని అంజలి వివరించింది. మొదట అది పొరపాటుగా జరిగిందని, బ్లౌజ్ ట్యాగ్ ఏమైనా బయటికి వచ్చిందేమోనని తాను భావించానని చెప్పింది. కానీ, తర్వాత అది ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగా జరిగిందని తెలుసుకొని షాక్‌కు గురయ్యానని పేర్కొంది.

ఈ ఘటనపై ఎందుకు వెంటనే స్పందించలేదని అడిగిన వారికి ఆమె సమాధానమిస్తూ, ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న కొంతమంది వ్యక్తులు పవన్ సింగ్ పలుకుబడి గురించి బెదిరించారని, ఇలాంటివి సహజమేనని చెప్పడంతో తాను సైలెంట్‌గా ఉండాల్సి వచ్చిందని తెలిపింది. ప్రస్తుతం నెటిజన్లు అంజలికి మద్దతుగా నిలుస్తున్నారు.

It's clear Pawan Singh is a serial offender.

He's literally forcing this child to hug women when it's clear that he didn't want to.

And he's literally telling him to hug those women in the most perverted way.



