మంగళవారం, 2 సెప్టెంబరు 2025
Written By సెల్వి
Last Updated : సోమవారం, 1 సెప్టెంబరు 2025 (21:54 IST)

Pawan Singh: వివాదంలో పవన్ సింగ్.. హీరోయిన్ అంజలి నడుమును తాకాడు (video)

భోజ్‌పురి పవర్ స్టార్‌ పవన్ సింగ్ వివాదంలో చిక్కుకున్నారు. హీరోయిన్ అంజలి నడుమును తాకడం తీవ్ర వివాదానికి దారితీసింది. దీనిపై రెండు రోజులుగా మౌనంగా ఉన్న అంజలి, తాజాగా ఒక సంచలన వీడియోను విడుదల చేసి ఆవేదనను వ్యక్తపరిచింది. 
 
లక్నోలో జరిగిన ఈవెంట్‌లో పవన్ సింగ్ తనను అసభ్యంగా తాకిన విషయాన్ని అంజలి వివరించింది. మొదట అది పొరపాటుగా జరిగిందని, బ్లౌజ్ ట్యాగ్ ఏమైనా బయటికి వచ్చిందేమోనని తాను భావించానని చెప్పింది. కానీ, తర్వాత అది ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగా జరిగిందని తెలుసుకొని షాక్‌కు గురయ్యానని పేర్కొంది. 
 
ఈ ఘటనపై ఎందుకు వెంటనే స్పందించలేదని అడిగిన వారికి ఆమె సమాధానమిస్తూ, ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న కొంతమంది వ్యక్తులు పవన్ సింగ్ పలుకుబడి గురించి బెదిరించారని, ఇలాంటివి సహజమేనని చెప్పడంతో తాను సైలెంట్‌గా ఉండాల్సి వచ్చిందని తెలిపింది. ప్రస్తుతం నెటిజన్లు అంజలికి మద్దతుగా నిలుస్తున్నారు.

Hyderabad: భూ వివాదం ఒక ప్రాణాన్ని బలిగొంది.. నలుగురు కుమారుల మధ్య..?హైదరాబాద్ నగర శివార్లలోని ఇబ్రహీంపట్నంలోని దండుమైలారం గ్రామంలో బంధువుల మధ్య చాలా కాలంగా ఉన్న భూ వివాదం ఒక ప్రాణాన్ని బలిగొంది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే, జి జంగయ్యకు 18 ఎకరాల భూమి ఉంది. ఇది అతని నలుగురు కుమారుల మధ్య చాలా సంవత్సరాలుగా వివాదంగా ఉంది. అక్రమంగా ప్రవేశించడాన్ని నిషేధించే పోలీసు ఉత్తర్వు ఉన్నప్పటికీ, నరసింహ, యాదయ్య కుటుంబాలు వరి నాటడానికి పొలాల్లోకి ప్రవేశించాయని ఆరోపించారు. మల్లయ్య, జంగయ్య కుటుంబాలు వారిని ఆపడానికి ప్రయత్నించినప్పుడు, హింసాత్మక ఘర్షణ చెలరేగింది.

భర్త తప్పిపోయాడని క్షుద్ర వైద్యుడి దగ్గరికి వెళ్తే.. అసభ్యంగా ప్రవర్తించాడు.. ఏం చేశాడంటే?తన భర్త తప్పిపోయిన విషయం గురించి సహాయం కోరుతూ హైదరాబాద్‌లోని టప్పాచబుత్ర ప్రాంతంలో ఓ క్షుద్ర వైద్యుడు ఆమెను వేధించి, దాడి చేశాడని ఆరోపణలు ఉన్నాయి. స్థానికులు జోక్యం చేసుకుని, నిందితుడిని కొట్టి, పోలీసులకు అప్పగించారు. ఈ ఘటనపై కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. టప్పాచబుత్ర పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ పరిధిలో ఒక మహిళను స్వయంగా మాంత్రికుడిగా చెప్పుకునే వ్యక్తి వేధించి, దాడి చేశాడని ఆరోపణలు ఉన్నాయి. జిర్రాలో చిన్న వ్యాపారాన్ని నిర్వహిస్తున్న అహ్మద్ అనే అనుమానితుడు, అనారోగ్యాలు, చెడు దృష్టి తొలగింపు కోసం పరిహారాలు చేస్తానని చెప్పుకుంటున్నాడు.

కర్నూలులో వరుస హత్యలు.. భయాందోళనలో ప్రజలుఏపీలోని జిల్లా కేంద్రమైన కర్నూలులో ఒకే రోజు రెండు హత్యలు జరిగాయి. దీంతో స్థానికులు హడలిపోతున్నారు. పట్టణంలో ఒకే రోజు రెండు హత్యలు చోటుచేసుకోవడం కూడా స్థానికంగా చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారింది. పట్టణంలోని రాధాకృష్ణ టాకీస్ వద్ద స్థానిక బంగారు షాపు యజమాని హీజార్‌పై దుండగులు దాడి చేశారు. ఈ దాడిలో తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన ఆయనను సమీపంలోని ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించగా, అక్కడ చికిత్స పొందుతూ ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయాడు.

Heavy rainfall: బంగాళాఖాతంలో అల్పపీడనం- తెలంగాణ జిల్లాలకు ఆరెంజ్ అలెర్ట్బంగాళాఖాతంలో ఏర్పడిన అల్పపీడనం ప్రభావం తెలంగాణపై కొనసాగుతోంది. మంగళవారం నుండి గురువారం వరకు అన్ని ఈశాన్య జిల్లాలకు భారీ నుండి అతి భారీ వర్షపాతం హెచ్చరికను భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ (IMD)-హైదరాబాద్ జారీ చేసింది. హైదరాబాద్, దాని పొరుగు జిల్లాలైన మేడ్చల్-మల్కాజ్‌గిరి, రంగారెడ్డి, వికారాబాద్, మెదక్, యాదాద్రి భువనగిరిలలో తేలికపాటి నుండి మోస్తరు వర్షాలు కురుస్తాయని అంచనా వేయగా, తూర్పు- ఉత్తర ప్రాంతాలలోని అనేక జిల్లాల్లో 115.6 మిమీ నుండి 204.4 మిమీ వరకు వర్షపాతం నమోదయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

Kavitha: కవితకు బిగ్ షాకిచ్చిన కేటీఆర్‌.. పార్టీ నుంచి సస్పెండ్.. హరీష్ ఆరడుగుల బుల్లెట్బీఆర్ఎస్ వర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిడెంట్, మాజీ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ కవితకు బిగ్ షాక్ ఇచ్చారు. కవితకు కౌంటర్ ఇస్తూ.. బీఆర్ఎస్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేసిన ట్వీట్‌ను కేటీఆర్ రీట్వీట్ చేశారు. డైనమిక్ లీడర్ హరీష్‌రావు ఇచ్చిన మాస్టర్ క్లాస్ అంటూ పేర్కొన్నారు. కవిత చేసిన కామెంట్స్‌పై బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ సోషల్ మీడియాలో హరీష్ రావు ఆరడుగుల బుల్లెట్ అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

జాతీయ దగ్గు దినోత్సవం: డాక్టర్ రెడ్డీస్ సహకారంతో భారతదేశంలో దగ్గుపై అవగాహనకన్సల్టెంట్ ఫిజీషియన్ల యొక్క ప్రొఫెషనల్ బాడీ అయిన అసోసియేషన్ ఆఫ్ ఫిజీషియన్స్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా, మహారాష్ట్ర స్టేట్ చాప్టర్ (ఏపీఐ ఎంఎస్సీ), గ్లోబల్ ఫార్మాస్యూటికల్ కంపెనీ అయిన డాక్టర్ రెడ్డీస్ లేబొరేటరీస్ లిమిటెడ్ సహకారంతో ఆగస్టు 29ను జాతీయ దగ్గు దినోత్సవంగా ప్రకటించింది. దగ్గుపై దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా అవగాహన సృష్టించడం, రోగులు- ఆరోగ్య సంరక్షణ నిపుణులలో ఙ్ఞానం పెంచడం, రుజువుతో కూడిన రోగ నిర్ధారణ, చికిత్సా పద్ధతులను ప్రోత్సహించడం ఈ మొదటి ప్రయత్నం యొక్క లక్ష్యం.

ఆరోగ్యకరమైన జీర్ణవ్యవస్థ కోసం బాదం తినండిప్రతిరోజూ బాదం తినడం ఆరోగ్యకరమైన జీర్ణవ్యవస్థకు మద్దతు ఇవ్వడంలో సహాయపడగలదని రెండు కొత్త సమగ్ర పరిశోధన పత్రాలు ప్రదర్శిస్తున్నాయి. బాదం పప్పులు సంభావ్య ప్రీబయోటిక్స్‌గా పనిచేస్తాయి, ఇది ప్రయోజనకరమైన గట్ బ్యాక్టీరియా పెరుగుదలను ప్రోత్సహించే, ఆరోగ్యకరమైన గట్ మైక్రోబయోమ్‌కు మద్దతు ఇచ్చే ఒక ఆహార వనరు. బాదం తినడం బ్యూటిరేట్ ఉత్పత్తిని పెంచుతుంది, ఇది జీర్ణ, గుండె ఆరోగ్యానికి ప్రయోజనం చేకూర్చే ఒక షార్ట్-చైన్ ఫ్యాటీ యాసిడ్. గట్, గుండెను కలిపే ఒక మార్గమైన గట్-హార్ట్ యాక్సిస్‌లో బాదం ఒక పాత్ర పోషించవచ్చు.

పేషెంట్-సెంట్రిక్ ఇమేజింగ్‌లో విప్లవాత్మక మార్పులు తీసుకురానున్న శామ్‌సంగ్ ఇండియాశామ్‌సంగ్, భారతదేశపు అతిపెద్ద వినియోగదారుల ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్ బ్రాండ్, తన అనుబంధ సంస్థ శామ్‌సంగ్ ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్ కంపెనీ లిమిటెడ్ ద్వారా, న్యూరోలాజికా సహకారంతో, భారతదేశంలో తదుపరి తరం మొబైల్ సిటి ఉత్పత్తి పోర్ట్‌ఫోలియోను ప్రారంభిస్తున్నట్లు ప్రకటించింది. శామ్‌సంగ్ ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్ కంపెనీ లిమిటెడ్, ఆధునిక మెడికల్ ఇమేజింగ్ టెక్నాలజీలలో ప్రపంచ నాయకుడిగా, డయాగ్నొస్టిక్ మరియు ఇంటర్వెన్షనల్ రేడియాలజీని మార్చడానికి ప్రత్యేకంగా రూపొందించిన ఈ తదుపరి తరం వ్యవస్థలను అందిస్తుంది. ఇవి మొబిలిటీ, AI-సహాయక సామర్థ్యం, రోగి-మొదటి రూపకల్పనను మిళితం చేస్తూ, ఆరోగ్య సంరక్షణ ప్రదాతలకు ఎప్పుడైనా, ఎక్కడైనా నాణ్యమైన సేవను అందించడానికి సాధికారత కల్పిస్తాయి.

మతిమరుపు సమస్యను వదిలించుకోవాలంటే ఏం చేయాలి?మతిమరుపు తగ్గించుకోవడానికి లేదా మెదడు చురుగ్గా పని చేయడానికి ఇక్కడ కొన్ని మార్గాలు ఉన్నాయి. వాటిలో ముఖ్యమైనది ఏమిటంటే జీవనశైలిలో మార్పులు చేసుకోవడం, రోజూ క్రమం తప్పకుండా వ్యాయామం చేయడం వల్ల మెదడుకు రక్త ప్రసరణ మెరుగవుతుంది, ఇది జ్ఞాపకశక్తిని పెంచడానికి సహాయపడుతుంది. నడక, జాగింగ్, సైక్లింగ్ వంటివి చాలా మంచివి. ఒమేగా-3 ఫ్యాటీ యాసిడ్స్(చేపలు, అవిసె గింజలు), యాంటీఆక్సిడెంట్లు (పండ్లు, కూరగాయలు) ఎక్కువగా ఉన్న ఆహారం తీసుకోవడం వల్ల మెదడు ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉంటుంది. రోజుకు కనీసం 7-8 గంటలు నిద్రపోవడం చాలా ముఖ్యం. నిద్ర సరిగా లేకపోతే జ్ఞాపకశక్తి బలహీనపడుతుంది.

డయాబెటిస్ వున్నవారిలో చాలామందికి కిడ్నీలు పాడైపోవడానికి కారణాలు ఏమిటి?షుగర్ వ్యాధి (డయాబెటిస్) ఉన్నప్పుడు కిడ్నీలు పాడైపోవడానికి కొన్ని కారణాలున్నాయి. ముఖ్యంగా డయాబెటిస్ వల్ల రక్తంలో చక్కెర (గ్లూకోజ్) స్థాయిలు ఎక్కువ అవుతాయి. ఈ గ్లూకోజ్ రక్తనాళాల గోడలకు అతుక్కుని, వాటిని గట్టిపరుస్తుంది. దీంతో రక్తనాళాలు పాడైపోతాయి. కిడ్నీలలోని చిన్న రక్తనాళాలు కూడా ఈ విధంగా దెబ్బతింటాయి, తద్వారా వాటి సామర్థ్యం తగ్గిపోతుంది. అధిక రక్తపోటు కారణంగా కిడ్నీలలోని గ్లోమెరులై (రక్తనాళాల గుంపు) మొదట్లో సాధారణం కంటే ఎక్కువ పని చేస్తాయి. దీనిని హైపర్ ఫిల్ట్రేషన్ అంటారు. ఈ అధిక పనితీరు కారణంగా, కిడ్నీలు క్రమంగా అలసిపోయి, వాటి పనితీరును కోల్పోతాయి.
