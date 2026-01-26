ట్రెండ్ అవుతున్న ఒంటరి పెంగ్విన్.. ఓపికకు సలాం కొడుతున్న నెటిజన్లు (videos)

One Penguin felt a different cold— BharatRises३३ (@TatTvamAsi33) January 26, 2026
not of wind, not of snow,
but of a question tapping inside his chest, like a pebble in a tide
He did not know, if he would find more fish, or less fear, or just a true silence
And somewhere between the ice & deep, a single penguin chose himself
#viralvideo
పెంగ్విన్ ఓపికకు నెటిజన్లు ఫిదా
అంటార్కిటికా మంచు ప్రాంతంలో పర్యాటకులు దారి అడ్డంగా ఉండటంతో ఓ పెంగ్విన్ ఎంతో ఓపికగా ఎదురుచూసింది.
వారు దారి ఇవ్వగానే మర్యాదగా ముందుకు సాగిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్గా మారింది.