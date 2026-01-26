సోమవారం, 26 జనవరి 2026
Written By సెల్వి
Last Updated : సోమవారం, 26 జనవరి 2026 (20:15 IST)

ట్రెండ్ అవుతున్న ఒంటరి పెంగ్విన్.. ఓపికకు సలాం కొడుతున్న నెటిజన్లు (videos)

Penguin
Penguin
2007లో వెర్నర్ హెర్జోగ్ తీసిన ఒక డాక్యుమెంటరీలోని చిన్న బిట్ ఇప్పుడు ఇంటర్నెట్ సెన్సేషన్‌గా మారింది. సాధారణంగా పెంగ్విన్లు గుంపులుగా సముద్రం వైపు వెళ్తాయి. కానీ ఈ వీడియోలో ఒక పెంగ్విన్ మాత్రం తన గుంపును వదిలేసి, మృత్యువు పొంచి ఉందని తెలిసినా ఆకాశాన్ని తాకే మంచు పర్వతాల వైపు వెళ్తుంటుంది. దాన్ని వెనక్కి తెచ్చే ప్రయత్నం చేసినా అది మళ్లీ పర్వతాల వైపుకే దారి తీస్తుంది. 
 
ఈ దృశ్యం చూస్తుంటే ఆ పెంగ్విన్‌కు జీవితంపై విరక్తి కలిగిందా? లేక దానికి పిచ్చి పట్టిందా? అనే అనుమానం కలుగుతుంది. ప్రస్తుత కాలంలో మనుషులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న మానసిక ఒత్తిడి, ఒంటరితనం, ఏమీ లేని శూన్యం అనే భావనలకు ఈ పెంగ్విన్ ఒక గుర్తుగా మారింది. మేమంతా ఆ పెంగ్విన్ లాంటి వాళ్లమే.. ఎటో తెలియని ప్రయాణం చేస్తున్నాం.. అంటూ నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. 
 
ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ ఇతర సోషల్ మీడియా మాధ్యమాల్లో ఈ వీడియోకు మిలియన్ల కొద్దీ వ్యూస్ వస్తున్నాయి. మరోవైపు పెంగ్విన్ ఓపికకు నెటిజన్లు ఫిదా అవుతున్నారు. అంటార్కిటికా మంచు ప్రాంతంలో పర్యాటకులు దారి అడ్డంగా ఉండటంతో ఓ పెంగ్విన్ ఎంతో ఓపికగా వారు తప్పుకుంటారని ఎదురుచూసింది. వారు దారి ఇవ్వగానే మర్యాదగా అది ముందుకు సాగింది. ఈ వీడియో కాస్త ముందుకు సాగిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

పిల్లలను వదిలేశాడు.. ఆ పిల్లల తల్లిని అతని సోదరుడు వేధించాడు.. పవన్‌పై పూనమ్ ఫైర్

పిల్లలను వదిలేశాడు.. ఆ పిల్లల తల్లిని అతని సోదరుడు వేధించాడు.. పవన్‌పై పూనమ్ ఫైర్డిప్యూటీ సీఎం పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌‌పై నటి పూనమ్ కౌర్ సంచలన ఆరోపణలు చేశారు. తన అర్ధాంగి అన్నా లెజినోవాతో కలిసి మహారాష్ట్రలోని నాందేడ్ గురుద్వారాను సందర్శించారు. అక్కడి శ్రీ గురు తేగ్ బహదూర్ షాహిది సమాగమంలో పాల్గొన్నారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు నెట్టింట వైరల్ కావడంతో పూనమ్ కౌర్ స్పందించారు. తమ వారసత్వాలను మార్చుకుని, దుర్గుణాలను వదిలించుకునే వ్యక్తులు - మన ప్రియమైన గురువు పట్ల ఎటువంటి గౌరవాన్ని చూపించరు. గురు తేగ్ బహదూర్ జీ ఈ దేశం కోసం, ధర్మం కోసం ప్రతిదీ త్యాగం చేశారు. ఈ దుస్తులు, నకిలీ చిరునవ్వులు అధర్మాన్ని కప్పిపుచ్చడం తప్ప మరొకటి కాదు'' అని పూనమ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

క్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్‌పై మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి కామెంట్స్ .. ఇండస్ట్రీ అద్దం లాంటిది

క్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్‌పై మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి కామెంట్స్ .. ఇండస్ట్రీ అద్దం లాంటిదిక్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్‌పై మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. మగ పిల్లలైనా, ఆడ పిల్లలైనా చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలోకి వస్తే ఎంకరేజ్ చేయాలని కామెంట్స్ చేశారు. ఇండస్ట్రీ అద్దం లాంటిది.. మనం ఎలా ప్రవర్తిస్తే.. ఫలితం కూడా అలాగే వుంటుంది. ఎవరి వర్కింగ్ స్టైల్ వారిది.. బాగాలేదు.. ఇబ్బందికర పరిస్థితులు వున్నాయంటే అది వారి తప్పిదమేనని చిరంజీవి తెలిపారు. మన శంకర వర ప్రసాద్ హైదరాబాద్‌లో భారీ సక్సెస్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ నిర్వహించారు.

స్పిరిట్ చిత్రంలో ప్రభాస్‌తో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి నటిస్తారా?

స్పిరిట్ చిత్రంలో ప్రభాస్‌తో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి నటిస్తారా?ప్రభాస్ ఎంతో ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్న 'స్పిరిట్' చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలున్నాయి. సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగా దర్శకత్వం వహించే ఈ సినిమా లో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి నటించబోతున్నారని టాక్. ఈ చిత్రంలో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి ప్రభాస్ తండ్రి పాత్రలో నటించే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఈ సినిమాలో చిరంజీవి రెండవ భాగంలో ఒక కీలకమైన 15 నిమిషాల సన్నివేశంలో కనిపించనున్నారని తెలుస్తోంది. ఇదే కనుక నిజమైతే.. మెగా, రెబల్ ఫ్యాన్సుకు పండగే పండుగ. నూతన సంవత్సరం సందర్భంగా, చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు ప్రభాస్, త్రిప్తి టించిన ఫస్ట్-లుక్ పోస్టర్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు.

అనిల్ రావిపూడికి ఖరీదైన బహుమతి ఇచ్చిన మెగాస్టార్

అనిల్ రావిపూడికి ఖరీదైన బహుమతి ఇచ్చిన మెగాస్టార్టాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు అనిల్ రావిపూడికి అదృష్టం అమితంగా కలిసివస్తోంది. ఆయన దర్శకత్వం వహించే సంక్రాంతి రేసులో అందరికంటే ముందు వరుసలో ఉంటాయి. తాజాగా మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవితో ఆయన తీసిన "మన శంకరవరప్రసాద్ గారు" చిత్రం సంక్రాంతికి పండుగకు విడుదలై సంచలన విజయాన్ని నమోదు చేసుకోవడంతో పాటు బాక్సాఫీస్ రికార్డులను తిరగరాసిన ప్రాంతీయ చిత్రంగా నిలిచింది.

'మన శంకరవరప్రసాద్ గారు' మూవీ నుంచి అదిరిపోద్ది సంక్రాంతి ఫుల్ సాంగ్

'మన శంకరవరప్రసాద్ గారు' మూవీ నుంచి అదిరిపోద్ది సంక్రాంతి ఫుల్ సాంగ్మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి, నయనతా జంటగా అనిల్ రావిపూడి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపుదిద్దుకుని సంక్రాంతి సందర్బంగా ఈ నెల 12వ తేదీన విడుదలైన చిత్రం 'మన శంకరవరప్రసాద్ గారు'. ఈ చిత్రంలో విక్టరీ వెంకటేష్ అతిథి పాత్రను పోషించారు. పైగా, చిరంజీవితో కలిసి అదిరిపోద్ది సంక్రాంతి అనే పాటలో సందడి చేశారు. తాజాగా ఈ మెగా విక్టరీ మాస్ సాంగ్ పూర్తి వీడియోను చిత్ర బృందం విడుదల చేసింది.

ఖాళీ కడుపుతో టీ తాగితే ఏమవుతుంది?

ఖాళీ కడుపుతో టీ తాగితే ఏమవుతుంది?టీ. టీ తాగేందుకు ఉత్తమ సమయం ఏది? ఉదయాన్నే ఖాళీ కడుపుతో టీ తాగితే ఏమవుతుంది? ఇత్యాది ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానాలు చెప్తున్నారు నిపుణులు. ఆ వివరాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. ఖాళీ కడుపుతో టీ తాగడం వల్ల కడుపులో ఆమ్ల- ఆల్కలీన్ పదార్థాల అసమతుల్యత ఏర్పడుతుంది. ఖాళీ కడుపుతో టీ తాగడం వల్ల కాలక్రమేణా పంటి ఎనామిల్ దెబ్బతింటుంది. ఖాళీ కడుపుతో టీ తాగడం వల్ల అధిక డీహైడ్రేషన్, కండరాల తిమ్మిరి ఏర్పడుతుంది. రక్తహీనత ఉన్నవారు ఖాళీ కడుపుతో టీ తాగకూడదు. ఖాళీ కడుపుతో టీ తాగడం వల్ల అజీర్ణం, గుండెల్లో మంట వంటి సమస్యలు వస్తాయి.

సెకండరీ గ్లకోమాకు విస్తృతమైన స్టెరాయిడ్ వాడకం కారణం: వైద్యులు

సెకండరీ గ్లకోమాకు విస్తృతమైన స్టెరాయిడ్ వాడకం కారణం: వైద్యులుభారతదేశం అంతటా స్టెరాయిడ్‌ల విస్తృతమైన, తరచుగా పర్యవేక్షణ లేని వాడకంపై వైద్యులు ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఇది సెకండరీ గ్లకోమాకు ప్రధాన కారణమవుతోందని హెచ్చరిస్తున్నారు. ఇది కోలుకోలేని అంధత్వానికి దారితీసే భయంకరమైన పరిస్థితికి చేరుతోంది. అలెర్జీలు, చర్మ పరిస్థితులు, శ్వాసకోశ వ్యాధులు, ఓవర్-ది-కౌంటర్ కంటి చుక్కలుగా కూడా సాధారణంగా ఉపయోగించే స్టెరాయిడ్‌లు దీర్ఘకాలికంగా ఉపయోగించినప్పుడు కంటి ఒత్తిడిని గణనీయంగా పెంచుతాయి. తరచుగా రోగులు ఆప్టిక్ నరాలకి దీర్ఘకాలిక నష్టం జరుగుతుందని గ్రహించకుండానే ఇవి వాడేస్తున్నారు. భారతదేశం ఇప్పటికే గ్లకోమాతో నివసిస్తున్న 12-13 మిలియన్ల మందికి నిలయంగా ఉంది.

బొప్పాయి తింటే లాభాలతో పాటు నష్టాలు కూడా వున్నాయి, ఏంటవి?

బొప్పాయి తింటే లాభాలతో పాటు నష్టాలు కూడా వున్నాయి, ఏంటవి?బొప్పాయి పండులో ఫైబర్ వుంది. ఇది ఆరోగ్యానికి మంచిది. ఐతే ఇదే బొప్పాయిలో కొన్ని వ్యతిరేక సమస్యలను కూడా తెస్తుంది. అవేమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. బొప్పాయి విత్తనాలు, మూలాలు, ఆకుల కషాయం గర్భంలోని పిండానికి హాని కలిగించే అవకాశం వుందని చెపుతారు. పండని బొప్పాయి పండ్లలో రబ్బరు పాలు అధికంగా ఉంటాయి, ఇవి గర్భాశయ సంకోచానికి కారణమవుతాయి. బొప్పాయిలో ఫైబర్ కంటెంట్ అధికం, బొప్పాయి అధికంగా తినడం పురుషులకు కిడ్నీ స్టోన్స్ వచ్చే అవకాశం వుందని చెప్తారు. బొప్పాయి పండ్లలోని ఫైబర్ అతిసారానికి కారణమవుతుంది, దీనివల్ల డీహైడ్రేషన్‌కు గురవుతారు. బొప్పాయి రక్తం పలుచబడటానికి మందులతో సంకర్షణ చెందుతుంది.

ఈ సీజన్‌లో వింటర్ ఫ్లూ, న్యుమోనియాను దూరంగా ఉంచడానికి 5 ముఖ్యమైన చిట్కాలు

ఈ సీజన్‌లో వింటర్ ఫ్లూ, న్యుమోనియాను దూరంగా ఉంచడానికి 5 ముఖ్యమైన చిట్కాలుశీతాకాలం కొనసాగుతున్న కొద్దీ, దగ్గు, జలుబు, ఫ్లూ, న్యుమోనియా వంటి కాలానుగుణ ఇన్ఫెక్షన్లు తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో ఉంటాయి. చల్లని వాతావరణం వైరస్‌లు వ్యాప్తి చెందడాన్ని సులభతరం చేస్తుంది, అంటే ఎక్కువమంది అనారోగ్యానికి గురవుతారు. మరి శుభవార్త ఏమిటి? మిమ్మల్ని, మీ కుటుంబాన్ని రక్షించుకోవడానికి సాధారణ చర్యలు తీసుకోవడం ద్వారా మీరు నిశ్చింతగా ఉండవచ్చు- తరచుగా చేతులు కడుక్కోవడం, బాగా తినడం, వెచ్చగా ఉండటం వంటివి. మనకు వచ్చింది ఫ్లూ జ్వరమా లేదా అంతకంటే తీవ్రమైనదా అని గుర్తించడం కష్టం. ఎందుకంటే అనేక లక్షణాలు ఒకదానికొకటి అతివ్యాప్తి చెందుతాయి.

సెయింట్ లూయిస్‌లో నాట్స్ ఉచిత వైద్య శిబిరం

సెయింట్ లూయిస్‌లో నాట్స్ ఉచిత వైద్య శిబిరంసెయింట్ లూయిస్: అమెరికాలో తెలుగువారి కోసం అనేక సేవా కార్యక్రమాలు నిర్వహించే ఉత్తర అమెరికా తెలుగు సంఘం నాట్స్ తాజాగా మిస్సోరీలో సెయింట్ లూయిస్‌లో ఉచిత వైద్య శిబిరాన్ని నిర్వహించింది. స్థానిక మహాత్మగాంధీ సెంటర్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన ఉచిత వైద్య శిబిరాన్నిస్థానిక తెలుగు వారితో పాటు పలువురు ఈ అవకాశాన్ని వినియోగించుకున్నారు. ఈ శిబిరంలో ప్రముఖ వైద్యులు డాక్టర్ బాపూజీ దర్శి(ఇంటర్నల్ మెడిసిన్), డాక్టర్ శేఖర్ వంగల (సైకియాట్రిస్ట్) రోగులకు వైద్య సేవలు అందించారు.
