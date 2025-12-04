Putin: ఢిల్లీలో ల్యాండ్ అయిన రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు పుతిన్, స్వాగతం పలికిన ప్రధాని మోడి

రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు పుతిన్ (putin) రెండు రోజుల పర్యటన నిమిత్తం భారతదేశానికి విచ్చేసారు. ఆయనకు ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ ఘనస్వాగతం పలికారు. ప్రధానమంత్రి నివాసంలో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన విందులో పాల్గొనేందుకు ఇద్దరు నాయకులు ఒకే కారులో బయలుదేరి వెళ్లారు. కాగా పుతిన్ భారత్ పర్యటనపై ప్రపంచం ఆసక్తిగా చూస్తోంది.

ఆపరేషన్ సింధూర్ యుద్ధ సమయంలో రష్యా అధునాతన ఆయుధాలతో శత్రుదేశం పాకిస్తాన్ గుండెల్లో రైళ్లు పరుగెత్తించింది భారత్. ఈ నేపధ్యంలో ఎస్-400, ఎస్-500, ఎస్.యు 57 యుద్ధ విమానాలు తదితర రక్షణ ఒప్పందాలతో పాటు మరికొన్ని కీలక రంగాల్లో ఒప్పందాలు చేసుకుంటారని సమాచారం.

PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people." pic.twitter.com/nDkp3Ek7wz