గురువారం, 4 డిశెంబరు 2025
  • Follow us
  1. వార్తలు
  2. తెలుగు వార్తలు
  3. జాతీయ వార్తలు
Written By ఐవీఆర్
Last Modified: గురువారం, 4 డిశెంబరు 2025 (20:27 IST)

Putin: ఢిల్లీలో ల్యాండ్ అయిన రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు పుతిన్, స్వాగతం పలికిన ప్రధాని మోడి

Putin-Modi
రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు పుతిన్ (putin) రెండు రోజుల పర్యటన నిమిత్తం భారతదేశానికి విచ్చేసారు. ఆయనకు ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ ఘనస్వాగతం పలికారు. ప్రధానమంత్రి నివాసంలో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన విందులో పాల్గొనేందుకు ఇద్దరు నాయకులు ఒకే కారులో బయలుదేరి వెళ్లారు. కాగా పుతిన్ భారత్ పర్యటనపై ప్రపంచం ఆసక్తిగా చూస్తోంది.
 
ఆపరేషన్ సింధూర్ యుద్ధ సమయంలో రష్యా అధునాతన ఆయుధాలతో శత్రుదేశం పాకిస్తాన్ గుండెల్లో రైళ్లు పరుగెత్తించింది భారత్. ఈ నేపధ్యంలో ఎస్-400, ఎస్-500, ఎస్.యు 57 యుద్ధ విమానాలు తదితర రక్షణ ఒప్పందాలతో పాటు మరికొన్ని కీలక రంగాల్లో ఒప్పందాలు చేసుకుంటారని సమాచారం.

'అఖండ్-2' ప్రీమియర్ షోలు రద్దు.. ఎందుకో తెలుసా?

'అఖండ్-2' ప్రీమియర్ షోలు రద్దు.. ఎందుకో తెలుసా?బాలకృష్ణ హీరోగా బోయపాటి శ్రీను దర్శకత్వంలో రూపుదిద్దుకున్న చిత్రం 'అఖండ-2'. శుక్రవారం ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలకానుంది. పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీగా విడుదలవుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 14 రీల్స్ నిర్మించింది. సంయుక్తా మీనన్ హీరోయిన్. రవి పినిశెట్టి కీలక పాత్రను పోషించారు. అయితే, గురువారం రాత్రి నుంచి ఈ చిత్రం ప్రీమియర్ షోలను దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా ప్రదర్శించాల్సివుంది. అయితే, సాంకేతిక సమస్యల కారణంగా ఈ షోలను రద్దు చేస్తున్నట్టు వెల్లడించింది.

సినిమా పెట్టుబడి రూ.50 లక్షలు.. 54రోజుల్లో రూ.100 కోట్ల కలెక్షన్లు

సినిమా పెట్టుబడి రూ.50 లక్షలు.. 54రోజుల్లో రూ.100 కోట్ల కలెక్షన్లుఓ గుజరాతీ చిత్రం సరికొత్త రికార్డులు నెలకొల్పింది. కేవలం 50 లక్షల రూపాయల వ్యయంతో నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం 54 రోజుల్లో ఏకంగా వంద కోట్ల రూపాయల కలెక్షన్లను రాబట్టింది. ఎలాంటి అంచనాలు లేదా భారీ ప్రమోషన్లు లేకుండా ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలై, కేవలం మౌత్ టాక్‌తోనే సంచలనాల నమోదు చేసింది. ఆ చిత్రం పేరు "లాలో : కృష్ణ సదా సహాయతే". అంకిత సఖియా దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. సృహద్ గోస్వామి ప్రధానమైన పాత్రలను పోషించారు. ఈ సినిమానే ఇపుడు హాట్ టాపిక్‌గా మారింది.

టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులతో సమావేశమైన కొరియన్ డైరెక్టర్, ప్రొడ్యూసర్ యూ ఇన్-సిక్

టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులతో సమావేశమైన కొరియన్ డైరెక్టర్, ప్రొడ్యూసర్ యూ ఇన్-సిక్ఎక్స్‌ట్రార్డినరీ, అటార్నీ వూ తో పాటు అనేక విజయవంతమైన కొరియన్ డ్రామాలతో ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ప్రసిద్ధి చెందిన ప్రముఖ కొరియన్ దర్శకుడు, నిర్మాత యూ ఇన్-సిక్, 2025 హైదరాబాద్ కొరియన్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫెస్టివల్‌లో భాగంగా హైదరాబాద్‌ లో తన పర్యటనను విజయవంతంగా పూర్తి చేస్తుకున్నారు.

సినిమాకు శృంగారం, సెక్సువల్ డిజైర్స్ ఇతివృత్తంగా తీసుకున్నా : ఎన్ హెచ్ ప్రసాద్

సినిమాకు శృంగారం, సెక్సువల్ డిజైర్స్ ఇతివృత్తంగా తీసుకున్నా : ఎన్ హెచ్ ప్రసాద్వినయ్ వర్మ, తమేశ్వరయ్య అక్కల, చంద్రకళా ఎస్, అర్జున్, సురభి లలిత, శ్రీకాంత్, బుగత సత్యనారాయణ, దినేష్, జోగారావు కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించిన సినిమా కామ అండ్ ది డిజిటల్ సూత్రాస్. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సుమలీల సినిమా బ్యానర్ పై ఎన్ హెచ్ ప్రసాద్ నిర్మిస్తూ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ నెల 12న శ్రీ లక్ష్మి పిక్చర్స్ ద్వారా గ్రాండ్ థియేట్రికల్ రిలీజ్ కు తీసుకొస్తున్నారు బాపిరాజు. బుధవారం హైదరాబాద్ ఫిలింఛాంబర్ లో "కామ అండ్ ది డిజిటల్ సూత్రాస్" సినిమా ట్రైలర్ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్ నిర్వహించారు.

Aadi Pinishetti: ఆది పినిశెట్టి థ్రిల్లర్ మూవీ డ్రైవ్ రిలీజ్ కు సిద్దం.

Aadi Pinishetti: ఆది పినిశెట్టి థ్రిల్లర్ మూవీ డ్రైవ్ రిలీజ్ కు సిద్దం.ఆది పినిశెట్టి హీరోగా నటిస్తున్న థ్రిల్లర్ మూవీ "డ్రైవ్". ఈ చిత్రంలో మడోన్నా సెబాస్టియన్ హీరోయిన్ గా కనిపించనుంది. "డ్రైవ్" సినిమాను భవ్య క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్ పై ప్రొడ్యూసర్ వి. ఆనంద్ ప్రసాద్ నిర్మించారు. జెనూస్ మొహమద్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఈ నెల 12న "డ్రైవ్" సినిమా గ్రాండ్ థియేట్రికల్ రిలీజ్ కు రాబోతోంది. ఈ రోజు ఈ సినిమా టీజర్ ను రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

Watch More Videos

scrub typhus fever, విశాఖలో బెంబేలెత్తిస్తున్న స్క్రబ్ టైఫస్ పురుగు కాటు జ్వరం

scrub typhus fever, విశాఖలో బెంబేలెత్తిస్తున్న స్క్రబ్ టైఫస్ పురుగు కాటు జ్వరంఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలోని పలు జిల్లాల్లో స్క్రబ్ టైఫస్ (Scrub Typhus) పురుగు కాటుతో వస్తున్న జ్వరంతో రోగుల సంఖ్య క్రమంగా పెరుగుతోంది. ఇప్పటికే విశాఖపట్టణంలో గత రెండు నెలల్లో 43 పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి. విశాఖపట్టణం, కాకినాడ, విజయనగరం, చిత్తూరు, పల్నాడు తదితర జిల్లాల్లో ఈ జ్వరంతో బాధపడుతున్నవారి కేసులు వెలుగుచూస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇంతకీ ఏమిటీ స్క్రబ్ టైఫస్ ఫీవర్, దాని లక్షణాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము.

ఈ 3 అలవాట్లు మధుమేహ ప్రమాదాన్ని నిరోధిస్తాయి

ఈ 3 అలవాట్లు మధుమేహ ప్రమాదాన్ని నిరోధిస్తాయిమధుమేహం అనేది ఒక సాధారణ వ్యాధిగా మారింది, అయితే కొన్ని అలవాట్ల ద్వారా మధుమేహం వచ్చే ప్రమాదాన్ని తగ్గించుకోవచ్చు, ఈ అలవాట్ల గురించి తెలుసుకుందాం. తరచుగా కొందరు అల్పాహారం మానేస్తారు. ఈ అలవాటు మధుమేహం ప్రమాదాన్ని మరింత పెంచుతుంది. ఉదయాన్నే అల్పాహారం తీసుకోవడం ఆరోగ్యానికి చాలా ముఖ్యం. ఎక్కువ పని ఒత్తిడి వల్ల మధుమేహం వచ్చే ప్రమాదం ఉంది. ఒత్తిడి వల్ల ఇన్సులిన్ ఉత్పత్తిని నిరోధించే కార్టిసాల్ హార్మోన్ పెరుగుతుంది. ఒత్తిడిని తగ్గించడానికి, ధ్యానం, క్రమం తప్పకుండా వ్యాయామం చేయాలి.

బియ్యం కడిగిన నీటిలో ధనియాలను మెత్తగా నూరి పటికబెల్లం కలిపి తింటే?

బియ్యం కడిగిన నీటిలో ధనియాలను మెత్తగా నూరి పటికబెల్లం కలిపి తింటే?మసాలలో ధనియాలను వాడుతుంటారు. ధనియాల తినడం వల్ల ఎన్నో ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలున్నాయి. అవేమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. నిద్రలేమితో బాధపడే వారు ధనియాల కషాయంలో కొద్దిగా పాలు కలుపుకొని తాగితే నిద్ర బాగా పడుతుంది. ధనియాలు, జీలకర్ర, బెల్లం కలిపి నూరుకుని గుళికల్లా చేసుకొని మూడు పూటలా ఒక్కోటి వేసుకొంటే కీళ్ల నొప్పులు తగ్గుతాయి. గర్భవతులు తమ ఆహారంలో ధనియాలు తీసుకోవడం వల్ల గర్భకోశానికి ఎంతో మేలు కలుగుతుంది.

డయాబెటిస్ వ్యాధి వచ్చినవారు ఏమి చేయాలి?

డయాబెటిస్ వ్యాధి వచ్చినవారు ఏమి చేయాలి?డయాబెటిస్. ఈ వ్యాధి ఇప్పుడు మరింతగా విజృంభిస్తోంది. వ్యాయామానికి అవకాశం లేని ఉద్యోగాలు, అందులోనూ తీవ్రమైన ఒత్తిడితో ఈ వ్యాధి బారిన పడుతున్నవారి సంఖ్య నానాటికీ పెరుగుతోంది. వ్యాధి బారిన పడినవారు దీనిని అదుపులో పెట్టేందుకు ఆచరించాల్సిన చిట్కాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. ఆకుకూరలను అధికంగా తీసుకుంటూ వుండాలి. కూరలో తక్కువ పిండిపదార్థం, కార్బోహైడ్రేట్లు వుంటాయి కనుక ఎక్కువ కూర తక్కువ అన్నం తినాలి. రాత్రి అల్పాహారంతో పాటు బాదం పప్పు, గుమ్మడి గింజలు, పొద్దుతిరుగుడు గింజలు తినాలి. జొన్నరొట్టెకి అధిక ప్రాధాన్యం ఇస్తుంటే ప్రయోజనం వుంటుంది.

నిజామాబాద్‌లో విద్యార్ధుల కోసం నాట్స్ దాతృత్వం, నిర్మలా హృదయ్ హైస్కూల్‌కి డిజిటల్ బోర్డులు

నిజామాబాద్‌లో విద్యార్ధుల కోసం నాట్స్ దాతృత్వం, నిర్మలా హృదయ్ హైస్కూల్‌కి డిజిటల్ బోర్డులునిజామాబాద్: విద్యారంగంలో ఆధునికతను తీసుకువచ్చి, పేద విద్యార్థులకు సైతం నాణ్యమైన విద్యను అందించాలనే సంకల్పంతో ఉత్తర అమెరికా తెలుగు సంఘం నాట్స్ మరో ముందడుగు వేసింది. నిజామాబాద్‌లోని నిర్మలా హృదయ్ హైస్కూల్‌కు విప్లవాత్మకమైన ఇంటరాక్టివ్ డిజిటల్ బోర్డులను దానం చేసింది. కొత్త ఇంటరాక్టివ్ బోర్డులు తరగతి బోధనను మరింత ఆకర్షణీయంగా, దృశ్యపరంగా, విద్యార్థి పాఠాన్ని సులువుగా అర్థం చేసుకునేలా ఈ బోర్డులు ఉపయోగపడనున్నాయి.
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

వార్తలు

తెలుగు సినిమా

ఆరోగ్యం

ప్రేమాయణం

ఆధ్యాత్మికం

యోగా

హాస్యం

భవిష్యవాణి

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com