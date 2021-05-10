corona second wave: "ఎప్పుడూ ఆశను కోల్పోకండి", ఇదిగో ఈ యువతిలా...

రెమెడెస్విర్, ప్లాస్మాథెరపీ మొదలైనవి తీసుకున్నది. ఆమె బలమైన సంకల్ప శక్తి కలిగిన బలమైన అమ్మాయి, కొంత సంగీతం వినాలని నన్ను కోరింది. దానికి నేను ఆమెను అనుమతించాను. "ఎప్పుడూ ఆశను కోల్పోకండి" అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేసారు.
She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.— Dr.Monika Langeh(@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021
Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG