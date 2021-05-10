మంగళవారం, 11 మే 2021
  1. వార్తలు
  2. తెలుగు వార్తలు
  3. ట్రెండింగ్

corona second wave: "ఎప్పుడూ ఆశను కోల్పోకండి", ఇదిగో ఈ యువతిలా...

young woman
ఐవీఆర్| Last Updated: సోమవారం, 10 మే 2021 (15:24 IST)
కరోనావైరస్ సెకండ్ వేవ్ ఎంతోమందిని పొట్టనబెట్టుకుంటోంది. ఇవాళ ఆరోగ్యంగా కనిపించినవారు తెల్లారేసరికి నీరసించిపోతున్నారు. కొందరు ధైర్యం కోల్పోవడం, మానసికంగా కుంగిపోవడంతో వైరస్ విజృంభిస్తోందనేది పలువురి నిపుణుల మాట. ఐతే కరోనా వచ్చినంత మాత్రాన ధైర్యాన్ని కోల్పోకుండా, దానితో యుద్ధం చేయగలిగితే ప్రాణాల నుంచి బయటపడవచ్చంటున్నారు నిపుణులు.

ఢిల్లీకి చెందిన డాక్టర్ మోనికి తన ట్విట్టర్లో ఓ పేషెంట్ గురించి వెల్లడించారు. ''ఆమెకి కేవలం 30 సంవత్సరాల వయస్సు. గత 10 రోజుల నుండి మేము ఆమెను కోవిడ్ ఎమర్జెన్సీలో మేనేజ్ చేస్తున్నప్పటికీ ఐసీయు బెడ్ రాలేదు. ఆమె ఎన్ఐవి సపోర్టుతో ఉంది.

రెమెడెస్విర్, ప్లాస్మాథెరపీ మొదలైనవి తీసుకున్నది. ఆమె బలమైన సంకల్ప శక్తి కలిగిన బలమైన అమ్మాయి, కొంత సంగీతం వినాలని నన్ను కోరింది. దానికి నేను ఆమెను అనుమతించాను. "ఎప్పుడూ ఆశను కోల్పోకండి" అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేసారు.


సంబంధిత వార్తలు


దీనిపై మరింత చదవండి :