శుక్రవారం, 16 ఏప్రియల్ 2021
యెడియూరప్ప: కర్ణాటక ముఖ్యమంత్రికి రెండోసారి కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ - Newsreel

Yeddurappa
శుక్రవారం, 16 ఏప్రియల్ 2021 (16:20 IST)
ఫోటో కర్టెసీ- ఫేస్ బుక్
కర్ణాటక ముఖ్యమంత్రి బీఎస్ యెడియూరప్పకు కరోనా సోకింది. స్వల్పంగా జ్వరం ఉండడంతో టెస్టు చేయించుకున్నానని.. పరీక్షలో కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్‌గా నిర్ధరణ అయిందని యెడియూరప్ప ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ప్రస్తుతం బాగానే ఉన్నానని.. వైద్యుల సూచన మేరకు ఆసుపత్రిలో చేరానని ఆయన చెప్పారు.
కొద్దిరోజులుగా తనను కలిసినవారంతా సెల్ఫ్ క్వారంటైన్ పాటించాలని ఆయన కోరారు. కాగా యెడియూరప్ప ప్రస్తుతం మణిపాల్ ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నారు. 78 ఏళ్ల యెడియూరప్పకు కరోనా రావడం ఇది రెండోసారి. మరోవైపు ఇటీవల ఆయన కరోనావైరస్ వ్యాక్సీన్ కూడా వేయించుకున్నారు.

