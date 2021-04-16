యెడియూరప్ప: కర్ణాటక ముఖ్యమంత్రికి రెండోసారి కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ - Newsreel

ఫోటో కర్టెసీ- ఫేస్ బుక్
Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 16, 2021
కొద్దిరోజులుగా తనను కలిసినవారంతా సెల్ఫ్ క్వారంటైన్ పాటించాలని ఆయన కోరారు. కాగా యెడియూరప్ప ప్రస్తుతం మణిపాల్ ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నారు. 78 ఏళ్ల యెడియూరప్పకు కరోనా రావడం ఇది రెండోసారి. మరోవైపు ఇటీవల ఆయన కరోనావైరస్ వ్యాక్సీన్ కూడా వేయించుకున్నారు.