Hurricane Hunters: తుఫాను బీభత్సం.. అయినా అద్భుతం.. వీడియో వైరల్

జమైకాలో మెలిస్సా హరికేన్ విజృంభించింది. ఈ తుఫాను విధ్వంసం సృష్టించింది. 174 ఏళ్లలో ప్రపంచం చూడలేదని వాతావరణ నిపుణులు చెబుతున్నారు.

అయితే ఓవైపు ఈ తుపాన్ జమైకాలో భారీ విధ్వంసం సృష్టిస్తుండగా అమెరికా ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్‌కు చెందిన హరికేన్ హంటర్స్ విమానం ఆకాశంలో నుంచి ఈ తుపాన్‌ను రికార్డు చేసింది. హరికేన్ మధ్యలోకి చొచ్చుకెళ్లి వీడియో తీసింది.  
 
సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ గా మారిన ఈ వీడియోను చూసిన నెటిజన్లు ఆశ్చర్యం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. భూమిపై విధ్వంసం సృష్టిస్తూ భయాందోళనలను రేకెత్తించే తుపాన్ మధ్యలో ఇంతటి  అద్భుతం దాగుందా అని విస్మయం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. తుపాన్‌ వాయవ్య అంచున ప్రకాశించే ఓ వెలుగు వలయం కనిపించింది. ఈ వీడియోలో తుఫానులో అద్భుతం అంటూ నెటిజన్లు అంటున్నారు.

Janviswaroop: మహేష్ బాబు మేనకోడలు జాన్విస్వరూప్ నటిగా ఎంట్రీ సిద్ధం

Janviswaroop: మహేష్ బాబు మేనకోడలు జాన్విస్వరూప్ నటిగా ఎంట్రీ సిద్ధంహీరోయిన్ గా వారసత్వాన్ని నిలిపేందుకు వెలుగులోకి వస్తోంది జాన్విస్వరూప్. సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ మనవరాలు మరియు మంజుల ఘట్టమనేని కుమార్తె జాన్విస్వరూప్. త్వరలో పెద్ద తెరపైకి అడుగుపెట్టడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉంది. నేడు జాన్వి స్వరూప్ ఘట్టమనేనికి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తూ అందమైన పొటోలను విడుదల చేశారు. తను నటనతోపాటు డాన్స్ లో కూడా శిక్షణ తీసుకుని వెండితెరపై రావడానికి అర్హత సంపాదించుకుంది.

Naveen Chandra: అప్పుడు అరవింద సమేత - ఇప్పుడు మాస్ జాతర : నవీన్ చంద్ర

Naveen Chandra: అప్పుడు అరవింద సమేత - ఇప్పుడు మాస్ జాతర : నవీన్ చంద్రమాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజ చిత్రం మాస్ జాతర. శ్రీకర స్టూడియోస్ సమర్పణలో సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్, ఫార్చూన్ ఫోర్ సినిమాస్ పతాకాలపై సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ, సాయి సౌజన్య ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా నిర్మించారు. భాను భోగవరపు ఈ చిత్రంతో దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమవుతున్నారు. రవితేజ, శ్రీలీల, నవీన్ చంద్ర ప్రధాన పాత్రలు పోషించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి భీమ్స్ సిసిరోలియో సంగీతం అందించారు. అక్టోబర్ 31వ తేదీ సినిమా విడుదల కాబోతుంది. ప్రమోషన్ లో భాగంగా ఇందులో ప్రతినాయకుడిగా నటించిన నవీన్ చంద్ర ఇలా మాట్లాడారు.

Suriya: రజినీకాంత్, అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ లా వినోదాన్ని పంచగల హీరో రవితేజ: సూర్య

Suriya: రజినీకాంత్, అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ లా వినోదాన్ని పంచగల హీరో రవితేజ: సూర్యరవితేజ అభిమానులను, నా అభిమానులను ఇలా చూడటం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. అభిమానుల మధ్యలో జరిగే ఇలాంటి వేడుకకు హాజరవ్వడం నాకిష్టం. నన్ను ఆహ్వానించిన నాగవంశీ కి కృతఙ్ఞతలు. రవితేజ తో నాది 20 ఏళ్ళ అనుబంధం. ఈ రోజు ఒక ఫ్యాన్ బాయ్ లా మాట్లాడుతున్నాను. ఆయన పేరు వింటేనే ఆనందం కలుగుతుంది.. అని తమిళ నటుడు సూర్య అన్నారు.

Down down CM: డౌన్ డౌన్ సి.ఎం. అంటూ రేవంత్ రెడ్డి సమావేశం వద్ద నిరసన సెగ

Down down CM: డౌన్ డౌన్ సి.ఎం. అంటూ రేవంత్ రెడ్డి సమావేశం వద్ద నిరసన సెగతెలుగు సినీ రంగానికి చెందిన 24 క్రాఫ్ట్ లకు చెందిన కార్మికల సంఘాల ఫెడరేషన్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో మంగళవారం రాత్రి యూసుఫ్ గూడా గ్రౌండ్ లో ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి కి అభినంద సభ ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా చిత్రపురికాలనీ పోరాట సమితికి చెందిన మహిళలు, ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ ఆధ్వర్యంలో కొందరు ఆందోళనకు దిగారు. చిత్రపురి కాలనీకి చెందిన దొంగలను సపోర్ట్ చేయడానికి కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ దొంగలు వచ్చారంటూ నినదించారు.

Revanth Reddy: కర్ణుడులా మిత్ర ధర్మాన్ని పాటిస్తా, సినీ కార్మికుల వెల్ఫేర్ కోసం పది కోట్లు ఇస్తా : రేవంత్ రెడ్డి

Revanth Reddy: కర్ణుడులా మిత్ర ధర్మాన్ని పాటిస్తా, సినీ కార్మికుల వెల్ఫేర్ కోసం పది కోట్లు ఇస్తా : రేవంత్ రెడ్డితెలుగు సినీ రంగానికి చెందిన 24 క్రాఫ్ట్ లకు చెందిన కార్మికల సంఘాల ఫెడరేషన్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో మంగళవారం రాత్రి యూసుఫ్ గూడా గ్రౌండ్ లో ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి కి అభినంద సభ ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. మరోవైపు జూబ్లీహిల్స్ ఎన్నికలు జరగడం నేపథ్యంకూడా కావడంతో సినీ కార్మికులు అంతా జూబ్లీహిల్స్ పరిధిలోకి వచ్చే యూసుఫ్ గూడా, క్రిష్ణా నగర్, మారుతీ నగర్ చుట్టుపక్కల వేలాది మంది కార్మికులు నివశిస్తున్నారు. కనుక రేవంత్ రెడ్డి తన ప్రసంగంలో సినీ కార్మికులకు చాలా హామీలు ఇచ్చారు.

మారుతున్న రుతువులు: ఈ సమయంలో రోగనిరోధక శక్తిని పెంచుకోవడం ఎలా?

మారుతున్న రుతువులు: ఈ సమయంలో రోగనిరోధక శక్తిని పెంచుకోవడం ఎలా?రుతువులు మారినప్పుడల్లా, మన ఆరోగ్యంపై వాటి ప్రభావం కూడా మారుతుంది. ఉష్ణోగ్రతలలో హెచ్చుతగ్గులు, అలర్జీ కారకాల బారిన ఎక్కువగా పడటం, రోజువారీ దినచర్యలో మార్పులు... ఇవన్నీ మన రోగనిరోధక వ్యవస్థపై భారాన్ని పెంచుతాయి. దీనివల్ల మనం జలుబు, ఫ్లూ, అలసట బారిన సులభంగా పడే అవకాశం ఉంది. న్యూఢిల్లీలోని మ్యాక్స్ హెల్త్‌కేర్‌లో రీజినల్ హెడ్ ఆఫ్ డైటెటిక్స్, న్యూట్రిషనిస్ట్ రితక సమద్దార్ ప్రకారం, ఈ మారుతున్న సమయంలో ఆరోగ్యంగా, శక్తివంతంగా ఉండాలంటే రోగనిరోధక శక్తిని బలోపేతం చేసుకోవడం చాలా ముఖ్యం. బలమైన రోగనిరోధక వ్యవస్థకు సమతుల్య ఆహారం, మంచి అలవాట్లు, ఆరోగ్యకరమైన జీవనశైలి ఆధారం.

పింక్ రిబ్బన్‌కు మించి: అపోహలు పటాపంచలు, జీవితాల్లో స్ఫూర్తి

పింక్ రిబ్బన్‌కు మించి: అపోహలు పటాపంచలు, జీవితాల్లో స్ఫూర్తిహైదరాబాద్: అపోహలను పటాపంచలు చేస్తూ, ఆశను రేకెత్తిస్తూ వెల్‌నెస్ బజార్ (Wellness Bzaar) ఒక చైతన్యవంతమైన సాయంత్రాన్ని నిర్వహించింది. సత్త్వ నాలెడ్జ్ సిటీలోని ది క్వోరమ్ (The Quorum) వేదికగా బస్టింగ్ మిథ్స్, సేవింగ్ లైవ్స్ (Busting Myths, Saving Lives) పేరుతో జరిగిన ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి స్త్రీలు, పురుషులు ఉత్సాహంగా హాజరయ్యారు. రొమ్ము క్యాన్సర్ అవగాహన మాసంలో భాగంగా చేపట్టిన ఈ కార్యక్రమం, భయాన్ని పారదోలి సాధికారతను నింపింది. భారతదేశంలోని ప్రముఖ నిపుణులు రొమ్ము క్యాన్సర్‌పై ఉన్న అపోహలను తొలగించారు.

Beetroot Juice: బీట్ రూట్ జ్యూస్‌ను ప్రతిరోజూ పరగడుపున తీసుకుంటే?

Beetroot Juice: బీట్ రూట్ జ్యూస్‌ను ప్రతిరోజూ పరగడుపున తీసుకుంటే?బీట్ రూట్ జ్యూస్‌ను ప్రతిరోజూ పరగడుపున తీసుకుంటే మహిళలు ఎన్నో ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలు పొందవచ్చు. పోషకాల గని అయిన బీట్ రూట్‌ను ప్రతి రోజూ అర కప్పు తీసుకుంటే మహిళల ఆరోగ్యం మెరుగుపడుతుంది. బీట్ రూట్‌లో విటమిన్లు, యాంటీ-యాక్సడెంట్లు వంటి పోషకాలు వున్నాయి. ఇవి ఆరోగ్యానికి ఎంతగానో మేలు చేస్తాయి. ముఖ్యంగా ప్రతి రోజూ పరగడుపున బీట్ రూట్ జ్యూస్ తీసుకోవడం ద్వారా కలిగే ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలేంటో చూద్దాం.. జీర్ణ వ్యవస్థ ఆరోగ్యంగా వుంటుంది. వ్యాధినిరోధక శక్తి పెరుగుతుంది. జీర్ణ సమస్యలను దూరం చేసుకోవాలంటే.. రోజూ బీట్ రూట్ జ్యూస్ తీసుకోవాల్సిందే అంటున్నారు న్యూట్రీషియన్లు. అలాగే పరగడుపున బీట్ రూట్ జ్యూస్ తీసుకోవడం ద్వారా శరీర బరువు తగ్గుతుంది. కొవ్వు కరిగిపోతుంది. కెలోరీలను బీట్ రూట్ రసం బర్న్ చేస్తుంది. తద్వారా బరువు సులభంగా తగ్గవచ్చు.

ఉప్పు శనగలు తింటే ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటి?

ఉప్పు శనగలు తింటే ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటి?ఉప్పు శనగలు... వీటినే వేయించిన శనగలు లేదా పుట్నాలు అంటారు. ఇవి చాలా మందికి ఇష్టమైన, ఆరోగ్యకరమైన చిరుతిండి. ఇవి పోషకాలతో సమృద్ధిగా ఉండి అనేక ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలను అందిస్తాయి. ఉప్పు శనగలు తినడం వలన కలిగే ముఖ్య ఆరోగ్య ప్రయోజనాలు ఏమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. శనగల్లో ప్రొటీన్ అధికంగా ఉంటుంది. ఇది కండరాల నిర్మాణానికి, శరీరానికి శక్తిని అందించడానికి చాలా అవసరం. మాంసాహారం తీసుకోని వారికి ఇవి మంచి ప్రొటీన్ వనరు. వీటిలో ఫైబర్, ప్రొటీన్ అధికంగా ఉండటం వలన త్వరగా కడుపు నిండిన భావన కలుగుతుంది.

మోతాదుకి మించి చపాతీలు తింటే ఏం జరుగుతుందో తెలుసా?

మోతాదుకి మించి చపాతీలు తింటే ఏం జరుగుతుందో తెలుసా?గోధుమ పండితో తయారు చేసే వాటిలో చపాతీలు కూడా వుంటాయి. ఇవి ఆరోగ్యకరమైనవే అయినప్పటికీ, కొన్ని సందర్భాలలో లేదా కొన్ని పరిస్థితులలో వీటిని ఎక్కువగా తీసుకోవడం వలన లేదా కొన్ని రకాల ఆరోగ్య సమస్యలు ఉన్నవారికి కొన్ని సైడ్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్ కలిగే అవకాశం ఉంది. అవేమిటో తెలుసుకుందాము. చపాతీలు తయారయ్యే గోధుమ పిండిలో గ్లూటెన్ అనే ప్రొటీన్ ఉంటుంది. సీలియాక్ వ్యాధి ఉన్నవారు గ్లూటెన్‌ను జీర్ణించుకోలేరు. చపాతీలు తింటే తీవ్రమైన కడుపు నొప్పి, వాంతులు, పోషకాహార లోపం, ప్రేగులలో వాపు వంటి సమస్యలు వస్తాయి.
